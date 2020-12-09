 Skip to content
(CNN)   Wealthy countries have enough Covid vaccines to treat everyone three time, while the developing world is struggling to...WAIT can I get three Covid vaccines? Where do I sign up?   (cnn.com) divider line
    World Health Organization, United Nations, Developing country, Developed country, vaccine doses, United States, Vaccination, Rich countries  
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pretty sure there will be people willing to pay you to get the vaccine in their name so they can claim to be vaccinated to the government while bragging on social media that they aren't sheeple
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We don't have enough here, because idiot Trump didn't request more than 100 million doses, meaning only 50 million Americans will get it and we can't get more until June at the earliest. And you should base distribution based on which country has been hit hardest, guess which one has? Us, because of Trump's incompetence.

If you're a doctor and have ten patients waiting for you, with one bleeding to death and the other nine having stubbed toes, you help the one bleeding to death first.

We're bleeding to death over here. I think Swaziland will be OK for now.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America is now a developing country.  We are a shiathole.  We have been trending that way for a while, with Democratic administrations rebuilding all the farked up destruction the Republicans leave in their wake, but Trump has moved us fully into shiathole territory.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So basically- keep wearing masks, social distancing and don't expose yourself or others unnecessarily. Still. And for a long while to come.

And in the end we will be the #2 economy in the world with no health care system.

And we did it to ourselves. :(
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

No.  Republicans did this to us.
 
robodog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yeah, repeatedly turning down Pfizer, even after the initial 90+% effective results were in should be enough to get Trump thrown in jail for mass murder. An additional 100M doses in Q1 2021 would mean  probably at least 100k fewer deaths.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

If you account for lost or damaged shipments, theft, idiots who forget (or refuse) to show up for the second dose and may need to start over, and just general screw-ups and dumbf*ckery, we'll need somewhat more than two doses per citizen.
 
Outshined_One [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

They got elected somehow.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rich countries are not "hoarding" the vaccines. They were hedging their bets on which ones would be successful, because they had to place the orders before they knew which ones would make it through the clinical trials successfully. If you absolutely need 10 widgets you can order 5 each from 6 different companies. If 3 of them deliver and 3 of them turn out to be duds, you've still met your needs with some left over.

After the rich countries have vaccinated their highest priority groups, you can expect to see them making other arrangements for any excess doses. Hopefully this will mostly involve donating them to poorer countries for PR purposes or at least offering them at cost to those countries, rather than trying to sell them at eBay PlayStation 5 prices.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So we need to add COVID vaccine availability to the long, long, long list of advantages developed nations have over the the 3rd world?  Somehow I think potable water and wages not measured in pennies are higher priorities for you average citizen of Burundi.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'd bet anything you wouldn't have a problem finding people in the developing world volunteering to take your place. America is hardly the worst place in the world and far from a shiat hole I'd gladly move to the U.S if it wasn't so farking hard to do because of the massive number of people fighting to get there. If you could tell all those people how bad it is that might shorten the line a bit for me and I'd really appreciate it.
 
robodog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As far as TFA is concerned, do they take think Canada is going to trash their 400% oversupply? No, no they will not. They will complete the purchase and direct the producer to ship it to whatever country is most in need. Pre-purchasing production just made sure that facilities were built and vaccine was manufactured before trials were done and approvals granted. Canada buying 500% of what they needed will actually make sure that vaccines get to poor countries sooner.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Once, twice, three times....AHHHHHH!!!!"
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That is only for the Pfizer vaccine, there are quite a few other vaccines that will be available for usage in the US.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Whoever's twitter account you for that from lied to you. The US has secured more doses than anyone else including the entire EU combined.

