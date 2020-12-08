 Skip to content
(NPR)   Finder of Forest Fenn's fortune found   (npr.org) divider line
    More: Interesting, New Mexico, United States district court, Frivolous litigation, art dealer Forrest Fenn, Jack Stuef, scores of treasure hunters, Fenn's memoir, Chicago attorney  
kona [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WassamattaU
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
inner ted
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fabulous
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I searched Taos, New Mexico. Found nothing but opposites.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Figures
 
joker420
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Lawyers Suck.
 
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Call me skeptical, but I feel this entire game was an elaborate tax shelter sham of some sort.

Whatever though ... I hope we never hear of this again.
 
CitizenReserveCorps [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
America. Where people search for buried treasure to pay off school loans.
 
