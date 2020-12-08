 Skip to content
 
(Gothamist)   E-bike rider struck and killed by Rolls-Royce, in Manhattan's class-struggliest headline of 2020   (gothamist.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
"The driver remained at the scene and was not charged. An investigation by the NYPD Highway District's Collision Investigation Squad determined that the motorist had a green light when he struck Hossain."

Because, you know: Rolls-Royce.
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "The driver remained at the scene and was not charged. An investigation by the NYPD Highway District's Collision Investigation Squad determined that the motorist had a green light when he struck Hossain."

Because, you know: Rolls-Royce.


No, because self-entitled d-bag bicyclist thought that traffic lights didn't apply to him. Guess he was wrong.

I used to see this all the time at my last office building. Bicyclists would blow the lights at a very dangerous intersection ALL THE TIME and then act shocked when drivers would honk at them or almost run them over.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shouldn't have raced, Marty.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Artist's conception of the event:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dj_bigbird: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "The driver remained at the scene and was not charged. An investigation by the NYPD Highway District's Collision Investigation Squad determined that the motorist had a green light when he struck Hossain."

Because, you know: Rolls-Royce.

No, because self-entitled d-bag bicyclist thought that traffic lights didn't apply to him. Guess he was wrong.

I used to see this all the time at my last office building. Bicyclists would blow the lights at a very dangerous intersection ALL THE TIME and then act shocked when drivers would honk at them or almost run them over.


This. I'm a cyclist and I see asshole cyclists blow through a red lights all the time when I drive. But then, there are asshole drivers that blow through lights and hit cyclists and other cars. BSHAholes.
 
fuzzybacchus [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I almost stuck a cyclist who was running a red light.   He turned and caught up to me at the next light, proceeded to knock my passenger mirror off my car with his Nalgene bottle, and then flee back the other direction.

The bike v car class war is ridiculous. Hearing drivers complain about bike lanes is stupid.
Watching cyclists violate traffic laws and then instigate confrontations with drivers is even more stupid.

Not having to deal with either may be one of the few silver linings afforded me in this pandemic.
 
The Madd Mann [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigKaboom: dj_bigbird: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "The driver remained at the scene and was not charged. An investigation by the NYPD Highway District's Collision Investigation Squad determined that the motorist had a green light when he struck Hossain."

Because, you know: Rolls-Royce.

No, because self-entitled d-bag bicyclist thought that traffic lights didn't apply to him. Guess he was wrong.

I used to see this all the time at my last office building. Bicyclists would blow the lights at a very dangerous intersection ALL THE TIME and then act shocked when drivers would honk at them or almost run them over.

This. I'm a cyclist and I see asshole cyclists blow through a red lights all the time when I drive. But then, there are asshole drivers that blow through lights and hit cyclists and other cars. BSHAholes.


Having been run down by a cyclist in a crosswalk, I was informed that because getting back up to speed takes so much effort, they shouldn't need to stop.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone who walks most of the time. I have to say. Both sides suck. Bike aren't not to be on the side walks. And, people in vehicles are the worst. They like to honk at me and people on bikes.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: As someone who walks most of the time. I have to say. Both sides suck. Bike aren't not to be on the side walks. And, people in vehicles are the worst. They like to honk at me and people on bikes.


Are not* to be on .....


Don't know how I ended up with a double negative
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This one, linked from TFA, is positively Russian dashcam in its degree of contempt for traffic lights:

https://twitter.com/WMSBG/status/1333​2​93693269389312
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigKaboom: dj_bigbird: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "The driver remained at the scene and was not charged. An investigation by the NYPD Highway District's Collision Investigation Squad determined that the motorist had a green light when he struck Hossain."

Because, you know: Rolls-Royce.

No, because self-entitled d-bag bicyclist thought that traffic lights didn't apply to him. Guess he was wrong.

I used to see this all the time at my last office building. Bicyclists would blow the lights at a very dangerous intersection ALL THE TIME and then act shocked when drivers would honk at them or almost run them over.

This. I'm a cyclist and I see asshole cyclists blow through a red lights all the time when I drive. But then, there are asshole drivers that blow through lights and hit cyclists and other cars. BSHAholes.


But surely you will agree that two wheels bad, four wheels good?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: As someone who walks most of the time. I have to say. Both sides suck. Bike aren't not to be on the side walks. And, people in vehicles are the worst. They like to honk at me and people on bikes.


Are you wearing tight, revealing clothing? Maybe that's why they honk at you
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Simon Cowell really needs to get his shiat together.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

orbister: This one, linked from TFA, is positively Russian dashcam in its degree of contempt for traffic lights:

https://twitter.com/WMSBG/status/13332​93693269389312


Third post down by the same Williamsburg News account:
"Be Mispalel for the patient that is in a critical condition, Malka Bas Chanah Ruchel"

Huh?
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fuzzybacchus: I almost stuck a cyclist who was running a red light.   He turned and caught up to me at the next light, proceeded to knock my passenger mirror off my car with his Nalgene bottle, and then flee back the other direction.

The bike v car class war is ridiculous. Hearing drivers complain about bike lanes is stupid.
Watching cyclists violate traffic laws and then instigate confrontations with drivers is even more stupid.

Not having to deal with either may be one of the few silver linings afforded me in this pandemic.


It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia - Mac Hits Biker with a Beer Bottle
Youtube xLhEs_KDpMM
 
stevenjay
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I ride a bike, and yes I'll blow threw red lights, but I also realize that me vrs car is a loss for me.  Btw, anyone ever jaywalk?
 
