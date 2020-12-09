 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   NHS reports two patients had anaphylactoid reactions after receiving Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. It was supposed to be two million, but 5G coverage is still fairly spotty   (bbc.com) divider line
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
For some reason bbc links don't work for me. What's the percentage thus far?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The public's reaction: Well that settles it, throw all the vaccine in the trash.
The fine print: Both NHS workers have a history of serious allergies and carry adrenaline pens around with them.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: For some reason bbc links don't work for me. What's the percentage thus far?


https://www.fda.gov/media/144245/down​l​oad

They cite the above and say one per thousand.
 
godxam
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
the anti-vax crowd will have fun with this one.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Did they look like this?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tinyarena
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
No Phase IV trials
Quickly Mass Produced - at historic levels...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Remain Calm. All is well.

REMAIN CALM!!!
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"any person with a history of significant allergic reaction to a vaccine, medicine or food"

Umm, that's going to need much more clarification because that encompasses millions of people.
 
lizyrd
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: For some reason bbc links don't work for me. What's the percentage thus far?


Two individual NHS employees, who each have had severe allergic reactions (unspecified to what) in the past.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

tinyarena: No Phase IV trials
Quickly Mass Produced - at historic levels...
[Fark user image 282x110]


You'd best start believing in Phase IV trials. You're *in* one...
 
Derek Force
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I am yearning for me and my fam to be able to get vaccinated and return to a more normal life.

I also dont have any issue riding it out a little longer just to see how the vaccine does overall when it is pushed out to the masses.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Derek Force: I am yearning for me and my fam to be able to get vaccinated and return to a more normal life.

I also dont have any issue riding it out a little longer just to see how the vaccine does overall when it is pushed out to the masses.


I'm not a first responder, health care worker, senior citizen.  So I'm confidently far enough down the food chain that I'm not having to make that decision for a while.
 
dkulprit [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

godxam: the anti-vax crowd will have fun with this one.


Well considering they are still complaining about thirmesol in vaccines, i don't expect to understand how probabilities work.
 
db2
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They are understood to have had an anaphylactoid reaction, which tends to involve a skin rash, breathlessness and sometimes a drop in blood pressure. This is not the same as anaphylaxis which can be fatal.

So nothing all that serious.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: "any person with a history of significant allergic reaction to a vaccine, medicine or food"

Umm, that's going to need much more clarification because that encompasses millions of people.


The strange thing is that it was supposedly two health workers who already carry epi pens for allergy issues, who were then treated for non life-threatening reactions.
So...  wha?  Bring some benadryl?
 
orbister
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The BBC would love to see widespread resistance to vaccination because, although it would kill people, it would give them a great story. Elliot Carver lives on.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Derek Force: I am yearning for me and my fam to be able to get vaccinated and return to a more normal life.

I also dont have any issue riding it out a little longer just to see how the vaccine does overall when it is pushed out to the masses.


Yeah, I think a few billion people are in that "wait and see" camp.

This is not going to go well... The media is going to latch onto a few of these and freak everyone the f*ck out.

Some of it is entirely justified, most not... but this is really going to be a f*cking sh*tshow.
 
tinyarena
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Derek Force: I am yearning for me and my fam to be able to get vaccinated and return to a more normal life.

I also dont have any issue riding it out a little longer just to see how the vaccine does overall when it is pushed out to the masses.

I'm not a first responder, health care worker, senior citizen.  So I'm confidently far enough down the food chain that I'm not having to make that decision for a while.


And who exactly gets the "short straw' this time?
There will be a Phase IV trial using

first responder, health care worker, senior citizen, essential worrkers

In other words
The people we need the most  will be the guinea pigs
Brilliant plan
 
dkulprit [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Derek Force: I am yearning for me and my fam to be able to get vaccinated and return to a more normal life.

I also dont have any issue riding it out a little longer just to see how the vaccine does overall when it is pushed out to the masses.


Well if you live in US congrats!  Do I have some news for you!

Especially if you and your family are otherwise healthy.
 
Ranolin [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Wow that was a fast repair, Great job mods and submitter for fixing that little mix up on the headline
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: "any person with a history of significant allergic reaction to a vaccine, medicine or food"

Umm, that's going to need much more clarification because that encompasses millions of people.


Yeah, penicillin and I do NOT get along.
 
shill1253
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: tinyarena: No Phase IV trials
Quickly Mass Produced - at historic levels...
[Fark user image 282x110]

You'd best start believing in Phase IV trials. You're *in* one...


Please put this on the image so I can steal it.
 
Katie98_KT
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
this is why they make people wait after getting the shot. completely unsurprising news.
 
buster_v
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Gosh...
On one hand we have 250,000 people dead in the US (so far)

On the other side, we have two people who had to get medical treatment.

I LITERALLY CANNOT TELL THE DIFFERENCE.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The 42,000 people tested with this vaccine included NO people that were "at-risk", so they had no negative data. I guess that helped their stock price.
 
Derek Force
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dkulprit: Derek Force: I am yearning for me and my fam to be able to get vaccinated and return to a more normal life.

I also dont have any issue riding it out a little longer just to see how the vaccine does overall when it is pushed out to the masses.

Well if you live in US congrats!  Do I have some news for you!

Especially if you and your family are otherwise healthy.


Why, I do live in the US!   YAY!!!
I do have asthma and high blood pressure, so I guess that moves me somewhere up the list if needed.
Probably second from bottom.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"I'll wait and see what happens to other people" is what stupid people think sounding smart is like.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

bronskrat: The 42,000 people tested with this vaccine included NO people that were "at-risk", so they had no negative data. I guess that helped their stock price.


Can you elaborate or provide a citation for that claim?

What fraction of the general public are expected to have elevated risk of (whatever risk was supposedly excluded from the trial)?  Should we stop giving people flu shots because they can trigger egg allergies, or are there better ways to manage that risk?
 
thepeterd
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
