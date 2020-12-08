 Skip to content
 
(NYPost)   Old and busted: Planet of the Apes. New hotness: Chipotle of the Rats   (nypost.com) divider line
8
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
let the infestation get so bad that four staffers have been bitten by the massive rodents.
The besieged fast-casual Mexican joint

Not fast enough, evidently.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Damn that's a big arse rat
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Anybody know how to play the flute?
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Damn that's a big arse rat


imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
Pinner
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If you see 1 rat, there are probably 10.
If there is one restaurant with an infestation....
Meh?
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Naido: let the infestation get so bad that four staffers have been bitten by the massive rodents.
The besieged fast-casual Mexican joint

Not fast enough, evidently.


To be fair, some of those Mexican rodents are pretty fast.
 
JRoo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"NYC Chipotle besieged by rats feasting on avocados, biting employees"

*&@#ing hipsters.
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Came expecting a Roseanne tweet.
 
