(WSAZ West Virginia)   Shelter-in-place order for Kanawha County, WV after explosion at Chemours plant   (wsaz.com) divider line
24
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Stay safe everyone.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I hope it's the titanium dioxide plant
The rest of what they make is all ethylmethylbadshiat
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yikes. I hope the people working there had enough warning to haul ass before the blast.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 1 hour ago  
villagevoice.comView Full Size


Didn't know they were explosive.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, suddenly everyone is "masks are great, we love masks"
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nu fone wo dis
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Says it's been lifted already.

There's absolutely no more threat from airborne particles necessitating a lockdown of any sort.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: ethylmethylbadshiat


That's my favorite Soundgarden album
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: There's absolutely no more threat from airborne particles necessitating a lockdown of any sort.


Thank you Lt. Drebin
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

2wolves: cyberspacedout: There's absolutely no more threat from airborne particles necessitating a lockdown of any sort.

Thank you Lt. Drebin


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone stopped to light a cigarette after Rudi farted...
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

cretinbob: I hope it's the titanium dioxide plant
The rest of what they make is all ethylmethylbadshiat


Ethylmethylbadshiat.

I'm totally putting that in my memory banks for future reference.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
wear a mask
 
roofmonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

erik-k: cretinbob: I hope it's the titanium dioxide plant
The rest of what they make is all ethylmethylbadshiat

Ethylmethylbadshiat.

I'm totally putting that in my memory banks for future reference.


AKA EthylMethylDeathyl

/IUPAC nomenclature
 
JRoo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Mmm...I love Chemours.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Chemyours
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Is it wrong that I'm already looking forward to the USCSB video about this incident?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
When I was in elementary school back in 1985, my family moved from Tennessee to Dunbar, WV. The weekend we arrived and started moving into the house we were renting, the Union Carbide plant in Insitute had a leak:

https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-x​p​m-1985-08-12-mn-3942-story.html

I remember us leaving the hotel room to go to the house and unpack our stuff, and hearing the emergency broadcast go out on the radio. This was not long after the chemical leak in Bophal, India so it was some really scary stuff me at that age.
 
donh
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Perhaps someday we can get back to actual writing, rather than random words on pages ....
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: When I was in elementary school back in 1985, my family moved from Tennessee to Dunbar, WV. The weekend we arrived and started moving into the house we were renting, the Union Carbide plant in Insitute had a leak:

https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xp​m-1985-08-12-mn-3942-story.html

I remember us leaving the hotel room to go to the house and unpack our stuff, and hearing the emergency broadcast go out on the radio. This was not long after the chemical leak in Bophal, India so it was some really scary stuff me at that age.


*Bhopal. That's what I get for trying to spell it from memory.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

JRoo: [Fark user image 489x489]
Mmm...I love Chemours.


Without Chemours, graham crackers itself would be impossible.
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hmm. The fire in the video was orangey red. Nothing exciting like blue, or purple, or green.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
