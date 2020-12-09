 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Idaho citizens demand COVID relief   (apnews.com) divider line
82
    More: Asinine, Twitter, Health, Health care, Health economics, Protest, Public health, Board of directors, Healthcare  
•       •       •

2304 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Dec 2020 at 9:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



82 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Screw this shiat
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, mandates have not "stopped the spread".... BECAUSE PEOPLE LIKE YOU ARE FLAUNTING THEM!

"Mandates" that only at most 60% of the public in an area are following, aren't going to work... imagine that.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"My 12-year-old son is home alone right now and there are protestors banging outside the door," Lachiondo said.

Ummmm... wait, what?
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: "My 12-year-old son is home alone right now and there are protestors banging outside the door," Lachiondo said.

Ummmm... wait, what?


Idaho has some randy protestors.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NPR had a story about this on my drive in this morning, whilst also talking about how the hospitals in my state are almost at capacity. I hope they aren't taking the over-flow from derpistan over there.

I've said it before, but I honestly believe these assholes should be handed a shovel and be forced to bury the dead. When it comes time for them to play the Covid lottery (you get the sniffles or are your lungs a ruined mess for the rest of your life?) I think they should be denied care.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
farking plague rats.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're living in your own private Jonestown.
 
Farking Canuck [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How can anyone look at stupidity like this and be surprised that Trump is possible??

Ask them all who they voted for ... stupid people vote for stupid people.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spearheaded by a prominent Branch Dildonian. Oh, 2020- you are tireless in your efforts.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dletter: Yes, mandates have not "stopped the spread".... BECAUSE PEOPLE LIKE YOU ARE FLAUNTING THEM!

"Mandates" that only at most 60% of the public in an area are following, aren't going to work... imagine that.


This! so freaking much this!   if you do not follow them, they do nopt work you slap nuts.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Put up a wall and let them burn.  JFC...

I actually had empathy but these people are removing it from me.
 
The Lone Gunman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dletter: Yes, mandates have not "stopped the spread".... BECAUSE PEOPLE LIKE YOU ARE FLAUNTING THEM!

"Mandates" that only at most 60% of the public in an area are following, aren't going to work... imagine that.


That because they think that "herd immunity" means "let 'er rip"
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Lone Gunman: dletter: Yes, mandates have not "stopped the spread".... BECAUSE PEOPLE LIKE YOU ARE FLAUNTING THEM!

"Mandates" that only at most 60% of the public in an area are following, aren't going to work... imagine that.

That because they think that "herd immunity" means "let 'er rip"


And a lack of math ability or just the massive selfishness of not caring how many people die as long as they have their convenience.
 
brizbon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: farking plague rats.


https://rt.live

I agree. especially all those ones out in California!
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goddamn you Americans are stupid.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: Goddamn you Americans are stupid.


Will you please adopt me. I don't care where you live.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let them die, I'm sick of this sh*t.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine being so privileged that having to wear a mask is the most oppressed you've ever been.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grimlock1972: dletter: Yes, mandates have not "stopped the spread".... BECAUSE PEOPLE LIKE YOU ARE FLAUNTING THEM!

"Mandates" that only at most 60% of the public in an area are following, aren't going to work... imagine that.

This! so freaking much this!   if you do not follow them, they do nopt work you slap nuts.


The same people who say government doesn't work and then work damn hard to prove it.

I wish we could just leave them behind.
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dletter: Yes, mandates have not "stopped the spread".... BECAUSE PEOPLE LIKE YOU ARE FLAUNTING THEM!

"Mandates" that only at most 60% of the public in an area are following, aren't going to work... imagine that.


FLAUTING them I meant obviously :)  (but, you all got that).
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rucker10: Nick Nostril: Goddamn you Americans are stupid.

Will you please adopt me. I don't care where you live.


For the sake of the rest of the world, I think the Old Yeller treatment would be best.
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it weren't for that nagging shred of human empathy I keep forgetting to have removed in day surgery I would say "Let Darwin do his job, every dead anti-masker and anti-vaxxer raises the average IQ."
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr_Vimes: Rucker10: Nick Nostril: Goddamn you Americans are stupid.

Will you please adopt me. I don't care where you live.

For the sake of the rest of the world, I think the Old Yeller treatment would be best.


I'm pretty sure that opinion is shared by the rest of the world in overwhelming numbers.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brizbon: neongoats: farking plague rats.

https://rt.live

I agree. especially all those ones out in California!


Area Man Attempts To Make Point.
 
cnocnanrionnag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canadian here.  I have friends in Cape Cod MA, Tulsa OK, Austin TX, Fort Wayne IN and Pasco WA.  Considering that close to half of Americans won't ever get vaccinated and a goodly chunk also won't wear masks, I get the feeling that the virus is just gonna lock in at some lower baseline of daily deaths, say 500, in perpetuity and the border will be closed to non-essential travel both ways for an insanely long time....

/I miss my friends
//Skype just doesn't cut it
///maybe we can meet in Europe somewhere next year....
 
brizbon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: brizbon: neongoats: farking plague rats.

https://rt.live

I agree. especially all those ones out in California!

Area Man Attempts To Make Point.


