(The New York Times)   With Americans having stuffed themselves on travel, turkey, and Thanksgiving, ICUs are the next course   (nytimes.com) divider line
    Followup, Hospital, Health care, Patient, Health care provider, intensive care beds, last week, deadliest week of the Covid-19 epidemic, federal data show  
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh well...it isn't me!
 
Fark You Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope that turkey was worth it....

Farking idiots.
 
bborchar [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Joke's on them.

I had Prime Rib.

/also I stayed home
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone that stayed the fark home, I'm getting a kick and breathing easily
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Play stupid games....
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

bborchar: Joke's on them.

I had Prime Rib.

/also I stayed home


Is that the same as McRib?
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
To be fair, no one could have predicted that.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
*cough wheeze*
1% death rate
*cough cough wheeze*
 
Katie98_KT
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm so angry at people. You can literally see in the data a spike after thanksgiving. WHY ARE YOU ALL TRYING TO KILL EACH OTHER/US.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
And this spike will crest just in time for Christmas, which will bring another spike from all the freshly-infected people getting together again to infect the people who managed to miss it the first time
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark You Buddy: Hope that turkey was worth it....

Farking murdering idiots.

There fixed it for ya. If they only killed themselves it wouldnt be a big deal but theyve killed a lot of people who never deserved it.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
New for 2020: "Mah Freedoms™ brand Green Bean Casserole!"
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This fear mongering shiate is getting old. Pretty sure it's the same three articles on a copy pasta loop.
THE SKY IS FALLING!! XD
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Katie98_KT: I'm so angry at people. You can literally see in the data a spike after thanksgiving. WHY ARE YOU ALL TRYING TO KILL EACH OTHER/US.


Because they are buying up all the toilet paper.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Bowen: *cough wheeze*
1% death rate
*cough cough wheeze*


I'm more worried about Znuh's story where his urine turned black, without the aid of weird food coloring being the problem.
 
pedrop357
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

stinkynuts: This fear mongering shiate is getting old. Pretty sure it's the same three articles on a copy pasta loop.
THE SKY IS FALLING!! XD


This.  Also, ICUs typically fill up in the winter anyway due to the flu, so even this is nothing new.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

bborchar: Joke's on them.

I had Prime Rib.

/also I stayed home


I had a roast beef, pepperoni & Swiss sandwich for lunch but I still now want prime rib.
 
anfrind
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They were warned.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Thanks to Covid, I inherited six figures.  Thanks to the economic conditions I faced my entire adult life prior to that point, I'm able to stretch that money out for years.  My best bet before then was to tighten my belt and hope that this killed enough people to open up some opportunities in my field.
 
intestinal fracking [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Lifeless: Thanks to Covid, I inherited six figures.  Thanks to the economic conditions I faced my entire adult life prior to that point, I'm able to stretch that money out for years.  My best bet before then was to tighten my belt and hope that this killed enough people to open up some opportunities in my field.


I'm sorry for your loss.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
the_rhino
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

pedrop357: stinkynuts: This fear mongering shiate is getting old. Pretty sure it's the same three articles on a copy pasta loop.
THE SKY IS FALLING!! XD

This.  Also, ICUs typically fill up in the winter anyway due to the flu, so even this is nothing new.


Yes, but it's not just flu anymore.  If the ICU fills up due to flu, where do the COVID patients go?  If it fills up with COVID patients, where are the flu patients going to go?  A full ICU is never a good sign.  I'm sure this logic is lost on you and I'm wasting calories typing this out.
 
BlackPete
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Nobody saw this coming!  Why didn't anyone tell us this was going to happen?
 
gadian
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm glad I'm not the sort of person who has to experience a specific hardship before I acknowledge its seriousness.  I can't imagine living in that kind of bubble.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They were warned and they did it anyways, fark em. I turned down a lot of invites and had a nice dinner by myself, would have been nice to see my family but I could not live with myself if one of them got sick.
My one cousin is pissed at a lot of us for turning her down and she was whining how it might be her moms last thanksgiving and my cousin had covid at the end of October. I plan on avoiding people until I get the all clear from medical professionals even after I get the shot.
 
pedrop357
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

the_rhino: pedrop357: stinkynuts: This fear mongering shiate is getting old. Pretty sure it's the same three articles on a copy pasta loop.
THE SKY IS FALLING!! XD

This.  Also, ICUs typically fill up in the winter anyway due to the flu, so even this is nothing new.

