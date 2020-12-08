 Skip to content
 
(Buzzfeed News)   When you post "When my coworkers find out I still travel, don't wear a mask when I'm out and let my kids have play dates" on social media, you might not actually like what they do when they find out   (buzzfeednews.com) divider line
    Dumbass  
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nurses can be thickheaded

/ thinking of a relative
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
She lost her job and a basic Google search reveals what she did.  If she ever works as a nurse in a community larger than 10,000 people, I'd be surprised.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Bottle blondes are conspiring to make that Karen haircut the new toothbrush mustache.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
My goodness this is an old story. Did it echo around the intarwebs for a week or so before Buzzfeed found it, and then end up at the bottom of the Fark inbox?
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Definitely not smart, especially since she is a freaking oncology nurse and deals with people who have significantly compromised immune systems on a regular basis.

AlgaeRancher: Nurses can be thickheaded

/ thinking of a relative


Yep, sounds like a relative. Works in an ER complaining about how overworked they are due to all these people coming in sick with COVID. Then her next Facebook rant is usually about having to wear a mask and that the kids can't go to school, and FREEEDUMBS!!!
 
phedex
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What a young, dumb idiot.  Years becoming an RN & knowing you have a secure career only to blow it on trying to be "funny".   Maybe she never had a job where she didn't make shiat and had to eat toasted peanut butter sandwiches & rice half the month to make ends meet, but she'll figure out quick now that she's blown her opportunity.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

allears: My goodness this is an old story. Did it echo around the intarwebs for a week or so before Buzzfeed found it, and then end up at the bottom of the Fark inbox?


She was fired yesterday.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Posting a sentence fragment on TikTok should be grounds for dismissal, regardless of what it's about.
 
jonas opines
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Her tag is @loveiskind lol.  Live laugh love, gfy
 
Cepheus Crater
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Ideology...biatch slapping logic, reason and facts since the time of the Pharaoh's.  Look at it go after 6 years of college and medical training this woman has and show it what's what!  Boom!
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Who knew there were so many bug chasers in genpop?
 
valenumr
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"I was trying to become famous on social media, then I found onlyfans and pornhub!"
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

allears: My goodness this is an old story. Did it echo around the intarwebs for a week or so before Buzzfeed found it, and then end up at the bottom of the Fark inbox?


It should probably have a follow-up tag.  The original story was posted.  This updates us that she was fired.

I don't like to use the C word, but she sounds like a stupid crackhead.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Someone's eventually going to need to record a parody song to "Fooled Around and Fell in Love" by Elvin Bishop.  Only it'd be "Farked Around and Found Out."
 
radiovox [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
She should have her nursing license revoked.
 
proton
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Nurses can be thickheaded

/ thinking of a relative


Quoted for truth.  I know a couple people working in hospitals in central  redneck Florida who are dismissing the severity of the rona.  One of them has convinced her 13 year old sister masks don't work.  Meantime 13 year old sister is being raised by her COPD ridden grandmother.

You should have seen the look on this poor girls face when I explained to her she could bring it to GrandMa and not even know she's doing it.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's amazing how stupid people can be and still hold a professional job.
 
hammettman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
As dumb as she is, with nurses in such demand, she will probably quickly land another job.  Perhaps, without even having to move.  She may have to let her hair return to its natural color and lose the glasses, but that video will soon be forgot.  She can always go to Onlyfans if she needs to AW in the future.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

PluckYew: allears: My goodness this is an old story. Did it echo around the intarwebs for a week or so before Buzzfeed found it, and then end up at the bottom of the Fark inbox?

She was fired yesterday.


Ah, that explains it.  Good of Fark to let me know, since Fark is my only news source.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Trump will hire her soon enough, he's gonna need someone to change his Depends
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

hammettman: As dumb as she is, with nurses in such demand, she will probably quickly land another job.  Perhaps, without even having to move.  She may have to let her hair return to its natural color and lose the glasses, but that video will soon be forgot.  She can always go to Onlyfans if she needs to AW in the future.


She probably had an offer before the day was out.
 
valenumr
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

hammettman: As dumb as she is, with nurses in such demand, she will probably quickly land another job.  Perhaps, without even having to move.  She may have to let her hair return to its natural color and lose the glasses, but that video will soon be forgot.  She can always go to Onlyfans if she needs to AW in the future.


Due to a strike in Chicago, jobs are going for around 6k per week.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I see subby is in favor of child abuse.  Subby should be ashamed.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The mean girls who bullied people in middle school and high school are now nurses and they didn't magically get smarter or become better people.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

valenumr: hammettman: As dumb as she is, with nurses in such demand, she will probably quickly land another job.  Perhaps, without even having to move.  She may have to let her hair return to its natural color and lose the glasses, but that video will soon be forgot.  She can always go to Onlyfans if she needs to AW in the future.

Due to a strike in Chicago, jobs are going for around 6k per week.


All jobs in Chicago pay $6K per week? Nice.

I mean I don't want to move to Chicago but $300K is a pay increase for me.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: I see subby is in favor of child abuse.  Subby should be ashamed.


What the hell are you talking about?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Filters are a muthafarker
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kp1230
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The Ice Queen: Definitely not smart, especially since she is a freaking oncology nurse and deals with people who have significantly compromised immune systems on a regular basis.

AlgaeRancher: Nurses can be thickheaded

/ thinking of a relative

Yep, sounds like a relative. Works in an ER complaining about how overworked they are due to all these people coming in sick with COVID. Then her next Facebook rant is usually about having to wear a mask and that the kids can't go to school, and FREEEDUMBS!!!


I have a friend who is an ICU nurse and he says that the other nurses on the unit - nurses taking care of the sickest of the sick - are 50-50 on taking the vaccine. It boggles his mind that after seeing firsthand how this ravages patients and families, there are some who would decline it. He is hoping to be one of the first to get it at his hospital.
 
