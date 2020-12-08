 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Yes, Thanksgiving WAS almost exactly 14 days ago   (thehill.com) divider line
30
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTFA

"Mass scale-up of vaccination in 2021 means we have a path back to normal life, but there are still a few rough months ahead," IHME Director Christopher Murray said in a statement."

Yes we do have a path back to normal-ish. Unfortunately ~40% of the population  wants to spread. nails over  that path by refusing to get vaccinated.

That is assuming that the supply and logistics go as planned. They won't.
In Sept of 2021 COVID outbreaks will still be in the news.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Illinois saw a peak in new cases around November 10th. Deaths might be peaking now - too soon to tell.

It's as if the Governor had all but locked the entire state down again.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blender61: FTFA

"Mass scale-up of vaccination in 2021 means we have a path back to normal life, but there are still a few rough months ahead," IHME Director Christopher Murray said in a statement."

Yes we do have a path back to normal-ish. Unfortunately ~40% of the population  wants to spread. nails over  that path by refusing to get vaccinated.

That is assuming that the supply and logistics go as planned. They won't.
In Sept of 2021 COVID outbreaks will still be in the news.


I was extremely disappointed to hear on local news today that our regional UPMC Health System is not going to make vaccinations mandatory for their healthcare workers. I'm sure there are legal concerns, but they have to be vaccinated for everything else, and I damn sure don't want any of the unvaccinated on my provider team. Not only because of Covid, it would also mean that they're stupid.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The people who caught it during Thanksgiving also have been spreading it around and their victims are still ahead. So things will be f*cked up until at least the end of January.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My phone burted out an emergency "we're farked" alert today.  Twice.  I mean, I know this, but thanks for the confirmation.

I imagine we'll be hitting a hospitalization surge right around inauguration day.  Then maybe we can have some grown-up talk, some reality thinking, perhaps think about a future at that point.
 
Calamity Gin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
40,000 people were killed over Thanksgiving weekend, they just don't know it yet.

This month is going to suck.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In not everything is SMRT in Illinois, the CPD keeps having to bust illegal parties. They keep fining the people hosting the parties. Why they're not arresting everyone who goes and forcing them into 14 day quarantines, I do not know.
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am skeptically optimistic that it won't get much worse. I think the idiots are still a smallish sample and have already maximized the spread.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here in The Sacred Realm*, there was plenty of days through the summer in which the number of new cases was in the single-digits.

Today, four digits.

* sorry, still not revealing my location
mask mandate in place (now) but enforcement is pathetic
MASK or GTFO, I say
 
Jz4p
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now that we've finished reenacting the introduction of virulent disease to the natives of the Americas, Satan would like to encourage everyone to go visit their extended families in celebration of the winter solstice in late December.  Bring a gift.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blender61: FTFA

"Mass scale-up of vaccination in 2021 means we have a path back to normal life, but there are still a few rough months ahead," IHME Director Christopher Murray said in a statement."

Yes we do have a path back to normal-ish. Unfortunately ~40% of the population  wants to spread. nails over  that path by refusing to get vaccinated.

That is assuming that the supply and logistics go as planned. They won't.
In Sept of 2021 COVID outbreaks will still be in the news.


Maybe...  like many others, we are waiting for Mikey to try it...  new drug, and nothing known about it or possible side effects.. once we know that it is out and don't hear horror stories about it, don't think it will take long for the lines to form..
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PsychoSanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

valenumr: I am skeptically optimistic that it won't get much worse. I think the idiots are still a smallish sample and have already maximized the spread.


Nah. They are probably gonna double down with "I didn't get sick at thanksgiving" then travel for xmas.
 
FarkaDark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
its almost the effect has a cause!
Who Knew?
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: blender61: FTFA

"Mass scale-up of vaccination in 2021 means we have a path back to normal life, but there are still a few rough months ahead," IHME Director Christopher Murray said in a statement."

Yes we do have a path back to normal-ish. Unfortunately ~40% of the population  wants to spread. nails over  that path by refusing to get vaccinated.

That is assuming that the supply and logistics go as planned. They won't.
In Sept of 2021 COVID outbreaks will still be in the news.

I was extremely disappointed to hear on local news today that our regional UPMC Health System is not going to make vaccinations mandatory for their healthcare workers. I'm sure there are legal concerns, but they have to be vaccinated for everything else, and I damn sure don't want any of the unvaccinated on my provider team. Not only because of Covid, it would also mean that they're stupid.


