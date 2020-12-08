 Skip to content
(The Moscow Times)   Alarming flaw discovered in the Russian Sputnik V Corona vaccine   (themoscowtimes.com) divider line
24
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So much for that vaccine working in Russia.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus, talk about bleak choices. Krokodil dealers are going to start charging another arm and leg this winter, that's for sure.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That's because their vaccine is primarily made of up of slow acting vodka.

/yea that's a thing, in Russia anyway
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That's a "show stopper".
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Are there tracksuit restrictions?
 
Stantz
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

PainInTheASP: Jesus, talk about bleak choices. Krokodil dealers are going to start charging another arm and leg this winter, that's for sure.


Window or aisle seat?
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So much for me getting that one.

But in all seriousness, there is something lost in translation. I watched the video of the head of the institute talk about "no drinking" - he used the vernacular (and even said that he used it) that implies getting shiatFACED like a Real Russian which would kill an average Farker.

So, more disinformation and hate from the Plague Rat Subby and The Moscow Times which is usually very good.
 
BEER_ME_in_CT
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
welp. covid it is lol.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

BEER_ME_in_CT: welp. covid it is lol.


Username checks out.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The polonium is how it kills the virus.
 
tuxq
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You guys don't understand what "no alcohol" means in Russia. It means at least one 350mL glass of water in a 24h period.
 
farker99
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
1 - Russians love to drink
2 - The Government wants citizens to drink less
So
3  - Make the anti-c19 drug require that you don't drink
And
problem solved.
Russians will sober up and see that sober living is better in Russia than all that drinking they had been doing and not drink any more.
/who am I kidding?
//Russians won't stop drinking
///If they did they would see they live in a pretty miserable situation, and start drinking again.
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If this is true, how did even a single person in the testing group develop immunity?
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It causes dissidents to throw themselves down elevator shafts and fall on bullets?

/DNRTFA
 
Blahbbs [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Truth be told, probably all of the vaccines work best if you don't drink or smoke.  We can't even ask half of Americans to wear a mask without them getting triggered.  Can you imagine asking Bubba to stop drinkin' and smokin', too?
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The microchip is too big?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

farker99: Russians will sober up and see that sober living is better in Russia


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wingnut396
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Alexander Gintsburg, the head of the state-run Gamaleya research center that developed Sputnik V, said that while one shouldn't abuse alcohol before or after vaccination, "a single glass of champagne never hurt anyone."

Roger that doc!

lcpshop.netView Full Size
 
zerkalo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Telling them not to drink brought down the Soviet empire. Good luck
 
Thenixon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

farker99: 2 - The Government wants citizens to drink less


Fark user imageView Full Size

Russian government wants bleak and hopeless lives for its citizens, it makes them easier to control. Alcohol is and has long been a part of that strategy. You know they enacted prohibition in 1914, right? Three years later, bam! No more emperor.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Yeah, that wouldn't work here.  And I'm not at all kidding about that.  People would be like, "Oh, yeah, I won't drink for 2 months.", and they wouldn't last 2 days.  They'd be sneaking it.  There would be little vodka shooters hidden all over the house, in the bushes outside, etc...

And when the vaccine fails to be effective, they will blame everyone else in the universe.
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"a single glass of champagne never hurt anyone."

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Was beer only semi-recently reclassified as "alcohol" there? They may need to put a finer point on the warning for those stuck in the before times.
 
LittleJoeSF
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Good luck with that!!
 
