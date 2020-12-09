 Skip to content
(Action News Jacksonville) Sheriff notified in October of deputy sexting a 14 year old, does nothing. Sheriff notified on Wednesday that the deputy had gone viral, suspends him in an hour
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Multiple law firms are enroute...
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In the future, just skip the middleman and go straight to the viral part. YOLO
 
MBooda
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I sext the sheriff, but I did not sext the deputy.
 
SirMadness [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well, now we know how he hit that high note.
 
werbito
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Could sub be any more misleading-knowing most won't RTFA?

The guy's "report" in October was never received as he TEXTED IT TO A LANDLINE PHONE.
 
xcheopis
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

werbito: Could sub be any more misleading-knowing most won't RTFA?

The guy's "report" in October was never received as he TEXTED IT TO A LANDLINE PHONE.


How do they know?
 
LaurenAguilera [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Is the Florida tag for the dude who "reported" this by texting a landline
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SirMadness: Well, now we know how he hit that high note.


right in time for Christmas Carol. Carol? That's my name! No shiat?
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Citizen says one thing and the cops say another. I wonder who should be believed in a situation like this?

I wonder.

https://innocenceproject.org/prevalen​c​e-police-lying/

/police culture is broken
 
T.rex
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

xcheopis: werbito: Could sub be any more misleading-knowing most won't RTFA?

The guy's "report" in October was never received as he TEXTED IT TO A LANDLINE PHONE.

How do they know?


Presumably, they asked the damn guy who he texted, and asked to see the text on his phone, and saw it was their landline.
 
AuggieEast
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The Sheriff says dude texted the relevant info about the pedo deputy to a landline. Seems awful convenient but of course there's a chance it's true. It does happen, so I don't know what to believe.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

AuggieEast: The Sheriff says dude texted the relevant info about the pedo deputy to a landline. Seems awful convenient but of course there's a chance it's true. It does happen, so I don't know what to believe.


Is it that much of a mental leap to believe Florida man texted a land line?

I used to have to do various investigations for our Legal department and even my cynical ass was surprised at how bobdamn stupid people are.  It wouldn't surprise me in the least that someone with such a truly, genuinely important message (no snark) decided texting was the right course of action in the first bobdamn place.
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The police should NEVER get the benefit of the doubt when theres a question of who's telling the truth.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Can't this dumbass find the real 14-year-olds on Facebook?
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
And, much like a naughty priest, he'll get shuffled quietly to a similar post somewhere else
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

werbito: Could sub be any more misleading-knowing most won't RTFA?

The guy's "report" in October was never received as he TEXTED IT TO A LANDLINE PHONE.


Fark user imageView Full Size


you might want to wash up. you've got some rimjob on you.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
WTF would you text a complaint?  Show up in person ya dink!
 
Jz4p
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
In the rare instance of a case where the 14 year old girl from the internet isn't a cop, there's still a cop involved.
 
