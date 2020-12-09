 Skip to content
 
(Guardian)   Covid-19 and its economic toll on young Americans has them looking at a dismal future. Older Americans say welcome to the present
64
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In 1989, baby boomers controlled 21% of the nation's wealth; millennials controlled just 5% of the nation's wealth in 2019.

And in 2009, GenX controlled their cube, and not much else, despite knowing 98% of the company's business process, mastering all the data systems, being adept at the best profit strategies and understanding the best management technique.  Said cube was a shrine of comics and quotes, conveying their disgruntlement, and piles and piles of work-related documents and forms that sat as a testament to countless hours of free overtime and diligence that was never adequately rewarded.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

UberDave: In 1989, baby boomers controlled 21% of the nation's wealth; millennials controlled just 5% of the nation's wealth in 2019.

And in 2009, GenX controlled their cube, and not much else, despite knowing 98% of the company's business process, mastering all the data systems, being adept at the best profit strategies and understanding the best management technique.  Said cube was a shrine of comics and quotes, conveying their disgruntlement, and piles and piles of work-related documents and forms that sat as a testament to countless hours of free overtime and diligence that was never adequately rewarded.


Exactly, I should know. Meanwhile, an infinitude of an infinity of old greedy boomers refuse to pass on any of their wealth or position, either blowing their easily-gotten largesse on Covid-spreading cruises or sitting as calcified remnants in jobs they no longer deserve but refuse to resign from. Oh well, when we retire at least we won't have unrealistic expectations.
 
Point02GPA [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For sure!
 
argylez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one said life would be easy or fair

/GenX
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You cant be anything you want.

And you're probably going to die.
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

argylez: No one said life would be easy or fair

/GenX


Doesn't stop boomers from smugly telling you your problems are all your own fault though.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile old farkers like Mitch are laughing their asses off. Looks like it will be a zoomer that will send mitch to the afterlife.
 
argylez
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JesseL: argylez: No one said life would be easy or fair

/GenX

Doesn't stop boomers from smugly telling you your problems are all your own fault though.


Nope
 
Chunkybeets
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stephen_Falken: UberDave: In 1989, baby boomers controlled 21% of the nation's wealth; millennials controlled just 5% of the nation's wealth in 2019.

And in 2009, GenX controlled their cube, and not much else, despite knowing 98% of the company's business process, mastering all the data systems, being adept at the best profit strategies and understanding the best management technique.  Said cube was a shrine of comics and quotes, conveying their disgruntlement, and piles and piles of work-related documents and forms that sat as a testament to countless hours of free overtime and diligence that was never adequately rewarded.

Exactly, I should know. Meanwhile, an infinitude of an infinity of old greedy boomers refuse to pass on any of their wealth or position, either blowing their easily-gotten largesse on Covid-spreading cruises or sitting as calcified remnants in jobs they no longer deserve but refuse to resign from. Oh well, when we retire at least we won't have unrealistic expectations.


Nursing Home will be getting my inheritance...unless I want to wipe my parent's asses, live with them and get yelled at all day!
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The reaction to Covid-19 and its economic toll on young Americans has them looking at a dismal future. Older Americans say welcome to the present
Fixed it for you.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People talk about The Great Wealth Transfer, but I suspect Boomers will buy and snort special kinds of cocaine made by shiatting coke leaves out of the anuses of rare wildcats, so that they can literally take it with them.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've had a dismal future since the 2008 crash,
 
Chunkybeets
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F'in Moraless Elitests
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chunkybeets: Stephen_Falken: UberDave: In 1989, baby boomers controlled 21% of the nation's wealth; millennials controlled just 5% of the nation's wealth in 2019.

And in 2009, GenX controlled their cube, and not much else, despite knowing 98% of the company's business process, mastering all the data systems, being adept at the best profit strategies and understanding the best management technique.  Said cube was a shrine of comics and quotes, conveying their disgruntlement, and piles and piles of work-related documents and forms that sat as a testament to countless hours of free overtime and diligence that was never adequately rewarded.

Exactly, I should know. Meanwhile, an infinitude of an infinity of old greedy boomers refuse to pass on any of their wealth or position, either blowing their easily-gotten largesse on Covid-spreading cruises or sitting as calcified remnants in jobs they no longer deserve but refuse to resign from. Oh well, when we retire at least we won't have unrealistic expectations.

Nursing Home will be getting my inheritance...unless I want to wipe my parent's asses, live with them and get yelled at all day!


BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

argylez: No one said life would be easy or fair

/GenX

Jedem Das Sein.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Younger people" is a farking stretch. Younger than retirement age, maybe. "Millennials" are 40 years old. Some of them are grandparents.
 
snapperhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Income disparity is the problem, not a lack of empathy between age cohorts. Level the playing field, even if you need torches and pitchforks to get it done.
 
Secret Troll Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm a millenial. Just as I was leaving High School, the dotcom bubble and 9/11 happened. Which didn't hurt me as much as it could have, but it was an omen for things to come. Then as I was coming out of college, the Great recession hit and all of my future plans were shot, thrown into disarray. Finally, I start to get back on my feet as my plans regarding my major were shot, now the economy is in shambles again. We've seen two "once in a lifetime" economic collapses in a row and have had zero chance to build wealth, find our feet, or really, move forward at all.

So tell me this. Why should I praise capitalism when it has done nothing but kick me in my teeth for my entire adult life? They say the rising tide lifts all boats, but I don't have a boat. I'm wearing cement shoes at the bottom of the harbor.

And then when any suggestion of leveling the playing field and making things work for everyone comes up, conservatives all scream "socialism" in sync, and then wonder why millenials an zoomers seem to be attracted more to socialism than to capitalism.
 
Explodo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How can this be so?!  All of my 70+ year old relatives swear it's because kids these days just don't want to work hard!

I argue with them.
 
Chunkybeets
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thorazine huh....if only I could get them to play X-box
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

argylez: JesseL: argylez: No one said life would be easy or fair

/GenX

Doesn't stop boomers from smugly telling you your problems are all your own fault though.

Nope


The only mistake boomers made was having a$$hole kids like you.
 
cirby
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

JesseL: argylez: No one said life would be easy or fair

/GenX

Doesn't stop boomers from smugly telling you your problems are all your own fault though.


Hey, they bought their first house when they were 20. Paid 27k for it too! Hell, that adjusts to almost 90k today! You should be able to do that making your union wages at the factory.

/this is what boomers believe
 
snapperhead
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Secret Troll Alt: I'm a millenial. Just as I was leaving High School, the dotcom bubble and 9/11 happened. Which didn't hurt me as much as it could have, but it was an omen for things to come. Then as I was coming out of college, the Great recession hit and all of my future plans were shot, thrown into disarray. Finally, I start to get back on my feet as my plans regarding my major were shot, now the economy is in shambles again. We've seen two "once in a lifetime" economic collapses in a row and have had zero chance to build wealth, find our feet, or really, move forward at all.

So tell me this. Why should I praise capitalism when it has done nothing but kick me in my teeth for my entire adult life? They say the rising tide lifts all boats, but I don't have a boat. I'm wearing cement shoes at the bottom of the harbor.

And then when any suggestion of leveling the playing field and making things work for everyone comes up, conservatives all scream "socialism" in sync, and then wonder why millenials an zoomers seem to be attracted more to socialism than to capitalism.


If you were 'smarter,' you would have chosen to be born rich. See, that is how capitalism and personal responsibility works these days.
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: argylez: JesseL: argylez: No one said life would be easy or fair

/GenX

Doesn't stop boomers from smugly telling you your problems are all your own fault though.

Nope

The only mistake boomers made was having a$$hole kids like you.


Quiet, or you're going to the crooked nursing home we saw on 60 Minutes.
 
Secret Troll Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

snapperhead: Secret Troll Alt: I'm a millenial. Just as I was leaving High School, the dotcom bubble and 9/11 happened. Which didn't hurt me as much as it could have, but it was an omen for things to come. Then as I was coming out of college, the Great recession hit and all of my future plans were shot, thrown into disarray. Finally, I start to get back on my feet as my plans regarding my major were shot, now the economy is in shambles again. We've seen two "once in a lifetime" economic collapses in a row and have had zero chance to build wealth, find our feet, or really, move forward at all.

So tell me this. Why should I praise capitalism when it has done nothing but kick me in my teeth for my entire adult life? They say the rising tide lifts all boats, but I don't have a boat. I'm wearing cement shoes at the bottom of the harbor.

And then when any suggestion of leveling the playing field and making things work for everyone comes up, conservatives all scream "socialism" in sync, and then wonder why millenials an zoomers seem to be attracted more to socialism than to capitalism.

If you were 'smarter,' you would have chosen to be born rich. See, that is how capitalism and personal responsibility works these days.


