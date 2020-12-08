 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Vampiress Ivanka has been creeping around the monuments of Washington DC late at night, presumably seeking victims   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, she knows she's never coming back, and she never did any of the kitschy tourist rounds, so good on her.

I wonder which extradition free destination these crazy kids have picked out. and if they have good Hebrew schools?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's clearly a part of her that just wants to be a normal upper-class instagram mom-fluencer who isn't universally hated.

Sorry, not gonna happen.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Captions pic "ususus"
TF DOES THAT MEAN???
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Probably picking up a dead drop from some foreign oligarch, or corrupt republican wanting a pardon.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: To be fair, she knows she's never coming back, and she never did any of the kitschy tourist rounds, so good on her.


I doubt any of them have that much self-awareness.  She's probably designing her own monument and deciding on which one she's going to tear down to replace with her statue.
 
inner ted
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Walker: Captions pic "ususus"
TF DOES THAT MEAN???


I think it's a dig on AOC but I'm not hip
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What no Fords theater?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

neongoats: Probably picking up a dead drop from some foreign oligarch, or corrupt republican wanting a pardon.


Goddamn I miss that show.
jtown
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Isn't that how spies generally meet with their handlers?  That's what I've learned from spy movies.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Midnight monuments is the cheapest first date in DC. I remember it well. I miss living there.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


She looks like she's been crying...
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I mean @hubistubert I think hit the nail on the head

She's obviously a normal functional human being who thought she hit oil snagging some "rich" whale only to find out that black liquid ain't oil at all.

That, or she's deep cover KGB and is meeting her handlers to figure if Dump is even worth the effort to keep in the bag at this point. Or if even the Russians are washing their hands of him.

The second his dumb ass is out of office EVERYONE with a lick of sense will flee his shiat parade before they get sucked down with em.
 
gregario
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The Last Detail
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Capt_Clown: I mean @hubistubert I think hit the nail on the head

She's obviously a normal functional human being who thought she hit oil snagging some "rich" whale only to find out that black liquid ain't oil at all.

That, or she's deep cover KGB and is meeting her handlers to figure if Dump is even worth the effort to keep in the bag at this point. Or if even the Russians are washing their hands of him.

The second his dumb ass is out of office EVERYONE with a lick of sense will flee his shiat parade before they get sucked down with em.


Too late.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Realities it might be the last time she can see them with tax payer funded security to protect her
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Capt_Clown: I mean @hubistubert I think hit the nail on the head

She's obviously a normal functional human being who thought she hit oil snagging some "rich" whale only to find out that black liquid ain't oil at all.

That, or she's deep cover KGB and is meeting her handlers to figure if Dump is even worth the effort to keep in the bag at this point. Or if even the Russians are washing their hands of him.

The second his dumb ass is out of office EVERYONE with a lick of sense will flee his shiat parade before they get sucked down with em.


He'll be dead in a year. Poison.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Capt_Clown: I mean @hubistubert I think hit the nail on the head

She's obviously a normal functional human being who thought she hit oil snagging some "rich" whale only to find out that black liquid ain't oil at all.


quizzicaldog.jpg

Are you thinking of Melania? Because Ivanka was born from the "rich" whale.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

inner ted: Walker: Captions pic "ususus"
TF DOES THAT MEAN???

I think it's a dig on AOC but I'm not hip


No, it's "USA" thrice without 'America'

/ After all, making America grate is her forte
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
She can bite me anytime.

Looking forward to calling her Madam President in four years.
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jtown: Isn't that how spies generally meet with their handlers?  That's what I've learned from spy movies.


Yes, then they immediately post it on social media.  Remember how Jason Bourne kept updating his FB status.
 
Pinner
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

kkinnison: Realities it might be the last time she can see them with tax payer funded security to protect her


Maybe they're not coming back after Xmas either.
"Say your goodbyes now, we're leaving!"

Not that she needs to stick around for anything important. Which is funny, because she's no one.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Night is by far the best time to visit the Lincoln Memorial.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: She looks like she's been crying...


I'm guessing the reality of what's about to happen might finally be penetrating the bubble she's been living in since 2016?

I'm torn. On one hand, I want swift, unrelenting justice. On the other, I like the idea of all of them spending every waking moment wondering when the shoe will drop.

