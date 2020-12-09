 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   China sinks fang into two mayors   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
31
•       •       •

31 Comments     (+0 »)
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And a turtle.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually, it was the other way around, subby. The majors sunk into Fang.

Also: yearslong. I'm not familiar with that term and Urban Dictionary doesn't have an entry.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

MrBallou: Actually, it was the other way around, subby. The majors sunk into Fang.

Also: yearslong. I'm not familiar with that term and Urban Dictionary doesn't have an entry.


Years long.
 
Foundling [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Who cares who sleeps with who?

I want to know who she stayed awake with.

//got nothin'
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fang soon became a mainstay at Bay Area political events, volunteered on campaigns, and helped fundraise for Democratic politicians like now-Reps. Eric Swalwell and Tulsi Gabbard.

Gabbard told Axios via a spokesperson that she has "no recollection of ever meeting or talking with" Fang.

Considering that about 8 people donated to Tulsi for President, I find that unlikely.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The thing is, when you eat out a Chinese woman, an hour later and you're horny again.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: And a turtle.

[Fark user image image 275x183]


Do you think her parents fled to Taiwan (where she was born) as part of a CCP plot?  She has held high government offices since the Reagan administration while secretly hiding her, um, something.

Stop being racist.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Hmm not bad...
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Honeypot worked.  No shiat.
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Sleeping with 2 mayors and a representative seems pretty underachieving for a spy when a stripper or an intern can get it on with the freaking president.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: The Googles Do Nothing: And a turtle.

[Fark user image image 275x183]

Do you think her parents fled to Taiwan (where she was born) as part of a CCP plot?  She has held high government offices since the Reagan administration while secretly hiding her, um, something.

Stop being racist.


Ok, I didn't realize she was from Taiwan but she's still a piece of shiat.  Change my mind.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: MrBallou: Actually, it was the other way around, subby. The majors sunk into Fang.

Also: yearslong. I'm not familiar with that term and Urban Dictionary doesn't have an entry.

Years long.


No, I'm pretty sure it's "year slong".

I think it's a bad typo and misspelling for "your ear schlong", but I'm still not sure if that's a reference to some covert listening device or what.
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So these guys were fang-bangers?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Dork Gently: The Googles Do Nothing: And a turtle.

[Fark user image image 275x183]

Do you think her parents fled to Taiwan (where she was born) as part of a CCP plot?  She has held high government offices since the Reagan administration while secretly hiding her, um, something.

Stop being racist.

Ok, I didn't realize she was from Taiwan but she's still a piece of shiat.  Change my mind.


Nobody can change your racist outlook

Only YOU can do that.
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
By now you'd think they would have learned:  If you are a pudgy, not especially attractive, middle-aged dude who is involved with federal politics (or major metro politics), or who is a possible contender for such a position, your attractive very young (or young-looking) female volunteer is almost certainly not sleeping with you just for fun.  Even less likely if they are a relatively recent arrival from China or Russia.
 
PapermonkeyExpress [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: Honeypot worked.  No shiat.


Fark user imageView Full Size


You know who also liked honey pots?
 
PapermonkeyExpress [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Dork Gently: The Googles Do Nothing: And a turtle.

[Fark user image image 275x183]

Do you think her parents fled to Taiwan (where she was born) as part of a CCP plot?  She has held high government offices since the Reagan administration while secretly hiding her, um, something.

Stop being racist.

Ok, I didn't realize she was from Taiwan but she's still a piece of shiat.  Change my mind.


All Asians look the same to you and you're angry.

Got it.
 
jso2897
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So - when do we start portraying Chines people with huge buck teeth and tiny slitted eyes again?
And show them raping maidens and eating babies?
Anything to throw the blame off of murderer Trump, eh, you creeping scumbags?
 
sizzurpingDerp
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I wonder if trump is going to claim next that 'Gina' made him lose the election because Fang Fang slept with millions of voters to influence them to vote for Biden.
 
jso2897
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

sizzurpingDerp: I wonder if trump is going to claim next that 'Gina' made him lose the election because Fang Fang slept with millions of voters to influence them to vote for Biden.