How could I have been so blind. Now I see the error of my ways! Thank you, Supply Side Jesus!
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

meat0918: We've had a dismal future since the 2008 crash,


I'd say since Reagan, but yeah, it went from a slow slide to a tumble in 08. Hopefully dumping trump will keep us from going into a freefall.
 
Chunkybeets
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I work for a company who gets stuff produced in China...the boss passed on years ago but his kids tells stories of how higher ups in China (precious socialism and who won our debt, lots of land, and companies) would talk of how they cannot wait to punish America.  They have plans for each race of people....none are good.

That's why socialism is a no no...cause that is who will take over...most of our politicians are in their pocket...hence "what we have here today".
 
argylez
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: argylez: JesseL: argylez: No one said life would be easy or fair

/GenX

Doesn't stop boomers from smugly telling you your problems are all your own fault though.

Nope

The only mistake boomers made was having a$$hole kids like you.


Can't spell a-hole with dollar signs.  We cant afford them
 
Secret Troll Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Chunkybeets: I work for a company who gets stuff produced in China...the boss passed on years ago but his kids tells stories of how higher ups in China (precious socialism and who won our debt, lots of land, and companies) would talk of how they cannot wait to punish America.  They have plans for each race of people....none are good.

That's why socialism is a no no...cause that is who will take over...most of our politicians are in their pocket...hence "what we have here today".


And which FW:FW:FW:FW:FW:FW:FW: RED CHNIA MENASE!11111ONEONEONEELEVENTY email chain did you get that one from?
 
Point02GPA [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Born in W VA, But actually grew up in Norfolk, VA. Because of segregation, the state closed our schools down for a whole year. We were offered state sponsored classes in neighborhood churches. I f---ed my first girlfriend at around the same time. Now, even after all so many years, I still get a hard on when I look at a math book, or a bible.
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Secret Troll Alt: So tell me this. Why should I praise capitalism when it has done nothing but kick me in my teeth for my entire adult life? They say the rising tide lifts all boats, but I don't have a boat. I'm wearing cement shoes at the bottom of the harbor.


The problem isn't capitalism; it's lawmakers who have pushed a policy agenda that cut taxes for the ultra rich, and offset the lost tax revenue with a reduction in social and public programs which ultimately help poor and low-income people build wealth.
 
Stibium
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I wouldn't be concerned with the generational wealth gap right now. Boomers won't be around forever. The longer they hang on the more money they bleed, then they croak and their shiatheel crotchfruit will throw it away quickly enough. Eventually the entire oatcake passes through the meandering bowels of this human centipede...

...and then we feast!
 
argylez
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: JesseL: argylez: No one said life would be easy or fair

/GenX

Doesn't stop boomers from smugly telling you your problems are all your own fault though.


Hey, they bought their first house when they were 20. Paid 27k for it too! Hell, that adjusts to almost 90k today! You should be able to do that making your union wages at the factory.

/this is what boomers believe


My wifes grandparents, on both sides, said basically that to her

/out of touch
//out of time
 
Chunkybeets
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Secret Troll Alt: Chunkybeets: I work for a company who gets stuff produced in China...the boss passed on years ago but his kids tells stories of how higher ups in China (precious socialism and who won our debt, lots of land, and companies) would talk of how they cannot wait to punish America.  They have plans for each race of people....none are good.

That's why socialism is a no no...cause that is who will take over...most of our politicians are in their pocket...hence "what we have here today".

And which FW:FW:FW:FW:FW:FW:FW: RED CHNIA MENASE!11111ONEONEONEELEVENTY email chain did you get that one from?


None....dudes like each other so they talked openly
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
kids, the truth is every generation of Young Americans has it rough. when i was 20 they wanted you to have 20 yrs experience and work for 20K/yr.. at that time we had fake fuel shortages, sky high unemployment and my eldest sister was paying on a 18% mortgage. worry not. no matter how Farked Up things are, it will get worse. so drink up, get laid and learn not to worry. and try your best to vote incompetent fools out of office.
 
Chunkybeets
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: kids, the truth is every generation of Young Americans has it rough. when i was 20 they wanted you to have 20 yrs experience and work for 20K/yr.. at that time we had fake fuel shortages, sky high unemployment and my eldest sister was paying on a 18% mortgage. worry not. no matter how Farked Up things are, it will get worse. so drink up, get laid and learn not to worry. and try your best to vote incompetent fools out of office.


