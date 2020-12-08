 Skip to content
(KATV Little Rock)   O antler tree, O antler tree   (katv.com) divider line
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Unique and original?

Hmmm - I'll just order one here
 
LiberalConservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Creepy tag still hanging out at their antler sheds?
What is a 'collection of antler sheds'? Non murican/hunter.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
From a meme on my Facebook page, I wonder if he did this already or if we can say it's already been done.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Pretty effing morbid
 
lionfish
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What a jolly room of death!
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Classy
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
For that serial killer glow.
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: From a meme on my Facebook page, I wonder if he did this already or if we can say it's already been done.

[Fark user image 430x720]


One in top middle is thinking Eh Seen this shait before , All the others are , Ah crap that could be me.
 
The Red Zone [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I recall something similar in the city park in Jackson hole wyoming years back.  Might not have been a tree but there was a huge arch and some other art as well.
 
Lish
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: Creepy tag still hanging out at their antler sheds?
What is a 'collection of antler sheds'? Non murican/hunter.


Deer shed their antlers every winter and grow a new set in the spring.  Some people look for and collect shed antlers, like you would seashells at the beach.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Lish: LiberalConservative: Creepy tag still hanging out at their antler sheds?
What is a 'collection of antler sheds'? Non murican/hunter.

Deer shed their antlers every winter and grow a new set in the spring.  Some people look for and collect shed antlers, like you would seashells at the beach.


In other words it is more toenail clipping collection than Paris catacombs.
 
