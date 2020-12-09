 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   The New York Times' 2020 year in pictures. Starts out hopeful, gets awful, and ends hopeful. Bonus: not a slideshow   (nytimes.com) divider line
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would love to see some of the pictures, but NYT's shiatty website broke after about 30 seconds of loading leaving me with just January.

Would have preferred a slideshow, TBH. At least then you could route it through deslidify.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paywall. Fark that
 
Third rate whore in Toronto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looking at the picture of Joe Biden and the worshipers made me cry.  I may be sentimental old fool but that picture says it all.  I wish them all well.  America deserves better than what they've got in the White House now.
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll never know it seems...
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks for the link, subby. It's waaaaay too long to peruse right now so I bookmarked. And for the inevitable paywall whiners, either pay a pittance for good news or use the methods you've been told  in all 4,986,153 threads that involve a paywall. F*cking meatheads around here I swear.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That was ... difficult to get through.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If 2020 was a person

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ByOwlLight
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I haven't seen most of these images before, and I'm not sure why. I can't help but feel like having a lot of images like these about covid being more put out there by the media constantly would have maybe helped to stop some people descending into the madness of thinking it was all a hoax. :/
 
Baloo Uriza [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x850]


Wow, this is like, weirdly shifted a whole season late from the reactions of folks who were actually paying attention.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Putin on a facade."  Seems a little redundant, doesn't it?
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Can that slideshow be any slower?
 