I Concur
 
Secret Troll Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Chunkybeets: Secret Troll Alt: Chunkybeets: I work for a company who gets stuff produced in China...the boss passed on years ago but his kids tells stories of how higher ups in China (precious socialism and who won our debt, lots of land, and companies) would talk of how they cannot wait to punish America.  They have plans for each race of people....none are good.

That's why socialism is a no no...cause that is who will take over...most of our politicians are in their pocket...hence "what we have here today".

And which FW:FW:FW:FW:FW:FW:FW: RED CHNIA MENASE!11111ONEONEONEELEVENTY email chain did you get that one from?

None....dudes like each other so they talked openly


Then please. Regale us with tales from the evil empire. What do they plan to do to punish us? Tell us these plans they have for "each race of people".

I cannot wait to here this ketamine-fueled tale of utter conservative brainrot insanity.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

cirby: Actual story: Rich nations paid multiple pharma companies to make "too much" vaccine to cover their bases, in case some of the vaccines failed. Luckily, it seems that the major pharmas and researcher groups did a decent job and came out with several different options.

Once the initial production runs have been used, the pharma companies will ship the rest overseas to the not-quite-as-rich countries. It's not like they're going to just throw the stuff out and give up on billions of dollars in profits once the population of US and Europe get their shots.


I will definitely not get the vaccine if it is not free of charge. I'll take my chances.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
We can have jobs for everyone and balance the budget by turning boomers into Soylent Green. No wasteful spending on their healthcare, cheap source of environmentally-sound gluten-free protein, lots of decent manufacturing jobs.
 
Chunkybeets
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Secret Troll Alt: Chunkybeets: Secret Troll Alt: Chunkybeets: I work for a company who gets stuff produced in China...the boss passed on years ago but his kids tells stories of how higher ups in China (precious socialism and who won our debt, lots of land, and companies) would talk of how they cannot wait to punish America.  They have plans for each race of people....none are good.

That's why socialism is a no no...cause that is who will take over...most of our politicians are in their pocket...hence "what we have here today".

And which FW:FW:FW:FW:FW:FW:FW: RED CHNIA MENASE!11111ONEONEONEELEVENTY email chain did you get that one from?

None....dudes like each other so they talked openly

Then please. Regale us with tales from the evil empire. What do they plan to do to punish us? Tell us these plans they have for "each race of people".

I cannot wait to here this ketamine-fueled tale of utter conservative brainrot insanity.


Your already set in your mind...and I'm not into describing ill things....but...
The owner of one of the manufacturing companies told him to never eat the meat at big showy dinners...they like to feed fetus meat to outsiders.
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

UberDave: In 1989, baby boomers controlled 21% of the nation's wealth; millennials controlled just 5% of the nation's wealth in 2019.

And in 2009, GenX controlled their cube, and not much else, despite knowing 98% of the company's business process, mastering all the data systems, being adept at the best profit strategies and understanding the best management technique.  Said cube was a shrine of comics and quotes, conveying their disgruntlement, and piles and piles of work-related documents and forms that sat as a testament to countless hours of free overtime and diligence that was never adequately rewarded.


lol, free overtime.  No accounting of paid time spent running pie holes about last nights counterstrike that ran late so everybody is shagged out or WoW till 4 am.  Let me share with you what I learned about sr managements' attitude toward cube warriors

0.  Sr management is a club, we only let in people we like, we don't like you
1.  We want the employees to make money, just not enough to be able to leave
2.  We have all these meetings to fill the time you would just otherwise spend engaging in gamer-gating the fellow employees you don't like.  Everyone suffers so that you have to sit quietly only thinking about stupid crap instead of saying stupid crap.  HR does have other things to do than deal with you
3.  Employees only exist as a solution to a problem and a solution is merely a problem which you are not yet familiar
5.  Most employee's are as useful as a football bat
6.  It's "As a boss" not "like a boss"  You do it "like a boss" we do it as a boss and we don't like it when you show up acting "like a boss" where we are enjoying living as a boss.
 
Secret Troll Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Chunkybeets: Secret Troll Alt: Chunkybeets: Secret Troll Alt: Chunkybeets: I work for a company who gets stuff produced in China...the boss passed on years ago but his kids tells stories of how higher ups in China (precious socialism and who won our debt, lots of land, and companies) would talk of how they cannot wait to punish America.  They have plans for each race of people....none are good.

That's why socialism is a no no...cause that is who will take over...most of our politicians are in their pocket...hence "what we have here today".

And which FW:FW:FW:FW:FW:FW:FW: RED CHNIA MENASE!11111ONEONEONEELEVENTY email chain did you get that one from?

