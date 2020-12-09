 Skip to content
(WRAL)   Another alien landing site is identified   (wral.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Chief executive officer, Space Odyssey series, WRAL-TV, Installation art, Monolith, 2010: Odyssey Two, downtown Fayetteville, metal monolith  
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Yeah it's kinda dumb, but harmless, and I prefer this "mystery" meme to the stupid clown thing type meme from a few years back.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
On the plus side, the Rods from God (tm) program is operating well....
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Just waiting for the movie announcement...
 
mrparks
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
1:4:9 or f*ck off.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Mysterious? Only if you have the IQ of a banana.
 
boozehat
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Up next.... "That is not a hair question"

that's not a hair question
Youtube fOfcSv7UTyw
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Mysterious? Only if you have the IQ of a banana.


I think we share 98% of our DNA with bananas
 
Get Your Dick Out Of My Food [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
why is this a thing
 
KB202
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Is it still a monolith if there are four, and they're made of metal?
 
BlakCat
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Get Your Dick Out Of My Food: why is this a thing


The manifestation of a thing is mysterious
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Get Your Dick Out Of My Food: why is this a thing


Same reason people keep approving "dog wants steak" headlines. If it's interesting once, idiots think it's always interesting.
 
