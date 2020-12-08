 Skip to content
(LA Times)   A 3-hour sculpture. A 3-hour sculpture   (latimes.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, Orange County, California, Testimony, billionaire bond investor Bill Gross, Mark Towfiq, Laguna Beach, California, Towfiq's attorneys, Laguna Beach home, cross-examination  
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It's not like it's hard for him to move.
 
PopcornJunky [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
3 hours...

gilligan's island intro
Youtube cfR7qxtgCgY
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Packed pretty high for a rich people neighborhood.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
There's no arsehole like a rich arsehole.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Could be worse.  This could be next door:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Again?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The netting is ugly AF.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Déjà vu
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What is the netting protecting against? Birds? You're rich, hire a falconer to come by once a month and scare them off. If they are worried about vandals, netting isn't going to stop pellets and BBs from breaking the sculpture.
 
