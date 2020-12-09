 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Onion)   The new vaccines are working better than expected   (theonion.com) divider line
17
    More: Satire, Metropolitan Police Service, Debut albums, press time, Metropolitan Police, Police officer, Police Community Support Officer, Metropolitan Police officer, debauched binge  
•       •       •

1183 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Dec 2020 at 12:14 PM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thanks for the laugh.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's nice to see some satire that doesn't perfectly mirror the current reality.
 
darkeyes
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I feel sorry for The Onion trying to compete with the reality of the last four years.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
When Bill Hicks did this about a cure for AIDS, it was funny.  This is not funny.  Not like it's in bad taste or anything - it was just a waste of five seconds to look at.
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
And my next door neighbor won't get the vaccine because he thinks the government is implanting microchips into people to track them  I told him, why would they go to the expense of doing that when you are carrying your IPhone 11 around like it is a child needing constant attention.

He didn't get it.
 
orbister
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Dahnkster: [preview.redd.it image 640x640]


For comparison, and drawing no particular conclusions, the average death rate in the US from Spanish flu in September October, November and December 2018 was 2200 per day.
 
jimjays
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Just asking: Have they considered decriminalizing vampirism? As I understand it (and there's no reason to think I understand it well), if new vampires are willingly bit and vampires stick to each other for their blood needs, it could work.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

noitsnot: When Bill Hicks did this about a cure for AIDS, it was funny.  This is not funny.  Not like it's in bad taste or anything - it was just a waste of five seconds to look at.


In other words you just wanted to point out that you are familiar with the work of Bill Hicks?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The words nonagenarian and ketamine very rarely overlap in the same article.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

orbister: Dahnkster: [preview.redd.it image 640x640]

For comparison, and drawing no particular conclusions, the average death rate in the US from Spanish flu in September October, November and December 2018 was 2200 per day.


That's a long, long pandemic. I'm surprised we had the time to have a second world war.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

orbister: Dahnkster: [preview.redd.it image 640x640]

For comparison, and drawing no particular conclusions, the average death rate in the US from Spanish flu in September October, November and December 2018 was 2200 per day.


The US Population in 1918 (what I presume you meant) was 103 MM people, so you have to adjust for inflation.

If you did mean 2018, you can't call it the "Spanish Flu" you have to call it "Trump's Flu."
 
Freschel [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jimjays: Just asking: Have they considered decriminalizing vampirism? As I understand it (and there's no reason to think I understand it well), if new vampires are willingly bit and vampires stick to each other for their blood needs, it could work.


I heard that the new vampires sparkle in daylight.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Dahnkster: [preview.redd.it image 640x640]


It's cute and the point is nice, but I'd be surprised if we didn't have way worse days from malaria and yellow fever and crap like that back in the 19th and early 20th centuries, and that with a much lower total population. Infectious disease used to be serious shiat, before vaccines and eradication efforts.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
ITT:  People imply the value of a human life depreciates.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.