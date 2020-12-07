 Skip to content
(Oregon Public Broadcasting)   Outdoorsy, vacation destinations around the Pacific Northwest have seen a surge in real estate prices and interest as they become "Zoom towns" and virtual workers escape cities. OK Zoomer   (opb.org) divider line
24
•       •       •

Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, that seems sustainable.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bend? ....It has been blowing up for two decades or more.

Madras or Redmond or Prineville are better examples IMO.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Methow valley is nice but it has had bad wildfire problems in recent years. A better option might be some of the new-ish coastal communities that have popped up in recent years that are close enough to Seattle to be a second home or a place to retire with a pacific ocean view at an affordable price. I'm guessing affordable is no longer part of the equation.

/WA beaches suck anyway
//friggen sandfleas are awful bastards
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Methow valley is nice but it has had bad wildfire problems in recent years. A better option might be some of the new-ish coastal communities that have popped up in recent years that are close enough to Seattle to be a second home or a place to retire with a pacific ocean view at an affordable price. I'm guessing affordable is no longer part of the equation.

/WA beaches suck anyway
//friggen sandfleas are awful bastards


They have wildfires, too
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live near Seattle and can confirm that it is terrible here. It rains all the time, and it's dark by 4pm. People are known to be anti-social to the point where there is a term for it, the "Seattle Freeze".

Our sports teams suck and we have an entire area of the city strictly for rioting. The coffee is burnt and there aren't any air conditioners for the summer heat waves. Housing is insanely expensive, and the roads are in disrepair.

Don't move here. You wouldn't like it.
 
UninformedButEnthusiastic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I live near Seattle and can confirm that it is terrible here. It rains all the time, and it's dark by 4pm. People are known to be anti-social to the point where there is a term for it, the "Seattle Freeze".

Our sports teams suck and we have an entire area of the city strictly for rioting. The coffee is burnt and there aren't any air conditioners for the summer heat waves. Housing is insanely expensive, and the roads are in disrepair.

Don't move here. You wouldn't like it.


I'm into all of that stuff! On my way...
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I realize these are strange days, but I would be very hesitant to elect to work from home permanently, let alone move to another state. I've known two people in recent years who were assured- ASSURED- by their respective employers that nothing would change if they chose to work from home...and then they were both let go with very little fanfare. One of them had moved from NJ to TX and then were told the option to work from home had been rescinded. The other person, well...I think once you're out of the office and aren't personally interacting with your boss and coworkers, a disconnect grows and they think you're less valuable.

Maybe things will be different now.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Well, there's always Burns or Baker City.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I live near Seattle and can confirm that it is terrible here. It rains all the time, and it's dark by 4pm. People are known to be anti-social to the point where there is a term for it, the "Seattle Freeze".

Our sports teams suck and we have an entire area of the city strictly for rioting. The coffee is burnt and there aren't any air conditioners for the summer heat waves. Housing is insanely expensive, and the roads are in disrepair.

Don't move here. You wouldn't like it.


That's not even counting how the smell of mildew penetrates everything. It's always raining, just enough so everything's rotten, and yet there's always some kids rioting and burning down the city and the police keep murdering everyone and yet they keep coming back, and don't even mention the Bremerton Hellmouth and the flying tarantula-bats that devour your skin if you step outside and slip on the mildew.

Seriously, stay away!  This place is awful.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I hear Kansas is rock'n this time of year..

https://www.fark.com/comments/1104589​1​/Alright-what-hell-is-going-on-in-Wich​ita-KS-They-just-recorded-their-5th-ea​rthquake-in-2-weeks-In-same-area-as-pr​evious
 
twenty one characters
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
No shiat; I live in one of those places, and fark me, but we nearly burned down this year and property values are projected to go up 8% next year.

It's insane, there's less than 2k people in "town", the insurance wants to drop us like a hot potato, there's exactly one liquor store, the post office doesn't deliver... but hey, the internet is rock solid and the view is spectacular.
 
inner ted
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

puffy999: Bend? ....It has been blowing up for two decades or more.

