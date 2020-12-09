 Skip to content
 
(CNBC)   Lowe's expects 22% increase in sales this year as people sat at home, looked around, and realize they lived in a dump   (cnbc.com) divider line
34
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
And every single one of those sales will be to the sort who angrily demands to know what kind of a scam the store is trying to pull by selling so-called 2X4s that don't actually measure 2 inches by 4 inches. MY PLANS ARE RUINED.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
But Lowes on the other hand is having a pretty rough year
 
blackartemis
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I know I did. Updated and sold my place. Crazy markets right now.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I have spent a good amount on my place this year.  I don't go anywhere, so why not?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I bought a house in December of last year.  My closing anniversary is tomorrow, as a matter of fact.

Got a lot of appliances from Lowe's in Nov/Dec of 2019 with their black friday rebate deal, and then dropped a lot of money for supplies and lumber this year.  DNRTFA to see what their fiscal year is, but I certainly did my share.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Save the Dames! Collect the Whole Set!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Yeah, I'll bet.

Fark user imageView Full Size

If you still have money maybe you'd better build a drawbridge. Walls aren't going to be high enough to protect all your STUFF.
 
slantsix
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It probably helps when you can triple or quadruple the retail price of lumber, which is what's been happening since early summer when everyone rushed out to start projects.

What's INSANE (where I live) is that steel studs have become cheaper and much more available than lumber. We're surrounded by forests for a thousand miles in every direction, yet this is happening. I've never seen anything like it and I hope to never see it again. Suppliers saw an opportunity and are gouging customers.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This hurts, but it was a reason I moved in July...
 
Farkin Charlie [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
actually it had more to do with it being one of the few places that was allowed to stay open, particularly in the beginning of the pandemic. I remember running in for some lumber in june or so and seeing family units walking around unmasked like they were at the zoo or the park. Shopping for flowers and nonessential doodads. I stopped going after that, at least until the mandatory mask orders went into place.
 
Spikescape [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Lowes has gotten all of my former Home Depot purchases since I learned that one of HD's cofounders, Bernie Marcus, gave T's campaign $7 million in donations in 2016. Clearly they don't need my money.
 
goodncold
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That's what we are doing.

After 17 years we decided to finally install a wood stove.
To do that we needed to replace the floor, might as well replace that carpet with something nice. Then part of the wall so might as well redo all the gyprock, oh hey that entrance way won't be level anymore...gotta do that tiling...and the back entrance too...needs to match! Wouldn't it be nice dear to have a stone tile wall around the woodstove..to make it even more homey. Oh that electric heater won't fit...need a new one! and look at the wiring from the 50's...the insulation cracked off. Gotta replace that...oh darn that means poking holes in the ceiling from the front of the house all the way to the electric panel in the back. (so on and so forth)

{Grumble...mutter}
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

I'm not sure I would want metal frame in a residential home, personally -- when I've had them in offices, I found the walls give more flex and also transfer sound horribly through the wall. But for commercial and mixed-use, I totally see the need. Also helps with fire codes, from what I understand.

I've got some big repairs due on my kids' treehouse (it's big, like $1,000 worth of lumber -- a few years ago) and prices for boards have gotten crazy.
 
Barricaded Gunman
Came in here to say that I did this, too. Lowe's is a couple miles farther away than Home Depot, but it's worth it.
 
Fissile [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The average Muican lives in a dump because the average Murican has no life balance.   The days of stay-at-home mom, and dad working at his 9-5 that paid a living wage, benefits, weekends and holidays off, are long gone.   Now everybody works, usually long hours with gig-type schedules.    When people finally do get home it's to scarf down some greasy take-out and self anesthetize with alcohol, drugs, pron or YouTube vids of a guy eating 50 year old army peanut butter.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I dabbed a bit of glue on some wallpaper that was coming loose, so I'm definitely on the DIY fix-it bandwagon.
 
astelmaszek
Yeap, I was building a shed this summer and looked around at a price of steel angle and square, run some basics calf's in SolidWorks and built the whole thing out of steel. Took less time too cause everything was square. Lumber is the ultimate building materials, it both burns and rots.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

{Grumble...mutter}


"So I said, hey, if the wife's out of commission maybe you should take a fishing trip!"
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Looking around my living room I'm working out of right this second, realize that the coffee table is the only piece of furniture, that was here in March.   Even the TV and what its sitting on it is new.   And we've completely re done my son's bedroom, updating it from the room he grew up in to a working "dorm room" for a busy college student, and I've carved out an office space, complete with desk and office chair in my wife and I's bedroom that didn't used to exist for when I need uninterrupted quiet time or a more "professional" backdrop (lawbooks and diplomas in the shot) for some Zoom calls

Being all three of us at home all the time really did make us much more thoughtful about the space we have and how best to use it.  Besides "projects" give you something to DO
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Clearly, becoming a magnet for major hurricanes, fires, floods and civil unrest that have caused $Billions in damages has nothing to do with increased sales.  Nada.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
Yeah, that's not what happened. Sawmills shutdown by Covid, combined with unprecedented levels of forest fires on the West coast, combined with one of the worst hurricane seasons on record, combined with unprecedented levels of demand caused prices to quadruple on the bulk market.

Supply and demand strikes again.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Started fixing up my hacienda. The $8K initial guesstimate is now about $30K. I haven't seriously had to but lumber and OSB in a while. When the hell did this stuff get so expensive?
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hey that's not very nice! it's my 1st society!  I'm doing my best!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ibindigo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
As a handyman, I concur.  It's been a crazy busy year so far
 
Ibindigo
I love Steve1989!
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Supply and Demand... increases in hourly pay at the mill.
 
dwlah [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

{Grumble...mutter}


Welcome to My World
Youtube dq88y9fOGAE
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Came in here to say that I did this, too. Lowe's is a couple miles farther away than Home Depot, but it's worth it.


If I recall correctly, the cofounder who donated to trump hasn't had anything to do with Home Depot in over a decade. He sold out years ago.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i hope that means 22% more crap in the middle of the aisle
 
stray_capts
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

I can't even hazard a guess as to the reason, but lumber is ridiculously expensive right now.  A board that normally costs about $6 is now going for $14.  I can't imagine why, it isn't like the virus hurt the trees, and I can't see demand doubling.
 
Ibindigo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I have no shame on this one, but go to the public dump sites.  Where I live there is a specific area for construction/demolition debris.  If I need project lumber that doesn't have to be fresh, I'll swing in on a Monday morning, and they are fine with me grabbing whatever I want.  There are often new timbers 2x4s and 2x6s that have Maybe a foot cut off.  Some sheets of ply and osb   And of course Lots of older 2X's full of screws and nails, but at a full 8'
 
stuffy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Contractors soon after to see increases, fixing homeowners mistakes.
 
stray_capts
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

I see some have posited it is due to wildfires, natural disasters and closed sawmills.  That could all be the case.  All I know is I greatly prefer the lower prices.  I need to buy fence posts for about 2000' of fencing.  That's just not possible right now.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Lumber mills were shut down by Covid, trucking is scarce to move the logs to the mill, to the kiln, and to the rail car. Demand is absolutely off the scale this year with riots, hurricanes, a very strong new housing market, a very strong renovations market, and consumer retail demand.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
