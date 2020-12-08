 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Cause of death: "Game of slaps"   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is why my dad never allowed the "rough" play. My dad was a total wuss, but we never died in a slap fight.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russian women do everything better:
Smack That! | Russian Female Butt Slap Contest
Youtube qOhecVo99X4
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in my day, we'd play slapty slap with our fathers until one of us died. Those were the days, son. Now, it's "frowned upon." Ya pansies.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Key & Peele - Fronthand Backhand
Youtube iGAMbNKcN1U
 
T.rex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "The coroner asked: "He was just persuading you that this was not a game that you were likely to win?"
Mr Callender junior replied: "I never win."

Until today.
Pops might even be proud if he wasn't dead.
 
6nome
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
"How did your dad die?"

"I slapped him to death."
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

WoolyManwich: Russian women do everything better:
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/qOhecVo9​9X4?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


And after the spanking, the oral sex!
 
nitropissering
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

WoolyManwich: Russian women do everything better:
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/qOhecVo9​9X4?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Welp, there goes my whole day. Now, I'm gonna have to watch this over and over.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Moe, Larry, Curly, Shemp, and Curly Joe unavailable for comment while Joe DeRita whines.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

iToad: Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.


When you play the Game of Slap, you either win... Or you die.
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Who the Hell plays Slappers only!?

/ Pistol,s Facility, License to Kill or GTFO
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
another slapsgiving day gone wrong
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
See what happens when you outlaw guns in a country?
 
Pinner
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

WoolyManwich: Russian women do everything better:
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/qOhecVo9​9X4?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


I can watch that all day. Is there another round?
The finals should be pretty good.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: See what happens when you outlaw guns in a country?


Which country outlawed guns?
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
FTFA: Malcolm would always be winding him up, saying, 'you reckon you can take me yet?'

I'm guessing the answer is "yes".

I feel sorry for the kid. First his dad bullies him into hitting him and then he has to deal with the guilt from the old man's death. That's going to scar him for life.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Sounds like an asshole dad got what he gave.
 
Raug the Dwarf
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: [Fark user image 501x250] [View Full Size image _x_]


I've seen that guy in a few gifs and videos.  He must have one hell of a slap.
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Subtonic: iToad: Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

When you play the Game of Slap, you either win... Or you die.


And now I'm imaging the theme with Three Stooges sound effects/dialogue.
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

WoolyManwich: Russian women do everything better:
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/qOhecVo9​9X4?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Watchin this knocked me out. But only for a few minutes. Then I was able to start again.


/Working! you people have sick minds
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The Giraffes - Man U
Youtube 6wJt8Mg2Uk4
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sam and Diane Slap Back and Forth - End of Season 2
Youtube 4IWLRlr3W2Y
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
South West Oktoberfest - German Dance Slap Off
Youtube iQcW6qE0CJ0
 
Golden Brown Delicious
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

WoolyManwich: Russian women do everything better:
[YouTube video: Smack That! | Russian Female Butt Slap Contest]


I... Did not realize I needed that. Thank you.
 
BigBuzzman [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
THE ARCHY SLAP from RocknRolla
Youtube 2N7NTHSdquw
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: FTFA: Malcolm would always be winding him up, saying, 'you reckon you can take me yet?'

I'm guessing the answer is "yes".

I feel sorry for the kid. First his dad bullies him into hitting him and then he has to deal with the guilt from the old man's death. That's going to scar him for life.


Yeah. But on the other hand, he's free now...
 