They want to make sure it works, and doesn't grow extra appendages in the process.. once it is proven, no problem.
 
slantsix
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The daily case numbers basically doubled after our Canadian Thanksgiving.

Good luck.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: lindalouwho: blender61: FTFA

"Mass scale-up of vaccination in 2021 means we have a path back to normal life, but there are still a few rough months ahead," IHME Director Christopher Murray said in a statement."

Yes we do have a path back to normal-ish. Unfortunately ~40% of the population  wants to spread. nails over  that path by refusing to get vaccinated.

That is assuming that the supply and logistics go as planned. They won't.
In Sept of 2021 COVID outbreaks will still be in the news.

I was extremely disappointed to hear on local news today that our regional UPMC Health System is not going to make vaccinations mandatory for their healthcare workers. I'm sure there are legal concerns, but they have to be vaccinated for everything else, and I damn sure don't want any of the unvaccinated on my provider team. Not only because of Covid, it would also mean that they're stupid.

They want to make sure it works, and doesn't grow extra appendages in the process.. once it is proven, no problem.


Extra appendages? I can haz a colon!
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Batten down the hatches, folks.
This is gonna get a lot worse before it gets any better.

Ain't no vaccine against stupid.

Hopefully, by spring we aren't:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
SURFS UP DUDES, YOU READY TO RIDE THE WAVE?

Fark user imageView Full Size


These numbers are without Kansas, Idaho, New Mexico, Wyoming, Alaska, Nebraska, New Hamshire, DC, or Hawaii reporting any numbers yet.

This late in the day its doubtful that they all will report numbers.
 
valenumr
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

PsychoSanta: valenumr: I am skeptically optimistic that it won't get much worse. I think the idiots are still a smallish sample and have already maximized the spread.

Nah. They are probably gonna double down with "I didn't get sick at thanksgiving" then travel for xmas.


I won't be shocked to see 5k death in a day given recent numbers, but I still think we've reached maximum fail in terms of new cases. Let's see in a week or two.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Smart leadership would have closed the skies to all non-emergency travel months ago. Stay the Fark home, you dense selfish chucklefarks.
 
smeag0l
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
_
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

hammettman: My phone burted out an emergency "we're farked" alert today.  Twice.  I mean, I know this, but thanks for the confirmation.

I imagine we'll be hitting a hospitalization surge right around inauguration day.  Then maybe we can have some grown-up talk, some reality thinking, perhaps think about a future at that point.


California?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

hammettman: My phone burted out an emergency "we're farked" alert today.  Twice.  I mean, I know this, but thanks for the confirmation.

I imagine we'll be hitting a hospitalization surge right around inauguration day.  Then maybe we can have some grown-up talk, some reality thinking, perhaps think about a future at that point.


It would be nice if we could look forward to that, but Trump will be screeching that the election was stolen from him, his army of gibbering idiots are going to be more and more violent, and the republicans in congress won't have the spine to stand up to them so they'll be calling Biden illegitimate.  Things are going to get much worse in many ways.
 
mrparks
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The problem: People are dumb, so-called "pandemic fatigue" and the media's chatter about the various vaccines.

When taken together, people - who are largely dumb - decided it was over.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This is so sad. It's really unfortunate that there was absolutely no way to predict or avoid this situation.

Thoughts and prayers!!!
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
New Mexico hospitals are full and we're facing care rationing. Got an email about another dead co-worker today too...
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

toraque: hammettman: My phone burted out an emergency "we're farked" alert today.  Twice.  I mean, I know this, but thanks for the confirmation.

I imagine we'll be hitting a hospitalization surge right around inauguration day.  Then maybe we can have some grown-up talk, some reality thinking, perhaps think about a future at that point.

It would be nice if we could look forward to that, but Trump will be screeching that the election was stolen from him, his army of gibbering idiots are going to be more and more violent, and the republicans in congress won't have the spine to stand up to them so they'll be calling Biden illegitimate.  Things are going to get much worse in many ways.


All that and Trump didn't order nearly enough vaccines and now it's all backordered and what not,  so the "not enough vaccines for us all- biden said we would all get vaccines!! See he's a failure!" screams will start up too.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The progression of Cs.

Case > case > cluster > community spread > Christmas
 
