(BBC)   Pornhub says only professionals will be able to upload amateur videos   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
    More: Followup, Uploading and downloading, verification feature, user uploads, Download manager, new year, New York Times article, BitTorrent, Statement  
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Isn't that already the case for most videos labeled "amateur?" Not just on Pornhub but everywhere?

And if the allegations in the original story are even partially true, which it seems pretty clear they are, I'm still not sure I understand why senior Pornhub executives aren't being lined up, frog-marched out of their offices, and put on trial. Which could also make for an interesting video series.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Yes. FTA: "What are accusations?" I mean, really, deep down inside?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
No. Only independent content creators and STUDIOS will be able to upload. Community sourced (i.e. pirated)  uploads will be going bye bye
 
swankywanky
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
But my step-mom told me it was ok.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

swankywanky: But my step-mom told me it was ok.


To be fair, she told a lot of people that.
 
1funguy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Good.
They should be considered instructional videos to keep marriage interesting anyway.
 
dancingsucks
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I don't understand how people enjoy professional porn.  But I don't get the appeal of strip clubs, either.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: No. Only independent content creators and STUDIOS will be able to upload. Community sourced (i.e. pirated)  uploads will be going bye bye


That's going to make it a lot harder for them to maintain plausible deniability when porn actresses start complaining about piracy and lost royalties. Many of the studios that make these videos are owned by the same company as PH. They've been accused for years of profiting off their own piracy. The fact they're making this move now tells you how afraid they are of the child abuse charges.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Lol, good luck trying to make pornography respectable. Are they really naive enough to think that people won't just go to other sites to get what they want? Do they think they have brand loyalty or something?

/not a porn person so maybe I'm totally wrong
 
