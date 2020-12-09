 Skip to content
(CNN)   Cruise to nowhere reaches its inevitable destination   (cnn.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It didn't just seem like a bad idea, it was a spectacularly awful idea.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Burial at sea and just keep going!
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For a minute the headline had me thinking Tom was planning another Mission Impossible sequel.
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's the Coughing Dutchman.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Going on a cruise? During a pandemic? That would be like looking at an apartment in a building when the building was on fire.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: Going on a cruise? During a pandemic? That would be like looking at an apartment in a building when the building was on fire.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: Going on a cruise? During a pandemic? That would be like looking at an apartment in a building when the building was on fire.


at least you could check if the smoke alarms worked.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KarmicDisaster: Burial at sea and just keep going!


Username checks out, maybe?
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Upon the confirmed positive test, the Quantum of the Seas informed Singaporean officials of the news and returned to port.

Until the test was reported, the the test was both positive and negative and the patient was both alive and dead.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cruise has been in so much stuff good and the bad it's unreal. I will only give him credit for one role though
Fark user imageView Full Size
Tropic Thunder
 
Falco09
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driver: For a minute the headline had me thinking Tom was planning another Mission Impossible sequel.


You mean after Mission Impossible 7 and 8?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: KarmicDisaster: Burial at sea and just keep going!

Username checks out, maybe?


Well, that is kind of what someone that would go on one of these cruises would want, yes? Don't block the buffet!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People are still going on cruises.(?)(!)
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Think of it as evolution in action.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: People are still going on cruises.(?)(!)


Yup. They are also going to parties, bars, social gatherings, large meetings, etc. This whole thing could well have been over months ago, but Americans really don't care about people getting sick or dying. There are many, many examples.
 
Gillmartin
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
From the article: "As an extra hygiene measure, fresh air was regularly cycled throughout the ship, Royal Caribbean said."

So they just started providing fresh air for the passengers? What did they get before this, nothing? Swamp gas? Xenon?

/so confused
 
dennysgod
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Falco09: Driver: For a minute the headline had me thinking Tom was planning another Mission Impossible sequel.

You mean after Mission Impossible 7 and 8?


Meh. I can see the franchise turning into the next Bond equivalent.

/they'll just need to retire Cruise before people get utterly bored with him.
//good luck with that.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mock26: Going on a cruise? During a pandemic? That would be like looking at an apartment in a building when the building was on fire.


But think of the discount!
 
NotTooLittleRichard
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Somewhere?
 
