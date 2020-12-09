 Skip to content
(StudyFinds)   Today in 'not news' to Farkers: New study finds 1 in 3 Americans are binge drinking during the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdowns are making it worse. In related news: Subby cracks another beer   (studyfinds.org) divider line
    More: Obvious, Alcoholism, Alcohol abuse, new study, Drinking culture, Binge drinking, binge drinkers, new study finds, Beer  
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Duh.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
With the way people post here, how could you tell?!
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Done in one.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's not a big, it's a feature
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
*bug
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I used lockdown to get sober.

//since May 1st.  I feel incredible.
 
Milk D
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yeah but those after work Busch Lights taste sooooo good.
 
mochunk [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Define "binge".

/Alcoholics go to meetings
 
Mouser
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm not allowed to travel and I'm not allowed to socialize.  WTF else am I gonna do?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wait, four drinks in a sitting is considered binge drinking? Assuming that's over a couple of hours, that isn't going to even get a decent sized guy over the legal limit. I demand a recount.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Is this the thread where people casually mention their alcoholism like it's either not a big deal, or some lifelong accomplishment?
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mochunk: Define "binge".

/Alcoholics go to meetings


FTFA


Alarming new study reveals that binge drinkers are taking down four to seven drinks in a single sitting.
 
Sam Malone
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fortunately, I got sober before the pandemic, otherwise I'd be completely broke and a mess right now. I can understand from past experience though. Making your way in the world today takes everything you've got.
 
dothemath
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
You know, when I drink alone I prefer to be by myself.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fngoofy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Margarita
1oz fresh lime
1oz Cointreau
2oz Casamigos Reposado

Painkiller
4oz pineapple juice
1oz orange juice
1oz cream of coconut
2oz El Dorado 12yr

Had too many of these last night.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Sam Malone: Fortunately, I got sober before the pandemic, otherwise I'd be completely broke and a mess right now. I can understand from past experience though. Making your way in the world today takes everything you've got.


Username checks out.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
One sitting? I'd never get through four drinks without getting up for a snack or to take a leak...
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

FleshMonkey: mochunk: Define "binge".

/Alcoholics go to meetings

FTFA


Alarming new study reveals that binge drinkers are taking down four to seven drinks in a single sitting.


I generally have to get up between drinks, they don't fill themselves.

But honestly when you have nothing but shi*ty TV to watch and aside from going for a walk, it leaves 23 hours in a day to fill.
 
dothemath
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: [Fark user image 211x239]


Drasks....dem....sklounst.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Heamer: Is this the thread where people casually mention their alcoholism like it's either not a big deal, or some lifelong accomplishment?


Someone is new to Fark...
 
DittoToo [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I can no longer "binge drink".  The hangovers last two days and I got shiat to do.

/four drinks doesn't count
 
fngoofy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

El_Dan: Wait, four drinks in a sitting is considered binge drinking? Assuming that's over a couple of hours, that isn't going to even get a decent sized guy over the legal limit. I demand a recount.


That's my problem.

I thought I was at 4 last night, but upon recount I think I hit 5.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
its not a "binge" if you never stop.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I have not increased drinking, mostly because going to Walmart to buy beer is unsafe, and I do not want to finish off bottles from my liquor shelf because that will create gaps that will annoy me like a splinter that I can't pull out.  But if I have a Campari and soda, I will always have a second and maybe a third, and then a cup or two of club soda.  Because those things are like Italian sodas.  Delicious.
 
