Army Secretary tries to solve systemic problems at Fort Hood by firing the base leadership.
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And if all that fails, they might consider drafting a new mission statement.
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Beyond Guillen, Pvt. Mejhor Morta and Sgt. Elder Fernandes, also went missing at the base and were later found before they were discovered dead. Morta had drown, and Fernandes died by suicide."

WTF?  Found before they were discovered dead?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

potierrh: "Beyond Guillen, Pvt. Mejhor Morta and Sgt. Elder Fernandes, also went missing at the base and were later found before they were discovered dead. Morta had drown, and Fernandes died by suicide."

WTF?  Found before they were discovered dead?


Well yes, determining that they are dead is predicated on having already found them. How could you know about their deathitudinal status if you could not even observe them?
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

potierrh: "Beyond Guillen, Pvt. Mejhor Morta and Sgt. Elder Fernandes, also went missing at the base and were later found before they were discovered dead. Morta had drown, and Fernandes died by suicide."

WTF?  Found before they were discovered dead?


Also, how much drown did Morta have?  Some people can tolerate a larger serving of drown.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
How is firing the base leadership useless?

It seems like there needs to be a cultural change. Firing the leaders who presided over this stuff seems necessary.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: How is firing the base leadership useless?

It seems like there needs to be a cultural change. Firing the leaders who presided over this stuff seems necessary.


Agree. When base leadership doesn't take issues seriously or ignores problems (or tries to cover them up to save their own ass) they deserve to be fired.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: How is firing the base leadership useless?

It seems like there needs to be a cultural change. Firing the leaders who presided over this stuff seems necessary.


ace in your face: IndyJohn: How is firing the base leadership useless?

It seems like there needs to be a cultural change. Firing the leaders who presided over this stuff seems necessary.

Agree. When base leadership doesn't take issues seriously or ignores problems (or tries to cover them up to save their own ass) they deserve to be fired.

""During the review period, no Commanding General or subordinate echelon commander chose to intervene proactively and mitigate known risks of high crime, sexual assault and sexual harassment," the report states.


And yet, the commanding general wasn't fired. The DCG gets thrown under the bus to save the three-star.
 
Cleffer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The challenges at Fort Hood, Texas, have initiated a detailed investigation into the sexual harassment, sexual assault, violent crimes, and other corrosives that exist in our ranks. The findings of this investigation have been reviewed, and on 8 December, the Secretary of the Army directed the relief or suspension of several leaders at every echelon from squad through brigade, division, corps, and installation.

Leaders at every echelon play a role in driving culture. We are gravely disappointed when instances of sexual harassment, sexual assault, and discrimination occur.  We are even more disturbed when these instances are not addressed swiftly with respect, trust, and discipline. We do not expect perfection, but we do expect leaders to take ownership with aggressive and consistent action to take care of their people. Whether we are in combat or at home station, we will never leave a fallen comrade, and we work hard to take care of each other.

Respect, trust, and discipline are the foundation of unit cohesion and readiness. Leaders have the responsibility to build and maintain that foundation. They must drive a culture of prevention before, intervention during, and compassion and human decency in the face of a catastrophic event.

Unfortunately, the issues at Fort Hood exist at other installations. You may have experienced or know someone who experienced sexual harassment or sexual assault. We will not tolerate these behaviors. We need your help to ensure we hold leaders accountable for their unit culture and their care for each Soldier. Our previous efforts are not working. We need creative solutions to get after these leadership issues.

Our responsibility is to ensure you have the right leadership, policies, and resources so you can thrive in trained, disciplined, and fit, cohesive teams. To do that, we formed the People First Task Force to identify initiatives to address our most significant challenges. We already elevated People to the Army's number one priority, reduced requirements to allow leaders to take care of Soldiers, committed more funding towards quality of life, changed the missing Soldier policy, and deployed more military law enforcement to Fort Hood, Texas. We will continue to make the right changes for our People.

We know we must strive to earn the trust of our Soldiers and the American people every day. We also know that many leaders are eager to do the right thing. Compliance is a job, but commitment is a profession. We ask each of you to recommit yourself to your teammates, your mission, and our Army. We reaffirm our commitment to you.

Michael A. Grinston                        James C. McConville                            Ryan D. McCarthy
Sergeant Major of the Army           General, United States Army               Secretary of the Army
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

This guy Armys.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

That's classic military toxic leadership isn't it?
 
Hobbess
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

For what it's worth, the Commander lost his job back in September. Now they are cleaning up the people under him.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.insid​eedition.com/fort-hood-commander-relie​ved-of-post-denied-transfer-after-deat​hs-of-vanessa-guillen-and-other%3famp
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I still have my unicorn from Barry's first inauguration.  It's very nice.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

That's a legit criticism.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I think they just need to give everyone like 20 of these:

farm1.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Agree. When base leadership doesn't take issues seriously or ignores problems (or tries to cover them up to save their own ass) they deserve to be fired.


If the person involved reported directly to them then yes but if everyone involved belonged to units that just happen to be stationed on that base then it doesnt really do much other than make for a cool headline.

Base commanders are really not in charge of much outside of  base operations. In a situation like this you want to go after the specific chain of commands that are involved and not just figureheads that make for splashy hesdlines.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Ding Ding Ding!

Plus, with Hood, you also have the former military and retired military who still have connections on base running drugs and hookers on post. They throw cash to some NCO's as they come on post to get access to their joes.

It's way more than firing 14 people.
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Been in the Army 17 years and commanders (and other senior leaders) definitely have an impact on climate.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Finally! Tanks a lot!
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Changing the base name has no relation to the criminal conduct, neo-Confederate-mitter.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Cleffer: The challenges at Fort Hood, Texas, have initiated a detailed investigation into the sexual harassment, sexual assault, violent crimes, and other corrosives that exist in our ranks. [...] We are gravely disappointed when instances of sexual harassment, sexual assault, and discrimination occur. [...] We reaffirm our commitment to you.

Ryan D. McCarthy
Secretary of the Army


Wait, we can't do that stuff any more? Should we also stop slapping the secretary's ass when walking past?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ less than a minute ago  

IndyJohn: How is firing the base leadership useless?

It seems like there needs to be a cultural change. Firing the leaders who presided over this stuff seems necessary.


Command responsibility of nothing else would demand it.  The question will be can these new commanders root out the rot.  My question would be are they being allowed/required to bring their own cadre, or at least a core group thereof.  If there answer is yes, then do something about it they can.  If no, it's a gesture that's unlikely to get too far without substantial other developments.
 
