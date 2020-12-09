 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Boston.com)   Rhode Island Covid-19 infection rate leads the country... guess that "legal sex in the champagne room" loophole works out both ways   (boston.com) divider line
11
    More: Giggity, Patient, Health care, Health care provider, Rhode Island, Emergency department, Population density, state's hospitals, last week  
•       •       •

366 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Dec 2020 at 3:35 PM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupid red states with their rejection of science and endless swaths of hillbillies watching Fox News from their Newport mansions!

Wait, what?
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
All 50 people have the vid?
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What's this about sex in the champagne room?
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Legal sex in my champagne room?
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: Legal sex in my champagne room?


It's more costly than you think!
 
khitsicker
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
hey what's going on in this thread

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Small state, big hookers? I did not know that.
 
dothemath
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
At the very least after all this shakes out theres going to be a little bit more room on the freeway.
 
Altimus Prime [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: Legal sex in my champagne room?


Pics or it didn't happen.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"we are so tired "
no you don't have any idea how tired you can get
but you will...
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Altimus Prime: SirEattonHogg: Legal sex in my champagne room?

Pics or it didn't happen.


Indoor solicitation was legal until 2009. Or so I've been told.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.