 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   It's 2020, why the hell not?   (nypost.com) divider line
11
    More: Weird, Snoop Dogg, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Christmas, Twitter, Indiana sanitation company, single holiday light display, holiday season, Jingle Johns  
•       •       •

1525 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Dec 2020 at 1:35 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Chunkybeets
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Literally...Holy shiat
 
apoptotic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I read that as 'most animated feces on a single holiday light display' and thought 'well, duh.'
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
How is the headline not simply "shiatshow"
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Trump Christmas party

Book 'em
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
God I'm tired of LED arduino garbage. Could they have at least put some thought into it and done Leonard Cohen's Hallelujiah?

For fark's sake this year is already shiat enough, and now we get treacly jesus crap on a raft of shiatters.
Farking moron Americans really will buy anything, won't we? 

"Oh, but it's fun! People like it! Who are you to..." Save it. You have literally shiat taste.

In short, fark you, bring on the meteor.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: Could they have at least put some thought into it and done Leonard Cohen's Hallelujiah?


You don't understand how Christmas songs work, do you?
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I just can't believe that 32 faces is a world record.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
For an accurate description, shouldn't they be on fire?

Oh, message of hope. Right. Good luck with that.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: gunther_bumpass: Could they have at least put some thought into it and done Leonard Cohen's Hallelujiah?

You don't understand how Christmas songs work, do you?


Yes, I do. Morons play the same ones for two months out of every year, thinking it's some sort of wholesome tradition, when in reality it's just a ploy to make you buy more crap.

Two more weeks, days start getting longer. That's all I need - not some dim bulb cranking out some 80 year old Bing Crosby hit. And certainly not the one or two classical pieces of garbage that were written for the church.

"You don't understand Christmas songs... heh heh. You're grumpy! You're a grinnnnnch!"

Yeah fine. Just don't make me celebrate your stupid holiday. Keep it in your pants.
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: gunther_bumpass: Could they have at least put some thought into it and done Leonard Cohen's Hallelujiah?

You don't understand how Christmas songs work, do you?


I sang your reply in a low smoky baritone.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.