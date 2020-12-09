 Skip to content
(The Drive)   Wisconsin F-16 strikes Michigan's Upper Peninsula   (thedrive.com) divider line
43
    More: Scary, Michigan, Upper Peninsula of Michigan, F-16 Fighting Falcon, cause of the crash, Schoolcraft County, Michigan, local time, crash site, U.P.'s Garden Peninsula  
•       •       •

43 Comments     (+0 »)
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I heard them take off yesterday evening, they are doing training this week. That they still aren't saying what happened to the pilot is Not Good.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wisconsin just can't invade Michigan's airspace. And Michigan responded in the only way possible by shooting down their fighter. We'll probably need the UN to intervene.
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KarmicDisaster: I heard them take off yesterday evening, they are doing training this week. That they still aren't saying what happened to the pilot is Not Good.


Yeah, even though the area is pretty rugged, you'd expect they would have picked up the rescue radio by now if the pilot were okay.  "Authorities . . . had a broad area identified that could be the pilot's ejection site" - I hope this is true and the pilot was able to eject successfully, but I can't say I'm brimming with optimism.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Polish Hussar: KarmicDisaster: I heard them take off yesterday evening, they are doing training this week. That they still aren't saying what happened to the pilot is Not Good.

Yeah, even though the area is pretty rugged, you'd expect they would have picked up the rescue radio by now if the pilot were okay.  "Authorities . . . had a broad area identified that could be the pilot's ejection site" - I hope this is true and the pilot was able to eject successfully, but I can't say I'm brimming with optimism.


Yeah. I hope that they come walking out of the woods complaining about what took so long, but they could be injured or hung up in a tree 100' off the ground or in the water. Sounds like it might be in or near the Hiawatha national forest, which is a very big area. I'm sure they are going all out to find them.
 
treesloth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those cheese-eaters will finally pay!
 
treesloth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They know what they did.
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The aircraft went down on Michigan's Upper Peninsula "  Lol.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pilot will get an article 15 for not raking the forest after he landed.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Took out a deer hunter's lodge probably.

/ hoping the pilot is OK
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Michigan lost to Ohio, now they are getting it from Wisconsin... they love to lose, no wonder Trump is enamored by them.
 
treesloth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stevenboof: "The aircraft went down on Michigan's Upper Peninsula "  Lol.


Paige, no!
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since the jet went down on the Garden Peninsula, it's very likely the pilot ejected and wound up in the drink surrounding the peninsula. It's not very wide. And if he did wind up in the water, if he didn't have a good water survival suit, the chances of surviving are very low since the water temp is so low.
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't even know planes could get covid!
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hot take from a resident of the greater region: The UP shouldn't be part of Michigan in the first place. Its cultural and geographic similarities lie with its immediate neighbors, not with most of the "mitten." Detroit is closer to New York City than to Minneapolis, for example. The UP should be added to Wisconsin, and Isle Royale should obviously go to Minnesota.

Also, no place near the literal center of the country (going east-west) should be in the Eastern time zone. That's just offensive. I'm also looking at you, Northwestern Ontario/Thunder Bay.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I fought Wisconsin was already in possession of the Little Brown Jug?
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  

menschenfresser: Hot take from a resident of the greater region: The UP shouldn't be part of Michigan in the first place. Its cultural and geographic similarities lie with its immediate neighbors, not with most of the "mitten." Detroit is closer to New York City than to Minneapolis, for example. The UP should be added to Wisconsin, and Isle Royale should obviously go to Minnesota.

Also, no place near the literal center of the country (going east-west) should be in the Eastern time zone. That's just offensive. I'm also looking at you, Northwestern Ontario/Thunder Bay.


The UP is only part of Michigan because Ohio got Toledo in after one of the stupider conflicts in US history.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Toledo_​W​ar
 
fonebone77
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Seems like f-16's crash at a higher rate that other US fighter jets.  Confirmation bias maybe?  Maybe there are more of them?  Maybe thats the consequence of a single engine?  I unno.
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

menschenfresser: Hot take from a resident of the greater region: The UP shouldn't be part of Michigan in the first place. Its cultural and geographic similarities lie with its immediate neighbors, not with most of the "mitten." Detroit is closer to New York City than to Minneapolis, for example. The UP should be added to Wisconsin, and Isle Royale should obviously go to Minnesota.

