(Daily Express)   Brussels just can't stop having sex parties I guess (possible nsfw content on page)   (express.co.uk) divider line
23
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
One in New York City in June was responsible to close to a thousand COVID-19 infections based on contact tracing.

Goddamnit why cant people just use a damn dildo.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In other news "Belgian Sex Party" would be a pretty good band name.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Of course not. They could never get the MEPs to show up there if there weren't sex parties on offer.
 
FarkaDark [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Damm I gotta get myself to the low countries off you know what I mean.
(Sadly even as the only man in one of those parties I would still somehow find a way to get none)
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those aren't planned, they just sprout up organically.
 
mmojo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: One in New York City in June was responsible to close to a thousand COVID-19 infections based on contact tracing.

Goddamnit why cant people just use a damn dildo.


Which one? I had not heard that.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Problems just sprout out from anywhere?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it smells like sex and candy, it must be Brussels.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: One in New York City in June was responsible to close to a thousand COVID-19 infections based on contact tracing.

Goddamnit why cant people just use a damn dildo.


Is THAT what happens at an Orthodox wedding?  I might have to think about switching religions...
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sex parties are like spiders...no matter where you are, there's one within a few feet of you.
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupid Flanders.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd use a carrot or a cucumber, but you do you.
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh.
Why didn't I hear about this when I was planning my vacation in TripAdvisor?

This changes everything...
 
aagrajag
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: One in New York City in June was responsible to close to a thousand COVID-19 infections based on contact tracing.

Goddamnit why cant people just use a damn dildo.


We aren't all as brave as Paige.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

1funguy: Huh.
Why didn't I hear about this when I was planning my vacation in TripAdvisor?

This changes everything...


There's always Georgia

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ar393
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: In other news "Belgian Sex Party" would be a pretty good band name.


https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ninja​_​Sex_Party
 
talkertopc
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This one had men and women so it probably did not have any anti-gay politicians.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: If it smells like sex and candy, it must be Brussels.


I thought that was smelled in Marcy's Playground.....
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The problem with breaking up one of these parties is that all the dudes are 6'4" and  full of muscles.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
You know what the children produced by these are called.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ObscureNameHere: The problem with breaking up one of these parties is that all the dudes are 6'4" and  full of muscles.


And you really don't want to know where they keep the Vegemite.
 
turboke
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark: Article mixed up the locations: last week's party with the MEP was in Brussels. This party was in Paal, in the Limburg province.

Ultrafark: "Paal" is the Dutch word for pole and is commonly used to describe an erect penis.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hmmm. No pics. DIDN"T HAPPEN.
 
