(BBC-US)   Registered sex offender in the UK caught with stun guns disguised as a flashlight and a pink lipstick. "I'm not a violent man, never have been. I'm a frightened man, but apart from that I've no comment"   (bbc.com) divider line
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Released sex offenders aren't entitled to self defense?
Oh wait, England, where you can be criminally charged with not serving your burglars tea and crumpets before they leave.
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Released sex offenders aren't entitled to self defense?
Oh wait, England, where you can be criminally charged with not serving your burglars tea and crumpets before they leave.


Nobody here is entitled to certain categories of weapon for self defence. Also, this was Scotland, not England. Completely different legal system.
 
mattj1984 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The noxious gas aerosol canister was later found in his car parked outside on the street. "

puloh.comView Full Size


???
 
Flagg99
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Am I behind on stun gun tech? How much of a wallop can it pack if it's the size of a tube of lipstick? Dude was probably into electro stim and zapping his balls.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Released sex offenders aren't entitled to self defense?


Its about time somebody stood up for bullied child molesters.

What have they ever done?
 
Hugh Manatee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Despicable Me 2 - Lipstick Taser
Youtube qXpWv-nyHvI
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flagg99: Am I behind on stun gun tech? How much of a wallop can it pack if it's the size of a tube of lipstick? Dude was probably into electro stim and zapping his balls.


Id like you to meet my immediate supervisor, Dick Zapperfeld.

(Hitler was his uncle)
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Flagg99: Am I behind on stun gun tech? How much of a wallop can it pack if it's the size of a tube of lipstick? Dude was probably into electro stim and zapping his balls.


Many stun "guns" are dual-purpose and have flashlights in them.
- Flashlights are useful
- They give you a reason to carry them
- People tend to keep flashlights charged
 
WhatsSoGodDamnPunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Flagg99: Am I behind on stun gun tech? How much of a wallop can it pack if it's the size of a tube of lipstick? Dude was probably into electro stim and zapping his balls.


I think one of them was flashlight sized and if your goal is kids it probably could incapacitate them relatively easily, which might be what he was going for.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Flashlight stun guns are easy enough to get from amazon.  I bought a couple of these.  The flashlight is excellent.  Not sure how well the stun part works since I've never needed to use it.

https://smile.amazon.com/Guard-Dog-Se​c​urity-Diablo-Stun/dp/B07RD8CCGM/ref=sr​_1_8
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

mattj1984: "The noxious gas aerosol canister was later found in his car parked outside on the street. "

[puloh.com image 850x875]

???


oh wow, have I got a good idea for when motorsports is back to normal, and we can go back to sharing a car for timed runs.
 
Dryad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Regardless of why he was constantly threatened or how well deserved, a stun gun does not seem an unreasonable thing for a person under constant physical threat to have purchased.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dothemath: MythDragon: Released sex offenders aren't entitled to self defense?

Its about time somebody stood up for bullied child molesters.

What have they ever done?


Convicted of possession of child porn. I don't know how sex offender lists work in Scotland, but public urination can land you on one here.
 
Dryad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Flashlight stun guns are easy enough to get from amazon.  I bought a couple of these.  The flashlight is excellent.  Not sure how well the stun part works since I've never needed to use it.

https://smile.amazon.com/Guard-Dog-Sec​urity-Diablo-Stun/dp/B07RD8CCGM/ref=sr​_1_8


A girlfriend bought one of those. She got pissed when some of the guys at a party decided to do the macho thing and see how long they could stand zapping themselves for. Certainly didn't have power near the cop versions. It was not close to incapacitating them on biceps or calves, just painful.
One of the biggest guys decided to zap himself in the nuts to one-up the other guys. -THAT- dropped him like a stone, and for some time. Everyone else, of course, had quite the fun at his expense.
-
/Girl was just happy someone showed her an effective way to use it. YMMV.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

orbister: MythDragon: Released sex offenders aren't entitled to self defense?
Oh wait, England, where you can be criminally charged with not serving your burglars tea and crumpets before they leave.

Nobody here is entitled to certain categories of weapon for self defence. Also, this was Scotland, not England. Completely different legal system.


Because Tasers are deadly weapons!

/checkmate Wendy's
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dothemath: MythDragon: Released sex offenders aren't entitled to self defense?

Its about time somebody stood up for bullied child molesters.

What have they ever done?


I'm not saying that molesters are good people who deserve hugs and puppies. I am saying that anyone who has served their time should be free from harassment and beatings. By all means keep kids away from them and ban them from being mall Santas. But being in prison doesn't mean you stay in prison once you're released.
 
bsmz
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Flashlight stun guns are easy enough to get from amazon.  I bought a couple of these.  The flashlight is excellent.  Not sure how well the stun part works since I've never needed to use it.

https://smile.amazon.com/Guard-Dog-Sec​urity-Diablo-Stun/dp/B07RD8CCGM/ref=sr​_1_8


Got a stun gun from Amazon for $20. It's mildly amusing and that's about it. When I zap my quadricep, that's a thing, it's clearly functioning but I am not anywhere close to stunned.

Best not to zap above the waist, I hear there's risk of provoking heart failure.

If I were in a fight and had to use it, I would throw it at my opponent.
 
valenumr
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Hugh Manatee: [YouTube video: Despicable Me 2 - Lipstick Taser]


Expecting this, leaving satisfied.
 
drxym
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Released sex offenders aren't entitled to self defense?
Oh wait, England, where you can be criminally charged with not serving your burglars tea and crumpets before they leave.


Actually you can use reasonable force on an intruder without waiting to be attacked. And if they die, they die.

The law however makes the distinction between personal / reasonable force in self defence and getting all shooty / stabby with someone running from the scene. So smacking somebody in the head with a hammer who is coming up your stairs may be fine, but chasing the guy down the street and impaling them on a sword would not be fine.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