Also, no place near the literal center of the country (going east-west) should be in the Eastern time zone. That's just offensive. I'm also looking at you, Northwestern Ontario/Thunder Bay.


I would be all for that.  Let some other state take up the UP's tax burden.  I'm about done paying their welfare only to hear them constantly whine about us.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: Since the jet went down on the Garden Peninsula, it's very likely the pilot ejected and wound up in the drink surrounding the peninsula. It's not very wide. And if he did wind up in the water, if he didn't have a good water survival suit, the chances of surviving are very low since the water temp is so low.


I know the area around Garden pretty well, I hope they didn't end up in the lake. At least there is no snow cover at the moment.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Destructor: Wisconsin just can't invade Michigan's airspace. And Michigan responded in the only way possible by shooting down their fighter. We'll probably need the UN to intervene.


No, just B1G.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I always find it weird that the upper peninsula is part of Michigan and not part of Wisconsin. Never been to the bridge that connect the upper and lower but good thing they have it or they would have to go through Chicago and Wisconsin to get there.
 
ominousinc
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hopefully they find this dude at some Amish farmer's place eating baked goods while they try and fix his jet with old farm implements..
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: Since the jet went down on the Garden Peninsula, it's very likely the pilot ejected and wound up in the drink surrounding the peninsula. It's not very wide. And if he did wind up in the water, if he didn't have a good water survival suit, the chances of surviving are very low since the water temp is so low.


Yeah, if the pilot didn't have a survival suit or life raft, then they're probably already dead if they landed in the water.  The highest surface water temperature in the area didn't crack 50F a couple days ago.  The Garden Peninsula is the piece of land with Fairport, MI on it:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dennysgod
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: Since the jet went down on the Garden Peninsula, it's very likely the pilot ejected and wound up in the drink surrounding the peninsula. It's not very wide. And if he did wind up in the water, if he didn't have a good water survival suit, the chances of surviving are very low since the water temp is so low.



Garden Peninsula, too bad it wasn't summer because then he could be sitting in a field smoking the local cash crop waiting to be rescued.
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

fonebone77: Seems like f-16's crash at a higher rate that other US fighter jets.  Confirmation bias maybe?  Maybe there are more of them?  Maybe thats the consequence of a single engine?  I unno.


There's a lot more of them than any other type, they're cheap(ish) to operate and fairly reliable so they fly a lot of hours.

Single pilot/single engine doesn't help but very few jet crashes are due to engine failures. Most are just spacial disorientation or pilot error, sadly.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
THE WAR HAS BEGU-
(reads article)
Yikes. Hope the pilot is found soon in good health.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Grab yer swampers, Yoopers.  We is going ta war.  Git yer Rusty Chevrolet ready for the highway.  That means put air in all the tires. Don't care if you gotta pay the air pump twice.  This is war!
Can a john boat cross Michy?  We'll find out.
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ominousinc: Hopefully they find this dude at some Amish farmer's place eating baked goods while they try and fix his jet with old farm implements..


It's the U.P., some redneck of Finnish descent's sauna is more likely.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

fonebone77: Seems like f-16's crash at a higher rate that other US fighter jets.  Confirmation bias maybe?  Maybe there are more of them?  Maybe thats the consequence of a single engine?  I unno.


Seems pretty rare for any fighter jet to crash, but the Air Force does have over 1000 F-16's, much more than any other aircraft. Not sure how many more are used by the various Air National Guard units, or if those count under the Air Force's inventory also. Also, it's a 40-plus-year-old design, so some of these airframes might also be pretty old.

But in general, from the documentaries that I've seen, anyone who has flown the F-16 raves about it, so I doubt it's a fundamental problem with the aircraft itself.
 
Option D
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Wait, someone would defect TO Michigan?
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

stevenboof: menschenfresser: Hot take from a resident of the greater region: The UP shouldn't be part of Michigan in the first place. Its cultural and geographic similarities lie with its immediate neighbors, not with most of the "mitten." Detroit is closer to New York City than to Minneapolis, for example. The UP should be added to Wisconsin, and Isle Royale should obviously go to Minnesota.

Also, no place near the literal center of the country (going east-west) should be in the Eastern time zone. That's just offensive. I'm also looking at you, Northwestern Ontario/Thunder Bay.

