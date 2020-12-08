 Skip to content
 
(Bring Me the News)   The most Minnesota thing you'll read today: Butt-dialing anglers, crouching over their ice holes   (bringmethenews.com) divider line
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Ice Fishing Theme Song
Youtube _sqddHrf9n4
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not enough hotdish
 
The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Soon...
 
The Red Zone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse: [Fark user image image 843x1500]

Soon...


Nice looking hole.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who do they think they are, Thomas M. Gifford or Mark Martin?
 
The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I work at it.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kevin Love Jersey Burning - Minnesota Nice Style
Youtube 3svPkthjWcM
 
Sloppy Wreck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damnit.  I miss ice fishing....

When else can you spend the day getting drunk while jiggling your stick, staring at a cold sloppy wet hole?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sloppy Wreck: Damnit.  I miss ice fishing....

When else can you spend the day getting drunk while jiggling your stick, staring at a cold sloppy wet hole?


It's like hanging out with your mom?
 
The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sloppy Wreck: Damnit.  I miss ice fishing....

When else can you spend the day getting drunk while jiggling your stick, staring at a cold sloppy wet hole?


usually with a bunch of other guys...NTTAWWT
 
jefferator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thats NOT fishing.....Thats getting away from the screeching wife, filthy kids who dont listen, chores and getting drunk with buddies.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Butt-dialing anglers

Better than butt-ailing danglers...
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jefferator: Thats NOT fishing.....Thats getting away from the screeching wife, filthy kids who dont listen, chores and getting drunk with buddies.


You say that like it's a bad thing
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jefferator: Thats NOT fishing.....Thats getting away from the screeching wife, filthy kids who dont listen, chores and getting drunk with buddies.


Aka fishing.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse: [Fark user image image 843x1500]

Soon...


Come frozen lake time, ill tip a tall boy in your general direction.

Unfortunately, I have no gear yet, nor a close place to walk to. In front of me is too shallow, and behind me they plow so the racers can practice ice driving. A couple miles down the shoreline they set up the track, as long as it stays frozen enough. Here is to hoping a car doesn't catch on fire on the lake again this winter...
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was like 4 years old, my dad took me fishing while my mom went and got her long hair bleached from very dark brown to platinum blonde, and bobbed to just below her ears.

When we got home, he told me "You have a new mommy now."  I told him I didn't want a new mommy.  "Go look," he said.

It took me about three traumatized minutes to recognize the woman sitting at the kitchen table as my old mommy with strange hair.

/I hate fishing
 
MnDuffman
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

First ice is always best for catching.
But my days of monkeying around on 2" of ice are over, about 4" in the pic above.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Ole and Lena were ice fishing one day when Ole ran out of snoose. He told Lena she'd have to go across the lake and get some from Sven's General Store.

After she left Ole called Sven on his cell phone and explained that Lena was coming after snoose for him, but he'd have to charge it because he didn't send any money along with her.

When Sven asked why not, Ole explained, "I din't know how tick dah ice vas."
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

bughunter: When I was like 4 years old, my dad took me fishing while my mom went and got her long hair bleached from very dark brown to platinum blonde, and bobbed to just below her ears.

When we got home, he told me "You have a new mommy now."  I told him I didn't want a new mommy.  "Go look," he said.

It took me about three traumatized minutes to recognize the woman sitting at the kitchen table as my old mommy with strange hair.

/I hate fishing


Nice haiku.
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Surely "Calling 911 from their ice-holes", subby?
 
The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

MnDuffman: [Fark user image 425x239]
First ice is always best for catching.
But my days of monkeying around on 2" of ice are over, about 4" in the pic above.


Nice 'eye
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I remember hearing some fellow Minnesohtan say that, during the peak of ice fishing season on Mille Lacs Lake, the number of people on the ice combined would make it the fourth largest city in the State. It's not true, but I still repeat that as fact to anyone I meet from Southern California.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"What's this, light beer?  I ask for beer and you bring me foam?"
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Anyone else read that as butt dangling ? ...
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