Madras or Redmond or Prineville are better examples IMO.


Those have all been booming for years as well (pre rona) since Bend is so expensive and has been for so long now

Was Estacada on the list ?
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Happening in my town too.

The pandemic has changed us for sure.   Remote working was something of a rarity a year ago, now it is mainstream.

Even after we stop the virus, employers will realize that it's pretty cheap to not need offices for every employee.

I'm OK with it.  Commuting sucks anyway.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The actual Pacific coast bits of it, at least the service economy jobs pay above the national average.  Can't make the inland math work at all.  If you sort BLS wages by area (outside Puerto Rico) Boise, Missoula and Boseman are regularly down with Jackson or Brownsville for the very bottom tier of pay. I've had a job offer from UM-Missoula... pay offered was like a time-warp to 1990. Yet housing is nuts expensive.
 
Lord Dimwit [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I've worked from home for more than a decade now. We do live in the suburbs because it's cheaper and the schools are better, and it was nice not having to think about a commute when we were house hunting.

That being said...we're kinda looking at houses closer in. I'd like to be able to walk to something and not just "around the neighborhood." The problem is, we live in the Austin area. Getting a house with stuff to walk to starts at 600k and only goes up.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
David & David unavailable for comment.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I moved out of Seattle to a place like this a few years back, about 1000 in our unincorporated community. I'm on the end of a long peninsula, not right on the water but it's just a couple minutes walk away. They started building more on the water since we moved here and our property value went up 10% last year. Its projected to be about the same again. Glad we bought when we did, I think.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Buy high!
 
gbv23
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Why not my little town?

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

UninformedButEnthusiastic: We Ate the Necco Wafers: I live near Seattle and can confirm that it is terrible here. It rains all the time, and it's dark by 4pm. People are known to be anti-social to the point where there is a term for it, the "Seattle Freeze".

Our sports teams suck and we have an entire area of the city strictly for rioting. The coffee is burnt and there aren't any air conditioners for the summer heat waves. Housing is insanely expensive, and the roads are in disrepair.

Don't move here. You wouldn't like it.

I'm into all of that stuff! On my way...


You must be from Eugene.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I live near Seattle and can confirm that it is terrible here. It rains all the time, and it's dark by 4pm. People are known to be anti-social to the point where there is a term for it, the "Seattle Freeze".

Our sports teams suck and we have an entire area of the city strictly for rioting. The coffee is burnt and there aren't any air conditioners for the summer heat waves. Housing is insanely expensive, and the roads are in disrepair.

Don't move here. You wouldn't like it.


Nothing about heroin?  Man, Seattle really has changed.
 
ph0rk
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
There are plenty of nice places to live if remote work is an option.

I'd guess places with yoga-pose-in-front-of-waterfall level views will be expensive, but that has been the way things are going for some time.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: We Ate the Necco Wafers: I live near Seattle and can confirm that it is terrible here. It rains all the time, and it's dark by 4pm. People are known to be anti-social to the point where there is a term for it, the "Seattle Freeze".

Our sports teams suck and we have an entire area of the city strictly for rioting. The coffee is burnt and there aren't any air conditioners for the summer heat waves. Housing is insanely expensive, and the roads are in disrepair.

Don't move here. You wouldn't like it.

Nothing about heroin?  Man, Seattle really has changed.


Now it's just the norm everywhere. Seattle was doing it on a massive scale before it was cool.
 
morg
‘’ 1 minute ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I live near Seattle and can confirm that it is terrible here. It rains all the time, and it's dark by 4pm. People are known to be anti-social to the point where there is a term for it, the "Seattle Freeze".

Our sports teams suck and we have an entire area of the city strictly for rioting. The coffee is burnt and there aren't any air conditioners for the summer heat waves. Housing is insanely expensive, and the roads are in disrepair.

Don't move here. You wouldn't like it.


Why are you even trying? You are far, far too late. We all are.
 