Yes, but it's not just flu anymore.  If the ICU fills up due to flu, where do the COVID patients go?  If it fills up with COVID patients, where are the flu patients going to go?  A full ICU is never a good sign.  I'm sure this logic is lost on you and I'm wasting calories typing this out.


Usually they are ALREADY filling/filled up due to flu.  Flu infections seem to be way down.
 
IKillBugs
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
We have 2 more events coming up that are going to break our hospital system.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

IKillBugs: We have 2 more events coming up that are going to break our hospital system.


Christmas and Groundhog Day?
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

pedrop357: stinkynuts: This fear mongering shiate is getting old. Pretty sure it's the same three articles on a copy pasta loop.
THE SKY IS FALLING!! XD

This.  Also, ICUs typically fill up in the winter anyway due to the flu, so even this is nothing new.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Yesterday.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lifeless
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

intestinal fracking: Lifeless: Thanks to Covid, I inherited six figures.  Thanks to the economic conditions I faced my entire adult life prior to that point, I'm able to stretch that money out for years.  My best bet before then was to tighten my belt and hope that this killed enough people to open up some opportunities in my field.

I'm sorry for your loss.

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 400x231]


I can't accept your sympathy as I didn't lose anything and nor did any of my family. It was the great and good of the Northern California coast who apparently value golfing over life itself that did.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

pedrop357: the_rhino: pedrop357: stinkynuts: This fear mongering shiate is getting old. Pretty sure it's the same three articles on a copy pasta loop.
THE SKY IS FALLING!! XD

This.  Also, ICUs typically fill up in the winter anyway due to the flu, so even this is nothing new.

Yes, but it's not just flu anymore.  If the ICU fills up due to flu, where do the COVID patients go?  If it fills up with COVID patients, where are the flu patients going to go?  A full ICU is never a good sign.  I'm sure this logic is lost on you and I'm wasting calories typing this out.

Usually they are ALREADY filling/filled up due to flu.  Flu infections seem to be way down.


Sure Jan-- a less then 5 second google search asking if the seasonal flu normally fills the ICU beds to the same level finds this.  https://www.kiiitv.com/article/news/v​e​rify/verify-what-capacity-are-arizona-​hospitals-icus-usually-at-covid-19-bed​-and-staffing-shortages-this-season-ar​e-abnormal-compared-to-previous-years/​75-8f5f96bf-99eb-45eb-9808-de3957c1e23​b
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

pedrop357: the_rhino: pedrop357: stinkynuts: This fear mongering shiate is getting old. Pretty sure it's the same three articles on a copy pasta loop.
THE SKY IS FALLING!! XD

This.  Also, ICUs typically fill up in the winter anyway due to the flu, so even this is nothing new.

Yes, but it's not just flu anymore.  If the ICU fills up due to flu, where do the COVID patients go?  If it fills up with COVID patients, where are the flu patients going to go?  A full ICU is never a good sign.  I'm sure this logic is lost on you and I'm wasting calories typing this out.

Usually they are ALREADY filling/filled up due to flu.  Flu infections seem to be way down.


That guy almost had a conversation going! Almost. Always devolves on this site to poop flinging. But hey! autoplay ads. AMIRIGHT?!
 
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Bowen: *cough wheeze*
1% death rate
*cough cough wheeze*


Death rates will increase pretty significantly as hospitals fill up. Here in Utah we are averaging a 4% hospitalization rate. With 2-3k cases daily that means each day will see 80-120 additional people hospitalized during the subsequent 3-10 day period while the virus progresses inside the bodies of those unfortunate ones. That's each and every day. The hospitals will be overwhelmed. Then what?

Death rates ** agghhmmm ** urrrgggglleeee **cough **
 
IKillBugs
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Algebrat: IKillBugs: We have 2 more events coming up that are going to break our hospital system.

Christmas and Groundhog Day?


fark, we are getting stuck in a loop.
 
pedrop357
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

sdd2000: pedrop357: the_rhino: pedrop357: stinkynuts: This fear mongering shiate is getting old. Pretty sure it's the same three articles on a copy pasta loop.
THE SKY IS FALLING!! XD

This.  Also, ICUs typically fill up in the winter anyway due to the flu, so even this is nothing new.

Yes, but it's not just flu anymore.  If the ICU fills up due to flu, where do the COVID patients go?  If it fills up with COVID patients, where are the flu patients going to go?  A full ICU is never a good sign.  I'm sure this logic is lost on you and I'm wasting calories typing this out.

Usually they are ALREADY filling/filled up due to flu.  Flu infections seem to be way down.

