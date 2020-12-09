 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WMBF Myrtle Beach)   If you're going to visit someone in the hospital you might as well steal some drugs   (wmbfnews.com) divider line
10
    More: Sick, Drugs, Georgetown County Sheriff's Office, possession of prescription drugs, 27-year-old Matthew Brandt, Pharmacology, Theft, Controlled Substances Act, Drug control law  
•       •       •

162 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Dec 2020 at 12:17 AM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I mean, it's only logical.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I have friends who weren't allowed to visit their dying parents in the hospital, and this joint is just letting people wander around freely?
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Murrells Inlet man

Anyone else initially read that as "Mullet man"?
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Investigators with the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office said 27-year-old Matthew Brandt was visiting the hospital on Monday before the death of a family member when he stole hospital property and controlled substances, including a partially used Fentanyl drip bag.

I mean they paid for the whole bag, why shouldnt you take it home? If its half used, they sure as hell wont charge you 50%, they'll charge you the entire amount so legally, its yours.
 
Point02GPA [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Is it "First come First serve"?

Just asking for a friend
 
redbucket
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Didn't know trump visited rudy already.
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Was he intent on distributing drugs into the atmosphere .???????????????????
Theirs a song in there somewhere.

Am I wong?
 
Jz4p
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

aimtastic: I have friends who weren't allowed to visit their dying parents in the hospital, and this joint is just letting people wander around freely?


That's what I came here to ask about... sheesh.
 
morg
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The same reason people rob banks.
 
Point02GPA [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Seasons I'v Withered: Was he intent on distributing drugs into the atmosphere .???????????????????
Theirs a song in there somewhere.

Am I wong?


I wanted to get high
so I visit before they die
How was I to know

Even if you pay the dough
The cops say no no

Oh woo Oh woo
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.