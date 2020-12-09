 Skip to content
(KWCH Wichita)   Alright, what the hell is going on in Wichita, KS? They just recorded their 5th earthquake in 2 weeks. In the same area as the previous 4   (kwch.com) divider line
Captain Steroid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby's mom fell out of bed again? Maybe she should just sleep on the floor when she's that drunk.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fracking?

(not a BSG cuss word)
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have no fracking clue what could be causing them.
 
MissFeasance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that's comforting
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they are digging a vast underground facility to study alien technology
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Fracking?

(not a BSG cuss word)


Most likely. I can't wait for the chasms in the earth that swallow entire towns. And a 3.3 is possible with $8 worth of Taco Bell food and an upset tummy.
 
Supadope
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What the frack?
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Kansas?  Something about Jesus, Joe Biden, and the LGBTQ+ Chinavirus
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
How close is it to new madrid?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Frack baby frack!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So, they're rocking out right now?

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Pinner
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Frack off, fracking frackers!
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Fracking?

(not a BSG cuss word)


I'm thinking it's uplift from the polar cap melt. I bet KS is over a slip point on the southern edge of the Canadian shield.
 
Brett Kavanaugh's teeth
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Farking fracking.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm guessing the rivers of pink slime that contain all the violence and hate and bad feelings of the state converge there and Vigo the Carpathian is about to burst forth from underground.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Who cares, its kansas. If it gets wiped off the map it will only be an improvement.
 
RowdyPants
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
TL:DR

A quick Google came up with this so, yeah

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.news​w​eek.com/kansas-shaking-earthquakes-tie​d-oil-and-gas-production-have-skyrocke​ted-state-813870%3famp=1
 
doomjesse [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: How close is it to new madrid?


500 miles give or take.  New Madrid is by the Mississippi, Kansas is an 70's rock band.
 
Chunkybeets
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: they are digging a vast underground facility to study alien technology



Nah...drilling new tunnels to connect all the Walmarts which they will toss us into and use as prisons

I call top bunk!
 
Bug2k
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

RowdyPants: TL:DR

A quick Google came up with this so, yeah

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.newsw​eek.com/kansas-shaking-earthquakes-tie​d-oil-and-gas-production-have-skyrocke​ted-state-813870%3famp=1


Ah, but did they skyrocket downwards?
 
GoodDoctorB [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

RowdyPants: TL:DR

A quick Google came up with this so, yeah

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.newsw​eek.com/kansas-shaking-earthquakes-tie​d-oil-and-gas-production-have-skyrocke​ted-state-813870%3famp=1


The implications are crystal clear. Kansas has given the earth windmill cancer.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I have no fracking clue why this is happening!
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Fracking?

(not a BSG cuss word)


AdmirableSnackbar: I have no fracking clue what could be causing them.


ecmoRandomNumbers: Dewey Fidalgo: Fracking?

(not a BSG cuss word)

Most likely.


It certainly couldn't be the Frontal Wichita fault system, nope, no way, must be fracking.

https://pubs.geoscienceworld.org/aapg​b​ull/article-abstract/47/8/1552/35010/F​rontal-Wichita-Fault-System-of-Southwe​stern?redirectedFrom=PDF
 
Armyrec1
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

unchellmatt: [Fark user image 600x800]


Who is that?
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

GoodDoctorB: Kansas has given the earth windmill cancer.


Kansas - Dust in the Wind (Official Video)
Youtube tH2w6Oxx0kQ
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
after they frack they drill holes and squirt the dirty water underground
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
seems like I'd be more concerned if the were spread out than centered on a potential fault.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: after they frack they drill holes and squirt the dirty water underground


reminds me of prom night.

/she was nnnaaaassttyyyy
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Armyrec1: unchellmatt: [Fark user image 600x800]

Who is that?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Dewey Fidalgo: Fracking?

(not a BSG cuss word)

AdmirableSnackbar: I have no fracking clue what could be causing them.

ecmoRandomNumbers: Dewey Fidalgo: Fracking?

(not a BSG cuss word)

Most likely.

It certainly couldn't be the Frontal Wichita fault system, nope, no way, must be fracking.

https://pubs.geoscienceworld.org/aapgb​ull/article-abstract/47/8/1552/35010/F​rontal-Wichita-Fault-System-of-Southwe​stern?redirectedFrom=PDF


Um. No. The Wichita fault is near the Wichita mountains in Oklahoma, about 300 miles away from Wichita KS.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Fracking?

(not a BSG cuss word)


Probably. The only earthquake I've ever experienced was one from Oklahoma's fracking that I felt all the way up in Kansas City. Was brushing my teeth in the morning and thought I had some kind of weird, brief leg spasm. By the time I leaned a hand on the bathroom counter, it was over. Kinda forgot about it until I heard people talking about feeling a quake that morning, and the timeline matched up.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Clearly, it's Megalon.  Godzilla and Jet Jaguar should be along soon.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Without me doing any serious research, these are with a high certainty related to oil/gas wastewater disposal wells.  The same industry that Oklahoma put the brakes on a few years back for the same reasons.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hardwell feat. Harrison - Earthquake (Visual Lyric Video)
Youtube scX24QMWjgk
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Wichita? They should send the 7 nation army to see what's happening.
Too obscure?
 
fallingcow
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: How close is it to new madrid?


More than a whole state away. New Madrid's down at the Missouri bootheal,  near its borders with Kentucky and Tennessee. Even if NM has another "big one" KS isn't likely to experience damage in any but its easternmost counties, thought they might just barely feel it somewhat farther West. We definitely won't be talking about how it felt in Wichita, if it happens, because it will have been much stronger in multiple larger cities than that.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Chunkybeets: some_beer_drinker: they are digging a vast underground facility to study alien technology


Nah...drilling new tunnels to connect all the Walmarts which they will toss us into and use as prisons

I call top bunk!


Buddy Webb is on to you.
Buddy Webb

We seriously need more mental health care.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I hope you're happy! Trump lost, and now the gates of Hell shall spring wide! Repent, sinners, for the End Times have come
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The California people will make fun of it.  Until the next big one hits and kills off half the population.  Then we'll see who's laughing.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Magnitude 2.6?

Lol
 
Braggi
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Easy.  God is punishing them for their evil ways.  God doesn't like people who voted for Trump.
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: [Fark user image 300x168]


but will it be better?
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I have a cousin in Hutchinson who says they have tremors all the time.  Pretty sure it's fracking, there's a lot of natural gas down that way.
 
Chunkybeets
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: Chunkybeets: some_beer_drinker: they are digging a vast underground facility to study alien technology


Nah...drilling new tunnels to connect all the Walmarts which they will toss us into and use as prisons

I call top bunk!

Buddy Webb is on to you.
Buddy Webb

We seriously need more mental health care.


Hmmrrpphhh....Stomps on floor
 
Lil Wooly Mammoth
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: How close is it to new madrid?


New Madrid is Eastern Missouri Western Tennessee along the Mississippi River. No worry since one of the leading geologists that studied the New Madrid Fault said it is overdue for an earthquake. (Dr Stearnes at Vanderbilt. Private talk 93-94. )
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

yuthinasia: Wichita? They should send the 7 nation army to see what's happening.
Too obscure?


/nope
 
