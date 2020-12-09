 Skip to content
(NL Times (Netherlands))   Third Polish supermarket in the Netherlands hit by explosion, possibly caused by a disgruntled customer who couldn't find the pledge   (nltimes.nl) divider line
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Something something bad kielbasa
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the_rhino
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Seems a bit sus
 
stuffy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Seems more like criminal shakedown than terrorist plot.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This is terrible news.  And subby is terrible for making that joke.

Well done.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [memegenerator.net image 400x400]


I think Rick and Morty used her in the Titanic episode.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
where do they bury the survivors?
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This sounds like a job for Wojtek, the Polish bear who went to war.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

stuffy: Seems more like criminal shakedown than terrorist plot.


Same owner on all three places? I'm thinking your right.

They were not lying when they said it would be a shame if something happened to his stores.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: stuffy: Seems more like criminal shakedown than terrorist plot.

Same owner on all three places? I'm thinking your right.

They were not lying when they said it would be a shame if something happened to his stores.


The fire started by rubbing two insurance policies together.
 