Sure Jan-- a less then 5 second google search asking if the seasonal flu normally fills the ICU beds to the same level finds this.  https://www.kiiitv.com/article/news/ve​rify/verify-what-capacity-are-arizona-​hospitals-icus-usually-at-covid-19-bed​-and-staffing-shortages-this-season-ar​e-abnormal-compared-to-previous-years/​75-8f5f96bf-99eb-45eb-9808-de3957c1e23​b


https://time.com/5107984/hospitals-ha​n​dling-burden-flu-patients/
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Katie98_KT: I'm so angry at people. You can literally see in the data a spike after thanksgiving. WHY ARE YOU ALL TRYING TO KILL EACH OTHER/US.


Started before it actually. And people are assuming we all went to our in-laws for a holiday dinner. Few people I know did anything, let alone travel from one side of town to the other.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

OldRod: And this spike will crest just in time for Christmas, which will bring another spike from all the freshly-infected people getting together again to infect the people who managed to miss it the first time


You'll get it eventually. Just sit tight. Then we can start of the new year all pissed off and wait to see which celebrity dies next.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

pedrop357: sdd2000: pedrop357: the_rhino: pedrop357: stinkynuts: This fear mongering shiate is getting old. Pretty sure it's the same three articles on a copy pasta loop.
THE SKY IS FALLING!! XD

This.  Also, ICUs typically fill up in the winter anyway due to the flu, so even this is nothing new.

Yes, but it's not just flu anymore.  If the ICU fills up due to flu, where do the COVID patients go?  If it fills up with COVID patients, where are the flu patients going to go?  A full ICU is never a good sign.  I'm sure this logic is lost on you and I'm wasting calories typing this out.

Usually they are ALREADY filling/filled up due to flu.  Flu infections seem to be way down.

Sure Jan-- a less then 5 second google search asking if the seasonal flu normally fills the ICU beds to the same level finds this.  https://www.kiiitv.com/article/news/ve​rify/verify-what-capacity-are-arizona-​hospitals-icus-usually-at-covid-19-bed​-and-staffing-shortages-this-season-ar​e-abnormal-compared-to-previous-years/​75-8f5f96bf-99eb-45eb-9808-de3957c1e23​b

https://time.com/5107984/hospitals-han​dling-burden-flu-patients/


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

pedrop357: stinkynuts: This fear mongering shiate is getting old. Pretty sure it's the same three articles on a copy pasta loop.
THE SKY IS FALLING!! XD

This.  Also, ICUs typically fill up in the winter anyway due to the flu, so even this is nothing new.


Yeah but I don't want to be the person getting triaged in the parking lot when it's cold and raining sideways because an entire wing of the hospital is closed off for those 8 virus patients.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

pedrop357: sdd2000: pedrop357: the_rhino: pedrop357: stinkynuts: This fear mongering shiate is getting old. Pretty sure it's the same three articles on a copy pasta loop.
THE SKY IS FALLING!! XD

This.  Also, ICUs typically fill up in the winter anyway due to the flu, so even this is nothing new.

Yes, but it's not just flu anymore.  If the ICU fills up due to flu, where do the COVID patients go?  If it fills up with COVID patients, where are the flu patients going to go?  A full ICU is never a good sign.  I'm sure this logic is lost on you and I'm wasting calories typing this out.

Usually they are ALREADY filling/filled up due to flu.  Flu infections seem to be way down.

Sure Jan-- a less then 5 second google search asking if the seasonal flu normally fills the ICU beds to the same level finds this.  https://www.kiiitv.com/article/news/ve​rify/verify-what-capacity-are-arizona-​hospitals-icus-usually-at-covid-19-bed​-and-staffing-shortages-this-season-ar​e-abnormal-compared-to-previous-years/​75-8f5f96bf-99eb-45eb-9808-de3957c1e23​b

https://time.com/5107984/hospitals-han​dling-burden-flu-patients/


From the article you cited ""We are pretty much at capacity, and the volume is certainly different from previous flu seasons,"

I guess you don't even fully read the articles you cite for your point, now do you?
 
gretzkyscores [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I live in Wisconsin. Here's the WI DHS graph of covid hospitalizations (each sub-region has a line):

Fark user imageView Full Size


Note the distinct trend downward in all regions since around mid-November. Sure, things could trend back up if the "just wait 2 weeks after thanksgiving" predictions are accurate, but nothing indicates that yet, and here we are, pretty much 2 weeks later. Also, we're hovering around 83-87% hospital capacity overall, which is not out of the ordinary for this time of year.
 
