(KIRO-7 Seattle)   "Each hive had between 80-100 lb. of honey, meaning the bears gobbled up roughly a metric ton of honey before anyone figured it out"   (kiro7.com) divider line
    Awkward, Beekeeping, Winter, winter months honeybees, Bee, Honey, Danny Najera, Beekeeper, loss of a teaching tool  
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OMG, think about their dentists and all of the money they'll make.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The guys my dad used to help work their hives hooked up marine batteries (kept inside a dummy hive) to wires running around the hives.  Not to one of those alternating electric fence things, but a live wire hooked directly to the battery.  Barely slowed the bears down if they were in a mood.  So, unlike the writer of that article, I don't find it too impressive they got through an electric fence.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they were smarter than the average bear?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh man...I've cooked for bears at the gay campground. You don't want to get between them and food.
You could lose a finger. I mean, I've practically had to beat them off when I served Baklava...they really go wild when there's honey and nuts involved.
 
maddan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is nothing a bear loves more than a sweet buzz.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
High tensile 5-6 foot electric fence or nothing, and even then you hook that baby up to the good charger that keeps in goats and murders plants that touch it. 

Also, the suspect only wanted a smackeral

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: Oh man...I've cooked for bears at the gay campground. You don't want to get between them and food.
You could lose a finger. I mean, I've practically had to beat them off when I served Baklava...they really go wild when there's honey and nuts involved.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chuck87
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Why did the author switch to metric mid-sentence?
 
culebra
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marbleisheavy [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Oh bother, they're on to me!" exclaimed Pooh.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Those Pooh Bear hunnypots appear deceptively small in the artwork, yes?
 
recombobulator
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The bears were framed.  It was the Heffalumps and Woozles.
 
metric
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The best kind of ton.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Honey makes them go bearzerk
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They can take all of their precautions in the future and I think this will happen again simply because it bears repeating.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

optikeye: Oh man...I've cooked for bears at the gay campground. You don't want to get between them and food.
You could lose a finger. I mean, I've practically had to beat them off when I served Baklava...they really go wild when there's honey and nuts involved.


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
joker420
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This is why the media is a joke they are really a very clueless bunch. The bears probably didn't get a 20th of that, but hey it reads good.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I have raccoons and possums  always trying to get at the hives in my backyard, this story hurts my heart. It's so much work, fark those bears.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

waiting patiently for process servers
 
Azz Pumper
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The news cast said they ate the larva as well.  I've heard that is really what bears are after when they go after a bee hive.  Sure the honey is good, but they want that sweet sweet larva!
 
WyDave
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Gotta love local news that doesn't include a location that anyone outside the area could recognize without googling.  There's nothing on that page that even gives a hint about where this was.
 
jtown
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Azz Pumper: The news cast said they ate the larva as well.  I've heard that is really what bears are after when they go after a bee hive.  Sure the honey is good, but they want that sweet sweet larva!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sounds like it was a grizzly scene.
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Do bears, bear?  Do bees, bee?
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

phalamir: The guys my dad used to help work their hives hooked up marine batteries (kept inside a dummy hive) to wires running around the hives.  Not to one of those alternating electric fence things, but a live wire hooked directly to the battery.  Barely slowed the bears down if they were in a mood.  So, unlike the writer of that article, I don't find it too impressive they got through an electric fence.


That doesn't surprise me at all, 12V DC, no matter how big the battery, isn't going to do a thing unless you or the bear just went for a swim, or decided to lick the terminals - your electrical resistance is just too high for any appreciable current to develop.

Don't let the tiny wires fool you - the AC fences can run at a much higher voltage, which is why they can shock you through your skin when a 12V battery won't. For a bear they'd probably still need studs to slip through the fur and make contact with the skin.
 
