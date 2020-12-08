 Skip to content
(Cleveland 19)   This Zoom has everything: Break-in while teaching, release the hounds, running with scissors, Transit Police arrest, NSFW f-bomb   (cleveland19.com) divider line
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good find,  Stephanmitter.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The best part of the article:

"Zupancic told police that she told Derosett that her keys were downstairs, and he allowed her to go down to the first floor. However, instead of handing over her keys, Zupancic released her dogs who went after Derosett...Zupancic ran after Derosett armed with a pair of scissors and screaming for help."

I've heard of that game before; hound, teacher, scissors.
 
th0th [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MTV's Dan Cortez?
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
endosymbiont
‘’ 1 hour ago  

th0th: MTV's Dan Cortez?


What's a Transit Police Arrest?

It's that thing where a midget ...
 
Eegah [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/oblig
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing she was on zoom.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shame she did not have a gun so she could have blown his brains out.
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Mock26: Shame she did not have a gun so she could have blown his brains out.


Yeah too bad, if she was just able to shoot him she wouldn't have lost her wedding ring. He definitely didn't deserve any benefit of the doubt after announcing his intention to kill her, whether an empty threat or not.

Break into a home? Threaten to kill the home owner? That's a shootin'
 
bababa
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
More likely he was planning to rape her, plus the robbery of course.
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

bababa: More likely he was planning to rape her, plus the robbery of course.


Save a woman, shoot a rapist.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Anyone else wondering about the husband's ring?  Is he dead?  Does he leave it at home (shop worker, philanderer)?  They didn't refer to him as a late.
 
nytmare
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Mock26: Shame she did not have a gun so she could have blown his brains out.


That works sometimes. Mostly though the bad guy just steals it and uses it against you. Or the kids in the house get hold of it and blow their own brains out.
 
joker420
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The cops should have shot him.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: Anyone else wondering about the husband's ring?  Is he dead?  Does he leave it at home (shop worker, philanderer)?  They didn't refer to him as a late.


The article mentions he had left the house half an hour before this happened. Could be he doesn't wear it around the house and just left on a quick errand without it. I don't wear mine when I'm home.
 
beakerxf
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: Anyone else wondering about the husband's ring?  Is he dead?  Does he leave it at home (shop worker, philanderer)?  They didn't refer to him as a late.


If pants are getting tight from lock-down diets, why not rings too?
 
