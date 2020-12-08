 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Cracked)   Welcome to the Idiotarod, a yearly race where self-proclaimed dinguses race each other in the finest chariots that the Walmart parking lot has to offer   (cracked.com) divider line
6
    More: Amusing, Shopping cart, Alaska, The A-Team, Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, Roman numerals, teams of haggard huskies, inner city, 2007 singles  
•       •       •

807 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Dec 2020 at 10:06 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I hope they wear masks and try to keep their distance from each other, but dinguses (dingii?) will dingus.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I hope they wear masks and try to keep their distance from each other, but dinguses (dingii?) will dingus.


A dingii ate my baby.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
We went to a racer's home. The yard looked a little like -- now stay with me -- it was full of bee hives. Each dog had a small kennel and they were spaced evenly around the yard. 20? 30? Can't bring it clearly to mind. What stood out was how unprepossessing those amazing animals are. They aren't Huskies. They aren't malamutes. They're odd mongrels. I'm not really sure what goes into making a good sled dog. And considering the hauling they're expected to do, they're built like doggy marathoners. Seeing those beautiful pooches was one of the joys of our trip to Alaska.
 
appliancide
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
One part douchey pub crawl, one part...actually just the one part.
 
Abox
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Then there's the Special Idiotarod where women compete to leave their carts blocking the busiest grocery store intersections while they browse items two aisles over.
 
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm not entirely sure what the difference between Vick's gig was and the Idiotarod (?) is. I know in the old days the sleds were a functional cargo hauling tool. Now it's just a race. The doggies probably sit around eating treats most of the year. I wish humans would leave animals out of human games. Including horses, bulls, dogs, circus animals, etc.

Work? Work is fine if that's their thing. Sheep herders and what not. Entertainment? They should just have the village kids pull the sleds. How about that? I'm Eric! needs a gig. Let him lead a sled. Probably end up in Siberia though.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.