Regardless, I hope they all get what's coming.
 
miscreant [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Capt_Clown: I mean @hubistubert I think hit the nail on the head

She's obviously a normal functional human being who thought she hit oil snagging some "rich" whale only to find out that black liquid ain't oil at all.

That, or she's deep cover KGB and is meeting her handlers to figure if Dump is even worth the effort to keep in the bag at this point. Or if even the Russians are washing their hands of him.

The second his dumb ass is out of office EVERYONE with a lick of sense will flee his shiat parade before they get sucked down with em.


No they won't. Even out of office, Trump is the face of the GOP right now. If the Rupublican traitors were going to abandon him, there would have been more than 25 of them in the house willing to acknowledge Biden's win at least anonymously. If he doesn't get thrown in jail, which is unlikely because the Democrats don't have the balls to go after him because it might hurt his racist base's fee fees, then he'll at the very least be kingmaker for the GOP presidential hopefuls in the next election if he doesn't run again himself
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Farker Soze: Capt_Clown: I mean @hubistubert I think hit the nail on the head

She's obviously a normal functional human being who thought she hit oil snagging some "rich" whale only to find out that black liquid ain't oil at all.

That, or she's deep cover KGB and is meeting her handlers to figure if Dump is even worth the effort to keep in the bag at this point. Or if even the Russians are washing their hands of him.

The second his dumb ass is out of office EVERYONE with a lick of sense will flee his shiat parade before they get sucked down with em.

He'll be dead in a year. Poison.


I know McDonalds isn't five star dining, but that's a little harsh.  I like their fries.
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
She posted this on her official Facebook account.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I hope she's not the only vamp roaming DC...

i0.wp.comView Full Size


/embiggens quite effectively
//the pic links to a larger version, also
 
gulley
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

toraque: hubiestubert: To be fair, she knows she's never coming back, and she never did any of the kitschy tourist rounds, so good on her.

I doubt any of them have that much self-awareness.  She's probably designing her own monument and deciding on which one she's going to tear down to replace with her statue.


The MLK statue, probably.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If I had any talent, or perhaps the motivation...
i.imgur.comView Full Size
I'd overlay some Lovecraft on that pic.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

King of Monkeys: She posted this on her official Facebook account.

[Fark user image 425x556]

[Fark user image 425x556]


She's feckless, not cavernous.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
schubie
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Uh oh. Looks like her old face is trying to fight its way back out
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
And what's with all those Slovak chambermaids missing from the White House?
 
Jz4p
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
There are some lovely government run parks there, it sounds like a pleasant walk.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Adventurous and attractive, sounds good to me.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Capt_Clown: I mean @hubistubert I think hit the nail on the head

She's obviously a normal functional human being who thought she hit oil snagging some "rich" whale only to find out that black liquid ain't oil at all.

That, or she's deep cover KGB and is meeting her handlers to figure if Dump is even worth the effort to keep in the bag at this point. Or if even the Russians are washing their hands of him.

The second his dumb ass is out of office EVERYONE with a lick of sense will flee his shiat parade before they get sucked down with em.


This is his daughter.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Dat farking neck! *CRINGE!*

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Farker Soze: Capt_Clown: I mean @hubistubert I think hit the nail on the head

She's obviously a normal functional human being who thought she hit oil snagging some "rich" whale only to find out that black liquid ain't oil at all.

That, or she's deep cover KGB and is meeting her handlers to figure if Dump is even worth the effort to keep in the bag at this point. Or if even the Russians are washing their hands of him.

The second his dumb ass is out of office EVERYONE with a lick of sense will flee his shiat parade before they get sucked down with em.

He'll be dead in a year. Poison.

I know McDonalds isn't five star dining, but that's a little harsh.  I like their fries.


That's what will make it the perfect crime. Who could tell if the heart attack was an OD of digitalis or his silly-string filled arteries?
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Looks like the lady in the Peloton commercial's smile... does Jared expect her to ride that thing?
 
FarknGroovn
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Its dark by 5pm this time of year.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Schlubbe: Looks like the lady in the Peloton commercial's smile... does Jared expect her to ride that thing?


No, I guarantee she just lays there.
 
