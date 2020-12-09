 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Gazette (Schenectady))   Villains from a 1960's sci-fi movie get caught pinching the materials needed for the return journey to their home planet   (dailygazette.com) divider line
45
    More: Dumbass, James L. Salvo, Saratoga County, New York, Criminal law, Gerling Street, Theft, Amie L. Sorey, Larceny, Coroner  
•       •       •

1586 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Dec 2020 at 12:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



45 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think Alien Nation was from the 1960s.
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dailygazette.comView Full Size


That's a rough looking 49 year old man and 44 woman.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Amie L. Sorey, 44?!?!  That's a hard 44.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Red Shirt Blues: That's a rough looking 49 year old man and 44 woman.


LOL, "woman". That is definitely not human.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Laugh while you can, monkey boys
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Command & Conquer just isn't the same after Westwood was acquired.
 
Maturin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark admins should avoid posting these links so close to lunch.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He who breaks the law goes back to the House of Pain
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yeah, I'll buy it.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Red Shirt Blues: That's a rough looking 49 year old man and 44 woman.

LOL, "woman". That is definitely not human.


It's merely the vessel for the brainspider riding on its head.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: [Fark user image 850x552]
[Fark user image 340x255][Fark user image 340x220]
Yeah, I'll buy it.


To be fair, "crack whore" and "Krankor" do sound similar...
 
rewind2846
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay... one on the left... human. Stupid, but human.
One on the right... SWEET MOTHER OF FSM WHAT IN THE F'K IS THAT?

Either that is an alien or someone figured out how to use photoshop's "liquify" tool on living flesh...
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bondith: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Red Shirt Blues: That's a rough looking 49 year old man and 44 woman.

LOL, "woman". That is definitely not human.

It's merely the vessel for the brainspider riding on its head.


Miss Bitters: "You have headcrabs. Go see the nurse."
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy Perseus, Batman, she looks just like one of my old bosses.

Well, minus the copperhead nest on her head, anyway.

/that's not how I want a woman to make me stiff
//she's hot for a gorgon
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the right - The Goa'uld are really scraping the bottom of the barrel for new warlords.

On the left - Damn it Tom Allen you're not supposed to make the news category of mock the week!
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CLIFTON PARK - Two Schenectady residents were charged Monday

The Capital District in December? How did they plan on getting all that stuff home through the snowdrifts?

/RPI '87-'88
 
mattj1984 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bondith: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Red Shirt Blues: That's a rough looking 49 year old man and 44 woman.

LOL, "woman". That is definitely not human.

It's merely the vessel for the brainspider riding on its head.


I was wondering if they charged that thing on "her" head too.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: [Fark user image image 850x552]

Amie L. Sorey, 44?!?!  That's a hard 44.


Lots and lots of bad decisions over the years.

Whoever did her hair should be arrested as well. Cornrows on a middle-aged white person should be illegal for "cultural appropriation against humanity".
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She is younger than me but looks older than me and my mom. That is some rough living and a lot of city miles on her.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/did the tools include a laser capable of emitting a beam of pure anti-matter?
 
GoodDoctorB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Put them together and what have you got
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Wow! I'm impressed.
 
Musikslayer
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: [dailygazette.com image 850x552]

That's a rough looking 49 year old man and 44 woman.


She might like better if that ostrich hadn't pooped all over her head.
 
sleze
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
An Oscillation Overthruster?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Farkers laughing at life's losers because we're all so great here.

Eh, carry on.
 
redonkulon [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
My God, Barry Longyear was right!

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
mrspeacock [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Farkers laughing at life's losers because we're all so great here.

Eh, carry on.


Hey, I'm not laughing.  That freaked me out.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Farkers laughing at life's losers because we're all so great here.

Eh, carry on.


I'm not where I thought I'd be in life, but I'm not robbing construction sites while sporting terrible hairstyles.
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The Queen of Outer Space will straighten this planet out. She's cruel, but, unusual. Very unusual!!
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Neelix?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What the fark
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So the theft included a can of spray insulation and some gold paint?
 
davynelson
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i keep expecting her to shake her head until it looks like this

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Marcos P: What the fark


It's a unique look.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: [Fark user image image 850x552]

Amie L. Sorey, 44?!?!  That's a hard 44.


Rode hard and put up wet.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: [dailygazette.com image 850x552]

That's a rough looking 49 year old man and 44 woman.


Dude's not looking too bad for pushing 50.  As for the 44 year old, it's hard to say because we don't know how long it takes for her planet to complete a revolution around its sun.
 
dlarsen222 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
High school senior picture. Prepare to be assimilated.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Finally, James May can sleep soundly.....
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

indy_kid: Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: [Fark user image image 850x552]

Amie L. Sorey, 44?!?!  That's a hard 44.

Lots and lots of bad decisions over the years.

Whoever did her hair should be arrested as well. Cornrows on a middle-aged white person should be illegal for "cultural appropriation against humanity".


I am reminded of Anne Lamott's tale of how she came to cornrows.
 
Displayed 45 of 45 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.