They keep trying to invent assorted wolves at the door to get us to forget that the wolf is IN THE F**KING HOUSE.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jso2897: So - when do we start portraying Chines people with huge buck teeth and tiny slitted eyes again?
And show them raping maidens and eating babies?
Anything to throw the blame off of murderer Trump, eh, you creeping scumbags?


Found Swalwell's alt.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Unavailable for comment:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jso2897: sizzurpingDerp: I wonder if trump is going to claim next that 'Gina' made him lose the election because Fang Fang slept with millions of voters to influence them to vote for Biden.

They keep trying to invent assorted wolves at the door to get us to forget that the wolf is IN THE F**KING HOUSE.


Like Democrats did with Russia.  "Trump!  Ginger gun fan!  Russia!  Pee tapes!  Wake up, sheeple!"  All the while, they knew they were not only being targeted, but actually being suckered in, by this kind of campaign.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: By now you'd think they would have learned:  If you are a pudgy, not especially attractive, middle-aged dude who is involved with federal politics (or major metro politics), or who is a possible contender for such a position, your attractive very young (or young-looking) female volunteer is almost certainly not sleeping with you just for fun.  Even less likely if they are a relatively recent arrival from China or Russia.


The elected ego is a thing of great - and easily abused - power.  Butina was of an appropriate hawtness level for the guys she snagged, though.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: MrBallou: Actually, it was the other way around, subby. The majors sunk into Fang.

Also: yearslong. I'm not familiar with that term and Urban Dictionary doesn't have an entry.

Years long.


From the middle-yiddish yer schlong
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

gar1013: The Googles Do Nothing: Dork Gently: The Googles Do Nothing: And a turtle.

[Fark user image image 275x183]

Do you think her parents fled to Taiwan (where she was born) as part of a CCP plot?  She has held high government offices since the Reagan administration while secretly hiding her, um, something.

Stop being racist.

Ok, I didn't realize she was from Taiwan but she's still a piece of shiat.  Change my mind.

Nobody can change your racist outlook

Only YOU can do that.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: gar1013: The Googles Do Nothing: Dork Gently: The Googles Do Nothing: And a turtle.

[Fark user image image 275x183]

Do you think her parents fled to Taiwan (where she was born) as part of a CCP plot?  She has held high government offices since the Reagan administration while secretly hiding her, um, something.

Stop being racist.

Ok, I didn't realize she was from Taiwan but she's still a piece of shiat.  Change my mind.

Nobody can change your racist outlook

Only YOU can do that.

[Fark user image image 259x194]


Stop trying to deflect from your racism.

It's not working.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: The Googles Do Nothing: Dork Gently: The Googles Do Nothing: And a turtle.

[Fark user image image 275x183]

Do you think her parents fled to Taiwan (where she was born) as part of a CCP plot?  She has held high government offices since the Reagan administration while secretly hiding her, um, something.

Stop being racist.

Ok, I didn't realize she was from Taiwan but she's still a piece of shiat.  Change my mind.

All Asians look the same to you and you're angry.

Got it.


People from Taiwan and from China do look the same for some reason.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: The Googles Do Nothing: Dork Gently: The Googles Do Nothing: And a turtle.

[Fark user image image 275x183]

Do you think her parents fled to Taiwan (where she was born) as part of a CCP plot?  She has held high government offices since the Reagan administration while secretly hiding her, um, something.

Stop being racist.

Ok, I didn't realize she was from Taiwan but she's still a piece of shiat.  Change my mind.

All Asians look the same to you and you're angry.

Got it.


... you understand that Taiwan is 95% Han, right?
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Axios' report was published on Tuesday, a day after President Donald Trump retweeted a Tucker Carlson report that included a video of a Beijing professor saying: "We have people at the top of America's core inner circle of power and influence."

I'd hardly call two midwestern mayors, Swalwell, and Gabbard "the top of America's core inner circle."  That would be more like... the President and his administration. Something you'd like to disclose, Mr Trump?
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jso2897: So - when do we start portraying Chines people with huge buck teeth and tiny slitted eyes again?
And show them raping maidens and eating babies?
Anything to throw the blame off of murderer Trump, eh, you creeping scumbags?


Seek help.
 
