(CBS News)   Whar porn, whar?   (cbsnews.com) divider line
43
3119 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Dec 2020 at 5:35 PM (1 hour ago)



Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
According to Google porn on the Internet doesn't exist anymore.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh my.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've heard it's what the internet is for.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JustHereForThePics: I've heard it's what the internet is for.


Yes it is Kate monster.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On Bing.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard from a friend's cousin's brother twice removed that Bing handles those searches better, subby
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perry's Perspectives
Youtube c_o8vYUU-jo
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does anyone over the age of 13 search Google for porn?
 
rjakobi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My top trending search this year was "Trump cult deprogramming camps."
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Showing results for pork"
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, no one needs to search for porn in 2020. It's like right there. And there. And there.
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: On Bing.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is almost as if people already know where to procure the porn they desire and don't need a search engine to find it.
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On an external drive, in a folder named "Taxes 1997."
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"They're making Pr0n out of their mtv-video-games"

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
World Of Warcraft - The Internet Is For Porn
Youtube U2ofN0rqlxg

NSFW Obviously
 
smunns
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about an unedited top 50 list, is that too hard?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Heamer: Does anyone over the age of 13 search Google for porn?


oh i'm sorry not everyone searches for "glory holes near me"
 
alice_600
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rjakobi: My top trending search this year was "Trump cult deprogramming camps."


Did you find any?
 
Datanerd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: "Showing results for pork"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sapper_Topo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Im guessing Google doesnt track when you go into private mode... Er Ive said too much.

/ Not Subby
 
ThrobblefootSpectre
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is subby a boomer?  Because using search engines for porn is like using the phone book to look up your friends phone number.  No one under 80 does that anymore.  Like, ever.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: On Bing.


On its sister site, BadaBing.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alice_600: rjakobi: My top trending search this year was "Trump cult deprogramming camps."

Did you find any?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alice_600
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: It is almost as if people already know where to procure the porn they desire and don't need a search engine to find it.


You want videos about cute cats being scared by cucumbers and people doing dumb stuff for attention you go to YouTube. If you want the porn versions of both of those things you go to YouPorn.

This is now life's rule...
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought it was spelled "pr0n"
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Enigmamf: The Irresponsible Captain: On Bing.

On its sister site, BadaBing.


gifimage.netView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm that one weirdo. I use Bing for everything now, but that's because my computer probably has some strange virus that redirects a certain number of Google search result hyperlinks to advertisements. I gave up on it, Bing works fine for me, even on Chrome.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: I heard from a friend's cousin's brother twice removed that Bing handles those searches better, subby


What does that even mean?
I've heard it several times here on Fark and it just sounds like a gimmick/marketing claim.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Anyone else notice that 9 out of the 10 "recipes" searched were all dough-based?

/why is everyone so unhealthy?
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
bell dolphin feet pix
 
thesharkman
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: [YouTube video: World Of Warcraft - The Internet Is For Porn]
NSFW Obviously


Avenue Q - The Internet is For Porn
Youtube zBDCq6Q8k2E
nsfw
 
alice_600
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: alice_600: rjakobi: My top trending search this year was "Trump cult deprogramming camps."

Did you find any?

[Fark user image image 620x349]


Thank you! I needed a good laugh today.
May your porn search be easy to find and long enough to satisfy your desires.
 
mudesi
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I find iafd to be much more useful
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: oh i'm sorry not everyone searches for "glory holes near me"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: HighlanderRPI: I heard from a friend's cousin's brother twice removed that Bing handles those searches better, subby

What does that even mean?
I've heard it several times here on Fark and it just sounds like a gimmick/marketing claim.


Other people who aren't me say it's true. For some reason I get more, better hits on video searches. 
I mean, I probably would if I did those kinds of searches.
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I remember the days when you didn't need to search for porn.  The porn found you/
 
ThrobblefootSpectre
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: HighlanderRPI: I heard from a friend's cousin's brother twice removed that Bing handles those searches better, subby

What does that even mean?
I've heard it several times here on Fark and it just sounds like a gimmick/marketing claim.



Google censors all searches even with all filters supposedly "off".  It's very very very easy to test.

Purely in the spirit of scientific inquiry -

1) Pick any extremely well known prolific contemporary porn star

2) Go to google and do an image search for that person with all filters (supposedly) "off" - notice you get mostly tame safe-for-work images of that person, even though that person is an extremely prolific famous porn star.  Maybe one or two swimsuit photos.  Maybe even some tasteful nudes.

3) Go to bing.  Do a image search for that same person.  You will get a vast array of ultra-hard core porn images on the first page.  Including 50 man bukkake, gaping, and quintuple penetration.

You may now proceed to the "conclusion" stage of your science project.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

real_headhoncho: I remember the days when you didn't need to search for porn.  The porn found you/


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ThrobblefootSpectre: Resident Muslim: HighlanderRPI: I heard from a friend's cousin's brother twice removed that Bing handles those searches better, subby

What does that even mean?
I've heard it several times here on Fark and it just sounds like a gimmick/marketing claim.


Google censors all searches even with all filters supposedly "off".  It's very very very easy to test.

Purely in the spirit of scientific inquiry -

1) Pick any extremely well known prolific contemporary porn star

2) Go to google and do an image search for that person with all filters (supposedly) "off" - notice you get mostly tame safe-for-work images of that person, even though that person is an extremely prolific famous porn star.  Maybe one or two swimsuit photos.  Maybe even some tasteful nudes.

3) Go to bing.  Do a image search for that same person.  You will get a vast array of ultra-hard core porn images on the first page.  Including 50 man bukkake, gaping, and quintuple penetration.

You may now proceed to the "conclusion" stage of your science project.


That is why Bing still exists. Porn.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ThrobblefootSpectre: Is subby a boomer?  Because using search engines for porn is like using the phone book to look up your friends phone number.  No one under 80 does that anymore.  Like, ever.


sure sure. newspapers, currency, check book, brick n mortar store, TV, landline phone and more does not exist. except for the millions upon millions that do.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
filters out junk data like duplicate queries, then tabulates a list reflecting the events the company says most defined the year. To identify trends, Google's algorithm looks for the percentage increase in searches for a term over a period of time, relative to other searches.

filters out junk data like duplicate queries
Google's algorithm looks for the percentage increase in searches

so, they throw out the duplicates and look for an increase ????????
 
ThrobblefootSpectre
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

real_headhoncho: That is why Bing still exists. Porn.


Well, I'll go ahead and say I think having more than one search engine is a good thing for free expression in general.  Having one company (especially google) control the world's perceptions of what facts, news, and images are available would be very dangerous.  I'm in the computer industry, and I currently trust Google, LLC about as much as I trust PRC state controlled media.
 
