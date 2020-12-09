 Skip to content
 
Get used to those facemasks
38
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think this was a given, I don't even see why this is an issue.  Let's work on getting to the point where business is back to normal, unemployment is at a reasonable percentage... then we can worry about having to wear an extra piece of clothing or not.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm going to start buying the cool looking ones
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
My sister got me a sweet Grogu mask. I'm fine with wearing it when I'm going somewhere.
 
yomrfark
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I, for one, welcome our new cloth overlords
 
Lord Dimwit [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I can handle masks for as long as needed but I don't think requiring social distancing through late 2021 (as some articles have said) is tenable if there's a vaccine. I would do my best but I think society as a whole would rebel.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Big deal Japan does it all year
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: My sister got me a sweet Grogu mask. I'm fine with wearing it when I'm going somewhere.



I read that as "Gorgor", and was horrified.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Lord Dimwit: I can handle masks for as long as needed but I don't think requiring social distancing through late 2021 (as some articles have said) is tenable if there's a vaccine. I would do my best but I think society as a whole would rebel.


They'll get over it. Or they'll be ostracized from polite society. Either way is fine with me.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Call me weird but I actually like it.  I will probably continue wearing a mask in perpetuity when in public.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Lord Dimwit: I can handle masks for as long as needed but I don't think requiring social distancing through late 2021 (as some articles have said) is tenable if there's a vaccine. I would do my best but I think society as a whole would rebel.


Like you, I can do masks for as long as it takes.
But, dammit, I miss hugs.
I miss handshakes.
And I would miss casual sex--if I'd ever had any.
 
btraz70
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
All the ads I see now online or in the paper (yes I still have that delivered) show the models being ever so stylish like wearing that face mask is the ultimate fashion statement.  I find them funny but hey advertisers got to sell their stuff.  Personally I'm cool if the US just goes the way of Japan and masks simply become commonplace & more of a courtesy one wears when not feeling well.  I'm used to the feel of having one on by now, certainly couldn't hurt...
 
yomrfark
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Big deal Japan does it all year


To be fair I thought that was to hide their bad teeth
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Well, they do hide the fact I have not shaved in 3 days. And hiding part of my face is always a partial public service.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Big deal Japan does it all year


Do we really have to point out the differences between Japanese and White Trash America culture and their views on medical advice and practices?
Also why the Covid-19 will probably live on for a decade in the US.?
Cuz I'm sure someone could of we had to.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Habitual Cynic: Lord Dimwit: I can handle masks for as long as needed but I don't think requiring social distancing through late 2021 (as some articles have said) is tenable if there's a vaccine. I would do my best but I think society as a whole would rebel.

Like you, I can do masks for as long as it takes.
But, dammit, I miss hugs.
I miss handshakes.
And I would miss casual sex--if I'd ever had any.


You'll just have to make do with formal sex for now.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: ketkarsa: My sister got me a sweet Grogu mask. I'm fine with wearing it when I'm going somewhere.


I read that as "Gorgor", and was horrified.


images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size

You know a Gorgor mask would look like this.

Hint, turn the picture sideways
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: My sister got me a sweet Grogu mask. I'm fine with wearing it when I'm going somewhere.


I had to look that up with GIS ,Yourr messed up ,southpark sirious  jelly.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Habitual Cynic: Lord Dimwit: I can handle masks for as long as needed but I don't think requiring social distancing through late 2021 (as some articles have said) is tenable if there's a vaccine. I would do my best but I think society as a whole would rebel.

Like you, I can do masks for as long as it takes.
But, dammit, I miss hugs.
I miss handshakes.
And I would miss casual sex--if I'd ever had any.


I do not miss random hugs and handshakes. It's going to be a sad day when I don't have an excuse to avoid them any longer without appearing rude.
 
abbarach
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The US will not even hit 50% of where it needs to be regarding vaccinations in the next year.  The UK, Germany, France, etc... are only in a slightly better position.  It's just math and logistics.

Expect all of this to continue into 2022.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This just in: You will be wearing masks until the year 2039.
Better safe than sorry.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
limboslam
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If anything else, it sure as hell should kill the common cold...
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Got a too short (always) haircut right before shutdown, nothing since, so my ears are covered. Purchased larger facemasks. Looking for a bunch of oversized cheap sunglasses. I am okay with this. Just want to hug my mom, spend a night a hanging out with my sister, go porch or garage drinking with my two oldest friends (one of those, a tech guy on sports TV production, had Covid, the other has been considered essential worker from day one). Give me a vaccine, and I'll be happy to still wear a mask in public.

/ Also, eat shiat facial recognition software.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Only applicable if you're currently wearing facemasks.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Was planning to already.
 
foxy_canuck
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The conspiracy nuts in my town are already up in arms that we don't all get to stop wearing masks the second the first Canadian gets vaccinated.  SAY GOODBYE TO YOUR FREEDUMBS EH!
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Masking may become permanent.
 
slantsix
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's going to take until mid-2022 to get everyone vaccinated, so yeah, I think this is to be expected. I don't love it but I live on Hoth for 6 months of the year and am used to covering up my face all winter.

I'm not really a hugger either. This is all ok for me, but I know that's not the case for many. I think many will start saying no to physical contact they don't want (hugs from acquaintances, etc) for the foreseeable future, even well after we've got this under control.
 
Alex in Wonderland
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fine by me. Plus, I enjoy seeing the masks other people choose to wear. There are some neat designs and patterns. Those without a mask I know immediately to not interact with.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MechaPyx: I do not miss random hugs and handshakes. It's going to be a sad day when I don't have an excuse to avoid them any longer without appearing rude.


Way back in March I adopted the "steepled fingertips, maintain eye contact, slight nod of head" gesture (a la Montgomery Burns) when it was time to shake hands or otherwise acknowledge someone. 

I'm never going back.
 
p51d007 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The purpose of the mask, isn't to protect you from the virus.  It is for the future, to prevent crime.
Since "criminals" sometimes wear a mask when they rob, murder someone etc...and since there
are cameras EVERYWHERE, the mask allows the "AI" companies time to perfect their software
that can identify you even if you have a mask on.  Once that software is perfected, then the virus
will disappear and masks won't be mandatory!  And, crime will magically go down.

coloradopeakpolitics.comView Full Size
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Alex in Wonderland: Fine by me. Plus, I enjoy seeing the masks other people choose to wear. There are some neat designs and patterns. Those without a mask I know immediately to not interact with.


Mouth and nose covered? Fine and dandy

Nose open but mouth covered? Kind of a whiner but still trying

Chin hammock? Dumbass

Nothing? Arrogant dumbass

It's a nice filtering system. And anybody in the first group with a cool design gets a compliment. I saw some (probably bootleg) ones with the Green Lantern logo on the front. Very cool that masks are fashion now.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i saw some asshole just holding a rag up to mouth. i see people with noses hanging out. you're not helping.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What's interesting is that TFA is coming from the UK.  UGLE's gift shop does not sell any masks or face coverings.  Pretty much every American Masonic supplier sells masks in a variety of colors and patterns with different designs for each chair and numerous varieties for the appendant bodies.  That's weird.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I can't wait until masks are next to fidget spinners in the clearance aisle.

I wear one when appropriate, they are just a pain to keep track of.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I can't be the only one who actively hates the farking things and will stop wearing them the moment I can.
 
