(SFGate)   It is time to stop traveling
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
But I already stopped in January.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I have my next trip already planned out.  As soon as the vaccine is readily available, I'm taking off, providing we're allowed entry into other countries.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This is as hard for me to write as it is for travelers to hear: It's time to consider canceling or postponing your nonessential holiday trips.

LOL. Am I in the farking twilight zone? I've been postponing nonessential grocery store trips for 9 months.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I bought a travel trailer yesterday.  Purpose will be for going into semi-wilderness areas away from other people, "boondocking," to have small breaks away from home but without the exposure that paying for mass transportation or staying in multi-unit lodging entails.

We haven't felt that it's safe to travel in any sort of mass-transportation since March.  The cruise ships have demonstrated that even having separate cabins isn't viable in the current methods used, and the covidiots refusal to properly wear masks that cover their mouths and noses demonstrates that faster travel that still requires shared space is also not viable.

So road-trips to camp on BLM land, or National Forest land, or within national parks, national monuments, or state parks that allow camping on undeveloped land will be the extent of it.  No special trips for supplies, only those packed at home and acquired during the same shopping trips that were necessary in order to supply the household with needed goods anyway.
 
colinspooky [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Stop time travelling?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

I have my next trip already planned out.  As soon as the vaccine is readily available, I'm taking off, providing we're allowed entry into other countries.


I'm dreading my next trip abroad.  Everybody looks at Americans funny these days.  Makes me wish I had another passport.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Bowen: This is as hard for me to write as it is for travelers to hear: It's time to consider canceling or postponing your nonessential holiday trips.

LOL. Am I in the farking twilight zone? I've been postponing nonessential grocery store trips for 9 months.


I'm still cowering under my bed.  The dust bunnies are getting restless, they've been growing since last March here.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Add me to the list that hasn't gone anywhere since March.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I outsmarted the virus by being too poor to travel.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
umm that was eight months ago
 
cleek
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

you and everybody else in the world.

vacations are going to be a shiatshow for a long time.

invest in hotels now.


you and everybody else in the world.

vacations are going to be a shiatshow for a long time.

invest in hotels now.
 
Huggermugger [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
But what if I'm a Sovereign Citizen?
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Wished I could say that.  Company still requires me to travel.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Don't travel until this virus is under control. That might be another year or so.

Everyone has cabin fever because of Covid but deal with it for a little longer
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Machine Stops trifecta in play.

jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The day after Christmas I'm headed to the Outer Banks for a week of surf fishing. I can get pretty damn socially distant from the whole world there.

IDisME
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

I'm dreading my next trip abroad.  Everybody looks at Americans funny these days.  Makes me wish I had another passport.

I'm dreading my next trip abroad.  Everybody looks at Americans funny these days.  Makes me wish I had another passport.


Because you wear an American flag on your forehead?

If you act "normal" people assume you're Canadian abroad.

/it's even better when you tell people you're an american, but act like a civilized person in Europe - they love it!
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What about those travel deals I've been writing about in recent months when the virus seemed to be on the wane?

What about them?  You were an idiot for writing about them and encouraging people to take trips during a pandemic.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

I'm dreading my next trip abroad.  Everybody looks at Americans funny these days.  Makes me wish I had another passport.

I'm dreading my next trip abroad.  Everybody looks at Americans funny these days.  Makes me wish I had another passport.


Surely some enterprising Farker will create passport covers that have Maple Leaf or Swiss Cross emblems on front, to assuage anyone taking a casual glance.

One could probably go with the Al Qaeda emblem, and someone seeing it will sigh with relief that you are less dangerous than an American.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

colinspooky: Stop time travelling?


you stay in the right now, now
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I'm dreading my next trip abroad.  Everybody looks at Americans funny these days.  Makes me wish I had another passport.


Before you go, see what people are wearing over there and wear that. Or go shopping when you get there and buy what the locals wear.

/When I lived in Ireland and England everyone used to say that Americans wore white sneakers.
 
stuffy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Time to stop travailing? That horse has left the barn and is in the next state.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

I have my next trip already planned out.  As soon as the vaccine is readily available, I'm taking off, providing we're allowed entry into other countries.

You 'Merican? Good luck


You 'Merican? Good luck
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I'm dreading my next trip abroad.  Everybody looks at Americans funny these days.  Makes me wish I had another passport.

As an American who lives not in merica I can emphasize and kinda wanna say you have no idea

I'm dreading my next trip abroad.  Everybody looks at Americans funny these days.  Makes me wish I had another passport.


As an American who lives not in merica I can emphasize and kinda wanna say you have no idea
 
chewd
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
LOL, i never started travelling again from 911

Still waiting for the TSA to catch all the terrorists.

/any day now.
 
recombobulator
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Don't travel until this virus is under control. That might be another year or so.

Everyone has cabin fever because of Covid but deal with it for a little longer


You don't have to travel to deal with "cabin fever."  Just go for a walk.  People are such children.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

I'm dreading my next trip abroad.  Everybody looks at Americans funny these days.  Makes me wish I had another passport.

Oh man, I CANNOT wait!   So many places to see and explore, I've only crossed off two countries so far :-)

I'm dreading my next trip abroad.  Everybody looks at Americans funny these days.  Makes me wish I had another passport.


Oh man, I CANNOT wait!   So many places to see and explore, I've only crossed off two countries so far :-(
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

You 'Merican? Good luck

Look, if I can be in a Muslim country in Africa as an American during Trump's reign of terror and still feel welcomed by those citizens, I think I'll be fine elsewhere.  :-)

You 'Merican? Good luck


Look, if I can be in a Muslim country in Africa as an American during Trump's reign of terror and still feel welcomed by those citizens, I think I'll be fine elsewhere.  :-)
 
bborchar [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I haven't traveled in 6 months. Maybe people would stop if all states made you quarantine for two weeks after you returned.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Because you wear an American flag on your forehead?

If you act "normal" people assume you're Canadian abroad.

/it's even better when you tell people you're an american, but act like a civilized person in Europe - they love it!

This post is really dumb.

I'm dreading my next trip abroad.  Everybody looks at Americans funny these days.  Makes me wish I had another passport.

Because you wear an American flag on your forehead?

If you act "normal" people assume you're Canadian abroad.

/it's even better when you tell people you're an american, but act like a civilized person in Europe - they love it!


This post is really dumb.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Most of us can get everything we need delivered, or we can pick it up outside the store with minimal human interaction. We can get nearly unlimited entertainment options piped directly into our home. Many people are able to do their jobs from their homes.

In short, it's never been easier to prevent a pandemic from spreading, but we are failing at that because people who spent 98% of 2019 on their couches suddenly decided that they need to get out of the house and mingle with other like-minded idiots.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Oh man, I CANNOT wait!   So many places to see and explore, I've only crossed off two countries so far :-(

Does Tijuana really count as a different country?

I'm dreading my next trip abroad.  Everybody looks at Americans funny these days.  Makes me wish I had another passport.

Oh man, I CANNOT wait!   So many places to see and explore, I've only crossed off two countries so far :-(


Does Tijuana really count as a different country?
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That time was 6 months ago.
 