None....dudes like each other so they talked openly

Then please. Regale us with tales from the evil empire. What do they plan to do to punish us? Tell us these plans they have for "each race of people".

I cannot wait to here this ketamine-fueled tale of utter conservative brainrot insanity.

Your already set in your mind...and I'm not into describing ill things....but...
The owner of one of the manufacturing companies told him to never eat the meat at big showy dinners...they like to feed fetus meat to outsiders.


Not into describing things = you heard nothing. The methamphetamine-fueled demons in your head said something about "unga bunga china bad" but you cannot remember the rest because the beer convoluted it into an unknowable gibberish.

It's time to head on back over to freeperville, my dude. Maybe you can find some flat-earther antivaxxer who knows absolutely for sure that Obama is a snake-headed alien to buy your tripe.
 
dothemath
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Welcome to the party you fu*kin' little fu*k heads!"
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I was under the impression that the Pandemic sucks for everybody except the mostly amoral assholes at the tippy top of the K-shaped "recovery".

I console myself in knowing that the mostly amoral assholes at the tippy top of the K-shaped "recovery" are not as immune as they imagine themselves to be.
 
xalres
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

BobCumbers: The reaction to Covid-19 and its economic toll on young Americans has them looking at a dismal future. Older Americans say welcome to the present
Fixed it for you.


Yeah this. If we'd paid people to stay the fark home for two months we'd be on the other side of this. But some people can't stand the thought of the undeserving poor getting literally anything to help them.
 
Chunkybeets
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Secret Troll Alt: Chunkybeets: Secret Troll Alt: Chunkybeets: Secret Troll Alt: Chunkybeets: I work for a company who gets stuff produced in China...the boss passed on years ago but his kids tells stories of how higher ups in China (precious socialism and who won our debt, lots of land, and companies) would talk of how they cannot wait to punish America.  They have plans for each race of people....none are good.

That's why socialism is a no no...cause that is who will take over...most of our politicians are in their pocket...hence "what we have here today".

And which FW:FW:FW:FW:FW:FW:FW: RED CHNIA MENASE!11111ONEONEONEELEVENTY email chain did you get that one from?

None....dudes like each other so they talked openly

Then please. Regale us with tales from the evil empire. What do they plan to do to punish us? Tell us these plans they have for "each race of people".

I cannot wait to here this ketamine-fueled tale of utter conservative brainrot insanity.

Your already set in your mind...and I'm not into describing ill things....but...
The owner of one of the manufacturing companies told him to never eat the meat at big showy dinners...they like to feed fetus meat to outsiders.

Not into describing things = you heard nothing. The methamphetamine-fueled demons in your head said something about "unga bunga china bad" but you cannot remember the rest because the beer convoluted it into an unknowable gibberish.

It's time to head on back over to freeperville, my dude. Maybe you can find some flat-earther antivaxxer who knows absolutely for sure that Obama is a snake-headed alien to buy your tripe.


Whatever Troll...good luck to ya
 
guinsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

thornhill: Secret Troll Alt: So tell me this. Why should I praise capitalism when it has done nothing but kick me in my teeth for my entire adult life? They say the rising tide lifts all boats, but I don't have a boat. I'm wearing cement shoes at the bottom of the harbor.

The problem isn't capitalism; it's lawmakers who have pushed a policy agenda that cut taxes for the ultra rich, and offset the lost tax revenue with a reduction in social and public programs which ultimately help poor and low-income people build wealth.


What you are describing IS capitalism.
 
orbister
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

UberDave: In 1989, baby boomers controlled 21% of the nation's wealth; millennials controlled just 5% of the nation's wealth in 2019.


How much of the nation's wealth did baby boomers control in their mid twenties?
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: meat0918: We've had a dismal future since the 2008 crash,

I'd say since Reagan, but yeah, it went from a slow slide to a tumble in 08. Hopefully dumping trump will keep us from going into a freefall.


It wasn't my idea to win the cold war.  They got us to pay for taking out a competitor in the marketplace of ideas, and the remaining competitors modified their offering.  There is no alternative, suckers.  A Peace dividend that went strictly to the shareholders with no actual peace.  Of course there is the small problem that the capitalists liked exporting jobs to Asia even if was no longer to keep the Japanese, the Koreans, the Tigers from going commie.  We started exporting jobs to the Commie homeland in the belief that if they opened their markets they would come to have a market-based government.  Of course, all this is the Democrat's fault.
 
