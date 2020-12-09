 Skip to content
(Phys Org2)   Dogs may never learn that every sound of a word matters. Cats aren't listening to you in the first place   (phys.org) divider line
Noggy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark all that 'cats dont like you' bullshiat.  When I leave, my cat sits by the front farkin door until I return, then she's in my lap or following me about my day and asleep on my bed somewhere whenever I go to sleep.  If I stay up all night, she does too.  If I have to leave town for longer than a couple of days, she gets so stressed out that she begins vomiting.  farkin sick of hearing about how cats dont get attached to their people, dont have feelings. etc.  Just because you have to actually earn a cats love and trust and most people suck and cant spend more then the 5 seconds of time it takes to befriend a dog, doesnt mean cats dont care.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's ok, it's not like I understand all of their syllables either.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"Blah blah blah blah sit."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pup.socket [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Just like with people, it depends on the dog and on the teacher.
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
We had a Rottweiler that was the exception to this rule. He had to wait for the work 'okay' to go for his milkbone. Most dogs don't get much past listening for inflection changes. This dog ignored all of them and any sound alikes. You could say eepsay, o-fray, No way, po-kah, o-way, with any inflection and he would sit there cool as a cucumber. Sometimes somebody else would come out and ask a question or something and if you accidentally said ok in the response, that milk bone was gone in the blink of an eye.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Noggy: fark all that 'cats dont like you' bullshiat.  When I leave, my cat sits by the front farkin door until I return, then she's in my lap or following me about my day and asleep on my bed somewhere whenever I go to sleep.  If I stay up all night, she does too.  If I have to leave town for longer than a couple of days, she gets so stressed out that she begins vomiting.  farkin sick of hearing about how cats dont get attached to their people, dont have feelings. etc.  Just because you have to actually earn a cats love and trust and most people suck and cant spend more then the 5 seconds of time it takes to befriend a dog, doesnt mean cats dont care.


i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
EmmaLou
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Nah, the thing with cats is they fully understand everything you say and still act like they do because they know we love them and will always take care of them.
 
Real Women Drink Akvavit [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Noggy: fark all that 'cats dont like you' bullshiat.  When I leave, my cat sits by the front farkin door until I return, then she's in my lap or following me about my day and asleep on my bed somewhere whenever I go to sleep.  If I stay up all night, she does too.  If I have to leave town for longer than a couple of days, she gets so stressed out that she begins vomiting.  farkin sick of hearing about how cats dont get attached to their people, dont have feelings. etc.  Just because you have to actually earn a cats love and trust and most people suck and cant spend more then the 5 seconds of time it takes to befriend a dog, doesnt mean cats dont care.


I almost asked if we have the same cat, but that's not possible because Earl is in her usual spot - on my lap.

Lady Earl of Gray's glamour shot

Fark user imageView Full Size

/she loves me more ♥
 
sleze
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

EmmaLou: Nah, the thing with cats is they fully understand everything you say and still act like they do because they know we love them and will always take care of them.


No.  Cats are autistic.  They do what they want and don't really care about others.  If they cuddle, its because they want to and not to cheer you up.
 
Point02GPA [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Read on Fark...

If cat's could talk...they wouldn't.
 
