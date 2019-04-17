 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Huh. Turns out the only difference between Nope and D'aww is the couch it's sitting on   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
CuteIcky.
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's a jumping spider. It's cute by definition.
 
Shryke
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Jumping spiders are redonk cute.

Other spiders get a little too big for jumping, and tend to make people nervous. Especially when they are om-nom-nomish:

Fark user imageView Full Size


You can actually hear the "mmmmppphhhh" as it's gnawing, can't you? Poor little fella. So hungry.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
No. It is not.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The song of my people, let me play you
Youtube mFv2VNKD1t8
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
 'Will you walk into my parlor?' said the Spider to the Fly.  If you do, take yer gotdamned shoes off.  I just had the carpet cleaned.
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
NobleHam
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Nah, still a nope.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Jumping spiders are farking adorable :3

A wolf spider bit me the other day as I was relocating it. I felt bad that I scared it. We're still friends.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Me and spiders have an unspoken agreement(I think).  Anywhere outside or in my garage is cool do your thing because I understand they are eating bugs.  Although if you step foot in my house you will be squished with extreme prejudice!
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The Spider and the Fly
I. "Will you walk into my parlour?" said a spider to a fly; " 'Tis the prettiest little parlour that ever you did spy. The way into my parlour is up a winding stair, And I have many pretty things to shew when you are there." "Oh no, no!" said the little fly, "to ask me is in vain, For who goes up your winding stair can ne'er come down again."

II. "I'm sure you must be weary, with soaring up so high, Will you rest upon my little bed?" said the spider to the fly. "There are pretty curtains drawn around, the sheets are fine and thin; And if you like to rest awhile, I'll snugly tuck you in." "Oh no, no!" said the little fly, "for I've often heard it said, They never, never wake again, who sleep upon your bed!"

III. Said the cunning spider to the fly, "Dear friend, what shall I do, To prove the warm affection I've always felt for you? I have, within my pantry, good store of all that's nice; I'm sure you're very welcome-will you please to take a slice?" "Oh no, no!" said the little fly, "kind sir, that cannot be," I've heard what's in your pantry, and I do not wish to see."

IV. "Sweet creature!" said the spider, "you're witty and you're wise. How handsome are your gauzy wings, how brilliant are your eyes! I have a little looking-glass upon my parlour shelf, If you'll step in one moment, dear, you shall behold yourself." "I thank you, gentle sir," she said, "for what you're pleased to say, And bidding you good morning now, I'll call another day."

V. The spider turned him round about, and went into his den, For well he knew, the silly fly would soon come back again: So he wove a subtle web, in a little corner, sly, And set his table ready, to dine upon the fly. Then he went out to his door again, and merrily did sing, "Come hither, hither, pretty fly, with the pearl and silver wing; Your robes are green and purple---there's a crest upon your head; Your eyes are like the diamond bright, but mine are dull as lead."

VI. Alas, alas! how very soon this silly little fly, Hearing his wily, flattering words, came slowly flitting by; With buzzing wings she hung aloft, then near and nearer drew, Thinking only of her brilliant eyes, and green and purple hue:- Thinking only of her crested head, poor foolish thing!-At last Up jumped the cunning spider, and fiercely held her fast.

VII. He dragged her up his winding stair, into his dismal den, Within his little parlour-but she ne'er came out again! -And now, dear little children, who may this story read, To idle, silly, flattering words, I pray you ne'er give heed: Unto an evil counsellor, close heart, and ear, and eye, And take a lesson from this tale, of the Spider and the Fly.[1]</poem> |source =Mary Howitt (1829)}}
 
Marcos P
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Also Living Morganism is a great online name. Like this girl I used to work with whos Playstation name was Eva Destruction.
 
browntimmy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: Me and spiders have an unspoken agreement(I think).  Anywhere outside or in my garage is cool do your thing because I understand they are eating bugs.  Although if you step foot in my house you will be squished with extreme prejudice!


Same except I have a workshop in the garage so they only get the back corner I don't use. If they didn't build nasty spiderwebs all over stuff I want to use I wouldn't hate them as much.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Erma Gerdd: No. It is not.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shryke
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: Me and spiders have an unspoken agreement(I think).  Anywhere outside or in my garage is cool do your thing because I understand they are eating bugs.  Although if you step foot in my house you will be squished with extreme prejudice!


Anyone that kills house spiders that aren't directly on their flesh goes on the list, sir. For a visit. At night. By 50 of these:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: VII. He dragged her up his winding stair, into his dismal den, Within his little parlour-but she ne'er came out again!


That's weird that the poem genders the spider and the fly...
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Is anyone else as turned on as I am right now???
 