It takes a special kind of ignorance to be simultaneously outraged that we both don't have enough of something and aren't sharing enough of it.

https://www.npr.org/sections/goatsand​s​oda/2020/12/03/942303736/how-rich-coun​tries-are-hoarding-the-worlds-vaccines​-in-charts
 
Mr.Uncle.Bill [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't two shots the standard for these vaccines?  It's not just one and done free to throw away your mask.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, so China is now writing the stories for CNN.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Back in June, IIRC, the US contracted for 800 million doses spread among the various vaccine candidates. We did this because nobody knew who'd end up getting approved and we wanted to mitigate the risk. Now that we're at the finish line and approval is imminent, Monday morning quarterbacks like you are screaming that the Trump administration wasn't prescient enough to know exactly who was going to win the race and buy enough doses from that company to cover the entire US population.
 
robodog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Correct, Pfizer data shows ~50% effectiveness 10 days after first dose, it doesn't go up to 95% effective until after the second dose.
 
Hendawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't we have Bono and Matt Damon to get things to the third world countries?
 
robodog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Back in June, IIRC, the US contracted for 800 million doses spread among the various vaccine candidates. We did this because nobody knew who'd end up getting approved and we wanted to mitigate the risk. Now that we're at the finish line and approval is imminent, Monday morning quarterbacks like you are screaming that the Trump administration wasn't prescient enough to know exactly who was going to win the race and buy enough doses from that company to cover the entire US population.


Trump turned down Pfizer offer for Q1 production capacity in October on same terms as the initial batch, it was stupid to turn it down at that point, criminally so IMHO.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Most of them. Johnson & Johnson are testing a single-dose version.
 
bborchar [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This has been happening for the past 100 years. Did they honestly believe it would change now, when first world countries are being economically crippled by this virus? It's not gonna change.
 
No Line For Beer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Also, the second shot doesn't give you free reign to ignore mask mandates and this information needs to get out there now.  Just because you're immune doesn't mean that you can't transmit to people who haven't been vaccinated yet.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Also, the second shot doesn't give you free reign to ignore mask mandates and this information needs to get out there now.  Just because you're immune doesn't mean that you can't transmit to people who haven't been vaccinated yet.


Well fark y'all, I got mine.

WOO00OOO FREEDUMB!
 
HanShotFirst
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Not the United States. Trump turned down Pfizer's offer to buy 100,000,000 doses so other countries bought them. Welcome to the 3rd World, America.
 
krafty420
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Canada's secured more than it needs to be safe, but I think we're planning on using some to help out smaller countries that are struggling.  I imagine some other wealthier countries are probably thinking along the same lines.  Some countries are going to face logistical challenges at the moment anyways, at least with the Pfizer vaccine, in places where there's no feasible way to keep it at -70°C.
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Offer not valid in the wealthiest and "greatest" country in the world.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
You don't sign up, subby. You either have the sign or you don't.

Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

It's not "secured" until it actually arrives in our warehouses and passes quality-control inspections. One reason for ordering excess quantities is that they knew there would be a few "I am altering the deal" moments along the way. [1] [2]
 
macadamnut
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Don't blame me, I voted against the greatness.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

i love that "we did it to ourselves". i had nothing to do with it, just like most citizens. stop taking blame for politicians that ruin our lives, businesses that place profits over people, et cetera. just stop it.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Whatever 'secured' means.

The EU and India both have more actual purchased doses than the US and are manufacturing them in-territory. The US is already experiencing problems in turning doses bought into doses delivered, never mind the 'potential' doses.

We farked this up. And by we I mean the idiot in charge failing to secure Pfizer vaccines because they weren't part of Operation Stellar Shiny Bollocks.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Aren't we contracted for 300m doses of the more-traditional AstraZeneca vaccine, which is in stage 3 trials and expected to roll out within weeks of the couple apparently-successful mRNA ones? And they claim they'll have 100m doses ready by the end of December, with at least 100m more per month after that (granted the US won't be getting all of those, but that's still a lot)? And those don't require refrigeration at temperatures best expressed in Kelvin, so you'll actually be able to get it at places other than major hospitals?
 
robodog [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Also, the second shot doesn't give you free reign to ignore mask mandates and this information needs to get out there now.  Just because you're immune doesn't mean that you can't transmit to people who haven't been vaccinated yet.


We don't have definitive data on that yet but it's looking highly unlikely that you can get to a transmittable viral load after the second dose.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Bono could clap his hands and that would be fewer people who need a vaccine.
 