Internet man fails to understand it
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe Michigan can give them some lessons on how to not be complete pansies.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

dletter: dletter: Yes, mandates have not "stopped the spread".... BECAUSE PEOPLE LIKE YOU ARE FLAUNTING THEM!

"Mandates" that only at most 60% of the public in an area are following, aren't going to work... imagine that.

FLAUTING them I meant obviously :)  (but, you all got that).



You mean FLOUTING. :-)
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

brizbon: Rapmaster2000: brizbon: neongoats: farking plague rats.

https://rt.live

I agree. especially all those ones out in California!

Area Man Attempts To Make Point.

Internet man fails to understand it


You are the laziest troll on Fark.  That's impressive.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Actual photo of the sane people from Idaho being rescued.

nypost.comView Full Size
 
brizbon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Irresponsible Homeowner: Maybe Michigan can give them some lessons on how to not be complete pansies.


https://rt.live

Hows that? Looks to be the virus is spreading at about the same rate in both states
 
Rucker10
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

cnocnanrionnag: Canadian here.  I have friends in Cape Cod MA, Tulsa OK, Austin TX, Fort Wayne IN and Pasco WA.  Considering that close to half of Americans won't ever get vaccinated and a goodly chunk also won't wear masks, I get the feeling that the virus is just gonna lock in at some lower baseline of daily deaths, say 500, in perpetuity and the border will be closed to non-essential travel both ways for an insanely long time....

/I miss my friends
//Skype just doesn't cut it
///maybe we can meet in Europe somewhere next year....


I use every vacation day I get driving up from the Seattle area to Whistler every summer to mountain bike in the park and I'm absolutely gutted that it appears to be the case that I won't be able to do that for the foreseeable future. I don't have a single friend or family member left that I talk to who is a Covid-denier. They can all suck a whole bag of dicks.
 
brizbon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: brizbon: Rapmaster2000: brizbon: neongoats: farking plague rats.

https://rt.live

I agree. especially all those ones out in California!

Area Man Attempts To Make Point.

Internet man fails to understand it

You are the laziest troll on Fark.  That's impressive.


I'm sorry. Is that supposed to be some sort of rebuttal?
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

dletter: dletter: Yes, mandates have not "stopped the spread".... BECAUSE PEOPLE LIKE YOU ARE FLAUNTING THEM!

"Mandates" that only at most 60% of the public in an area are following, aren't going to work... imagine that.

FLAUTING them I meant obviously :)  (but, you all got that).


Flout. ;)
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: You are the laziest troll on Fark. That's impressive.


Droppo.. you are the laziest man on Mars!

4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Lifeless
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
A lot of people move to the rural western states because they simply can't function in a modern society.  It's been a joke in Oregon forever that both the cops and criminals retire to Idaho.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

brizbon: neongoats: farking plague rats.

https://rt.live

I agree. especially all those ones out in California!


Hey look. It's the guy who refuses to talk about COVID deaths!
 
holdmybones
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

thorpe: brizbon: neongoats: farking plague rats.

https://rt.live

I agree. especially all those ones out in California!

Hey look. It's the guy who refuses to talk about COVID deaths!


Are those rt links what I assume they are?
 
buravirgil
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Comparisons to Nazis...personally...annoy me because it's comparing Oranges to oranges with a Zyklon B liquid center...BUT the little girl in the silver sequined skirt in the AP's first photo summons the colorized red coat worn by the the little girl in Spielberg's black and white Schindler's List.
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Imagine being so privileged that having to wear a mask is the most oppressed you've ever been.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

dletter: Yes, mandates have not "stopped the spread".... BECAUSE PEOPLE LIKE YOU ARE FLAUNTING THEM!


If they'd flaunt the masks, they might do some good.   I suspect that the problem is they are flauting them.
 
brizbon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

thorpe: brizbon: neongoats: farking plague rats.

https://rt.live

I agree. especially all those ones out in California!

Hey look. It's the guy who refuses to talk about COVID deaths!


Not at all

https://www.statista.com/statistics/1​1​09011/coronavirus-covid19-death-rates-​us-by-state/

Wherever did you get that impression?
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

rnatalie: dletter: Yes, mandates have not "stopped the spread".... BECAUSE PEOPLE LIKE YOU ARE FLAUNTING THEM!

If they'd flaunt the masks, they might do some good.   I suspect that the problem is they are flauting them.


Well, I meant flout as others have pointed out. 

I'm going to stop trying to spell for the day tho
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Idaho Sucks (tell all your friends)
Youtube n1o33skCSN8
 
orbister
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: "My 12-year-old son is home alone right now and there are protestors banging outside the door," Lachiondo said.

Ummmm... wait, what?


PHRASING!
 
brizbon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

orbister: [i.imgur.com image 769x491]


We all know deaths are a lagging indicator at this point. What are suggesting?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

brizbon: Irresponsible Homeowner: Maybe Michigan can give them some lessons on how to not be complete pansies.

https://rt.live

Hows that? Looks to be the virus is spreading at about the same rate in both states


Ah, so your "point" is that California is filled with hillbillies and Orange County trash.  Everyone already knew that.  Is this a shocking bombshell where you come from?
 
brizbon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Once again, my point is the virus is spreading faster in other areas of the country. New york, California, etc..

But keep blaming middle America for your failures
 
Displayed 50 of 82 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.