I would be all for that.  Let some other state take up the UP's tax burden.  I'm about done paying their welfare only to hear them constantly whine about us.


I say we split them off into their very own Territory with the same congressional representation that Peurto Rico and Gaum get.

We then add a few slivers of rural Wisconsin and Minnesota to the mess and let them become the Libertarian wet dream they have always inspired to be.
 
farkinlovit
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
And nothing of value was lost....
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

farkinlovit: And nothing of value was lost....


cram it.
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
MLive has an update.  The crash site is in Delta County's northeastern corner in the Hiawatha National Forest, the Village of Steuben is the closest residential area to the site.  That's good news because it's pretty much in the middle of the U.P., going north to south, in that area.  So if the pilot was able to eject they probably would have come down over land instead of in Lake Michigan.
 
jimjays
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

treesloth: Those cheese-eaters will finally pay!


It's a casualty of "The Great American Cheese War!" (People might want to look into that Paul Flowers book. It was a lot of fun, not any more farcical than today's politics. Michigan militias invade Wisconsin over prairie dogs spreading monkey pox as part of  a corporate cheese conspiracy.)
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

RepoManTSM: menschenfresser: Hot take from a resident of the greater region: The UP shouldn't be part of Michigan in the first place. Its cultural and geographic similarities lie with its immediate neighbors, not with most of the "mitten." Detroit is closer to New York City than to Minneapolis, for example. The UP should be added to Wisconsin, and Isle Royale should obviously go to Minnesota.

Also, no place near the literal center of the country (going east-west) should be in the Eastern time zone. That's just offensive. I'm also looking at you, Northwestern Ontario/Thunder Bay.

The UP is only part of Michigan because Ohio got Toledo in after one of the stupider conflicts in US history.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Toledo_W​ar


All kinds of legal shenanigans went on which awarded the UP (with its rich iron and copper mines) to Michigan and Chicago to Illinois (original lower border of Wisconsin was going to start at the southern tip of Lake Michigan. Didn't help that the chief negotiator for Wisconsin was known even then as Dotty Doty.
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jimjays: treesloth: Those cheese-eaters will finally pay!

It's a casualty of "The Great American Cheese War!" (People might want to look into that Paul Flowers book. It was a lot of fun, not any more farcical than today's politics. Michigan militias invade Wisconsin over prairie dogs spreading monkey pox as part of  a corporate cheese conspiracy.)


More fun than the Iowa Cheese War which ended up being decided by the Postmaster General of the US. One Iowa local postmaster objected to Limberger being sent in the mail and it escalated from there.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

stevenboof: "The aircraft went down on Michigan's Upper Peninsula "  Lol.


Okay, I laughed at that and now I'm disappointed in both of us.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

menschenfresser: Hot take from a resident of the greater region: The UP shouldn't be part of Michigan in the first place. Its cultural and geographic similarities lie with its immediate neighbors, not with most of the "mitten."


Lower Michigan guy here... Send us the papers, we'll sign'em.
 
shroom
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Why does the Wisconsin National Guard need F16s?  Do they need to defend against the Canadian F-18-ehs?
 
Pfighting Polish [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
There's a very 21st century coincidence with all of this.

There's a group on Facebook with a few thousand members called Memewaukee that, unsurprisingly, is mostly just about posting humorous Milwaukee memes. A little over a week ago, it started this campaign. meant to be in a similar vein to the Area 51 raid, probably:

Fark user imageView Full Size


They actually had to post a statement to the group just now:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

RepoManTSM: I fought Wisconsin was already in possession of the Little Brown Jug?


The Little Brown Jug is between the University of Michigan and the University of Minnesota, not the Badgers.  But with the B1G 10 having approximately 739 rivalry trophies, I can understand getting one mixed up.
 
MrWesley [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: MLive has an update.  The crash site is in Delta County's northeastern corner in the Hiawatha National Forest, the Village of Steuben is the closest residential area to the site.  That's good news because it's pretty much in the middle of the U.P., going north to south, in that area.  So if the pilot was able to eject they probably would have come down over land instead of in Lake Michigan.


True, but there are a lot of small lakes there as well as marshy areas. And that whole area is pretty much forest and dense underbrush otherwise. Hopefully they find the pilot OK.
 