Liadan
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

The Madd Mann: BigKaboom: dj_bigbird: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "The driver remained at the scene and was not charged. An investigation by the NYPD Highway District's Collision Investigation Squad determined that the motorist had a green light when he struck Hossain."

Because, you know: Rolls-Royce.

No, because self-entitled d-bag bicyclist thought that traffic lights didn't apply to him. Guess he was wrong.

I used to see this all the time at my last office building. Bicyclists would blow the lights at a very dangerous intersection ALL THE TIME and then act shocked when drivers would honk at them or almost run them over.

This. I'm a cyclist and I see asshole cyclists blow through a red lights all the time when I drive. But then, there are asshole drivers that blow through lights and hit cyclists and other cars. BSHAholes.

Having been run down by a cyclist in a crosswalk, I was informed that because getting back up to speed takes so much effort, they shouldn't need to stop.


Back when I was a student I watched an elderly professor type win that argument with the application of his umbrella to the spokes. He looked down at the sputtering cyclist (who was scuffed but otherwise unhurt) and calmly stated, "You really should use the bicycle lane. This sidewalk is much too congested."

I was too stunned to speak at the time, but I remember that moment often and smile a warm little grin.
 
orbister
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Third post down by the same Williamsburg News account:
"Be Mispalel for the patient that is in a critical condition, Malka Bas Chanah Ruchel"


As far as I can see, "mispalel" is Yiddish for "prayerful", and "Malka Bas Chanah Ruchel" is a name. A bit of Googling suggests that people are davening for her refuah sheliema as well, which is kind of them.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

stevenjay: I ride a bike, and yes I'll blow threw red lights, but I also realize that me vrs car is a loss for me.  Btw, anyone ever jaywalk?


isn't it a little early to be hitting the sauce?
 
stevenjay
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: stevenjay: I ride a bike, and yes I'll blow threw red lights, but I also realize that me vrs car is a loss for me.  Btw, anyone ever jaywalk?

isn't it a little early to be hitting the sauce?


Isn't it a little early for you to be a dipshiat?
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

BigKaboom: dj_bigbird: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "The driver remained at the scene and was not charged. An investigation by the NYPD Highway District's Collision Investigation Squad determined that the motorist had a green light when he struck Hossain."

Because, you know: Rolls-Royce.

No, because self-entitled d-bag bicyclist thought that traffic lights didn't apply to him. Guess he was wrong.

I used to see this all the time at my last office building. Bicyclists would blow the lights at a very dangerous intersection ALL THE TIME and then act shocked when drivers would honk at them or almost run them over.

This. I'm a cyclist and I see asshole cyclists blow through a red lights all the time when I drive. But then, there are asshole drivers that blow through lights and hit cyclists and other cars. BSHAholes.


Give a ratio.
I really doubt cars blowing through red lights to even a third of the ratio.

/mostly simply because cars are ticketed more and can cause the most damage and harder to maneuver in tight places.
//cyclists think they will only cause damage to themselves so are unapologetic when they break the law. They also think their sleeker profile will allow them to "slip through" stuff.
///cyclist...closed track as much as possible
 
ph0rk
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Folks, you're missing the point. The cyclist isn't unclean for running a light, they're unclean for riding an ebike.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Cyclists: Red and Green - Learn the bloody difference!!
Youtube Yiu1uLgwF1E
 
NEDM
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

stevenjay: I ride a bike, and yes I'll blow threw red lights, but I also realize that me vrs car is a loss for me.  Btw, anyone ever jaywalk?


A few differences between the two, which I'm sure you're aware of.  First off, a bicycle moves much faster than a jaywalking pedestrian, even at relative closing speeds.  A car has far less time to avoid your red-light running ass than they do someone trying to cross the street.  Secondly, a jaywalker is not a vehicle constrained by the rules of the road.

You?  Are.
 
AuralArgument [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The Madd Mann:

If getting back up to speed takes such effort than they aren't dedicated enough
 
Abox
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Not sure a luxury car hitting an e-bike is class struggly.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: The Madd Mann:

If getting back up to speed takes such effort than they aren't dedicated enough


Exactly. If you love cycling so much, then use your pedals. That's how it cycling works. I always stop at the red lights, stops signs, etc. Then, I go. And, I pedal. The horror.
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

stevenjay: REDARMYVODKA: stevenjay: I ride a bike, and yes I'll blow threw red lights, but I also realize that me vrs car is a loss for me.  Btw, anyone ever jaywalk?

isn't it a little early to be hitting the sauce?

Isn't it a little early for you to be a dipshiat?


Is that you, kettle?
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Cyclist vs pedestrian vs car threads are the best threads ever.  Like I needed another reason to start drinking liquor at 8 am!
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Ecobuckeye: stevenjay: REDARMYVODKA: stevenjay: I ride a bike, and yes I'll blow threw red lights, but I also realize that me vrs car is a loss for me.  Btw, anyone ever jaywalk?

isn't it a little early to be hitting the sauce?

Isn't it a little early for you to be a dipshiat?

Is that you, kettle?


I Heart Fark :D
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Total traffic fatalities on NYC streets are also poised to reach their highest level in six years, driven by an increase in speeding and drag racing, according to transportation officials.

Having established that the bike rider was at fault, the article veers off into the usual anti-car stuff you get from second tier NYC web sites.
 
