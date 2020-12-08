 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Entrepreneur with income of over $1,000,000 a year suing state for lost wages   (nypost.com) divider line
19
    More: Sappy, Prostitution, Prostitution in Nevada, Sex industry, state of Nevada, Brothel, Alice Little, state's governor, close contact  
•       •       •

911 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Dec 2020 at 7:32 AM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
$1 million per year to ride dick? Good for her
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
$1,000,000.25
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Entrepreneur? Was it this guy?

img.sharetv.comView Full Size


/literally the only thing Tim and Erik have done that's funny
//well, without being on mushrooms.
 
Captain Scratch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the cutoff for right-to-complain?
 
PerryWinnwet [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I mean, if she wants to retire in four years, and not have to worry about explaining a gap in her resume where a job definitely was, it's a reasonable number to expect for income.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
$1,000,000 plus tips.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The important thing is that the Post got an excuse to fit some soft porn in between their GOP fanfic and NY sports...also fanfic.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

lolmao500: $1 million per year to ride dick? Good for her


Have you ever had to hug someone you don't like, feel that their hygiene is off? (Whether as a kid or an adult).

Now imagine doing worse than that*.

/not condoning prostitution. At all.
//doesn't mean I can't have empathy. This is without addressing physical abuse. Many Johns hate themselves for doing it and hate that they have to pay for it.
///*yuck
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

H31N0US: The important thing is that the Post got an excuse to fit some soft porn in between their GOP fanfic and NY sports...also fanfic.


Don't worry, they'll get back to the hate mongering pretty soon.
 
Salmon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
2 chicks at once.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Still hasn't screwed as many as ...
Fark user imageView Full Size

Which one? Take your pick.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Geez, it really sounds like she's getting the shaft.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

JustHereForThePics: Geez, it really sounds like she's getting the shaft.


She's complaining that she's not getting the shaft!
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Does she charge a lot per session, or does she make that much money due to volume?
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
$1m a year and she's using a GoFundMe. fark her, but don't pay for it.
 
padraig
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Does she charge a lot per session, or does she make that much money due to volume?


I presume it would be both.

I'd also take her claims with a boulder-sized grain of salt.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

padraig: Eightballjacket: Does she charge a lot per session, or does she make that much money due to volume?

I presume it would be both.

I'd also take her claims with a boulder-sized grain of salt.


Prostitution is not legal in Boulder City.
 
Doubleodoug
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

thepeterd: $1,000,000 plus tips.


Just the tip...
 
great_tigers
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

God-is-a-Taco: $1m a year and she's using a GoFundMe. fark her, but don't pay for it.


more like "gofarkme" amiright?
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.