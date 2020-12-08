 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   California mega-churches to rebrand as strip clubs to avoid lockdown orders, since they already take money in exchange for false hope   (disrn.com) divider line
25
    More: Stupid, Striptease, California churches, Strip club, First Amendment to the United States Constitution, Lap dance, Government, STRIP CLUBS, Pastor Jurgen Matthesius of Awaken Church  
•       •       •

154 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Dec 2020 at 3:30 AM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Willie_One_Eye [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That would make their properties and income taxable.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Somebody should tell them to lock themselves in their mega church for a while so they can all be with Jesus sooner.  Or the other guy.  That's where the pastor will be, hobnobbing with Satan.
 
Wyckyd Sceptre [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Just add glitter
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
generalDisdain [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Are strip clubs tax-exempt?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

generalDisdain: Are strip clubs tax-exempt?


Good point.  Send a tax assessor over and send them a property tax bill.  A retroactive tax bill.  If they can't pay it, seize the property and sell it.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
There is no sex in the champagne vestibule
/unless it's a catholic strip church
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
You do see a lot of boobs and asses in those places.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Yeah if they change status, make it permanent for 10 or 25 years or something like that to fark with them. And tax them.
 
ryebread [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Willie_One_Eye: That would make their properties and income taxable.


Everything's taxed, nobody under 18 allowed inside, and zoning laws that probably mean they are illegally located. I say let them have it.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Jesus Christ, take it all off.  Oh God!"
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
How is it that my farking TV has been overrun with televangelists for decades, but all of a sudden it's absolutely mandatory that these Christians all meet in person in small spaces?
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
St. Chippendales?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
And now they'll need a business license assuming they're in a properly zoned area. And not too close to another church. Or a school.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What the hell website is that? It looks reactionary shady. Like who gives a fark what some random Chinese professor says about "America's Inner Circle" ?
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Somacandra: What the hell website is that? It looks reactionary shady. Like who gives a fark what some random Chinese professor says about "America's Inner Circle" ?


That was my first reaction. Seems to be owned by the guys that own the Babylon Bee. I don't know much about strip club operation in California, but I wouldn't be shocked to find this story is mostly bullshiat.

"A conservative news site founded by the owners of a popular satire site that has advanced misleading and inaccurate claims, including about the COVID-19 pandemic"

https://www.newsguardtech.com/wp-cont​e​nt/uploads/2020/09/disrn.pdf
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
In before "weirdest boner".
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You shouldn't make fun of somebody for believing in something. I never liked making fun of religion, no matter what it is.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

kdawg7736: You shouldn't make fun of somebody for believing in something. I never liked making fun of religion, no matter what it is.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA: "In response, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee said on Fox News that churches should reopen as a "temporary strip club."
"[Churches should] announce their pastor will remove his tie during the sermon, and therefore he will take off an article of clothing making it a temporary strip club so that people will be able to go to church," said Huckabee."

The churches went along with this idea of Huckabee's ?

Apparently they don't remember how well it worked the last time Huckabee endorsed skirting the law for religious reasons:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
And much like strip clubs, there's people getting beej's in the back rooms.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: There is no sex in the champagne vestibule
/unless it's a catholic strip church


Do you know what a vestibule is?
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

chitownmike: whither_apophis: There is no sex in the champagne vestibule
/unless it's a catholic strip church

Do you know what a vestibule is?


I'd rather get it in the vestibule than take it in the apse.
 
jtown
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Heck, bring back the temple prostitutes.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.