hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and?
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's lucky she hasn't met with an unfortunate accident.
 
AnEasyTarget [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ironically here is the judge for her case. Hmmm

i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that may make her look younger in certain ways. Wink, wink, nudge, nudge...
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't worry until she starts muttering about "v'ger".
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't want to defend her or anythin' but this is a clear violation of the Geneva Conditions.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe a pardon is in order?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
haha it's ok to torture and mistreat  someone (who is innocent until proven guilty)
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they allow female prisoners to shave their Netherlands?
 
Kerr Avon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Luse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AnEasyTarget: Ironically here is the judge for her case. Hmmm

[i1.wp.com image 850x566]


I'm sure he feels great compassion for her condition.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boo farking hoo
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nitropissering: Maybe a pardon is in order?

[Fark user image image 638x638]


Her boyfriend died in jail?  Oh that's right, committed suicide didn't he?
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thoughts, prayers, belly laughs.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For real tho, this is a tragedy. Our prisons are abhorrent, and nobody, NOBODY, deserves to rot in them.

We absolutely should see that she gets better, more humane treatment after we deal with about 10,000 more important things, first.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ask her if she'd like to move to Gen Pop.  If she refuses, no more complaints from the lawyers.

[As if anyone she names will ever do 1 day behind bars...]
 
Cepheus Crater
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That list of famous names who were Epstein's clients has enjoyed some of the most bi-partisan support and protection not seen in Washington since we declared war on Japan.
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or she's being poisoned . . .
 
yarnothuntin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, we wish her the best.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GoodCopBadCop: Or she's being poisoned . . .


username checks out
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, if you save all that hair and get some hair spray, you can make a serious shiv with it.  Or, if you have naturally curly hair, a corkscrew.
 
oopsboom [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you seriously just can't farking win with these people

with epstien the guards are screwing around sleeping and surfing ebay.  and he offs himself.  and everyone shiats bricks.
with maxwell the guards actually pay attention and do their jobs.  and she cries about how stressful it is being watched.  and everyone shiats bricks.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thoughts and prayers.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Headline is kind of ruined by fark not allowing punctuation.
 
BlackChickWhiteAccent [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Sorry for your..um, loss Ms. Maxwell. I got a beautician friend that can whip you up a good weave. Fake nails and eyelashes are extra.
 
Zipf
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Post Covid hair loss?
 
Stud Gerbil [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Martha Stewart looks better and better with each passing year.   She took the fall for something her accountant (and everyone in DC, just about) did,   When she went to prison, she organized a cell decorating contest and came in second, took the whole thing in very good humor.   Hooked up with Snoop Dog for some recipes and a cameo in some dumb movie.

This biatch, guilty as sin, griping the whole way about everything.    That is the difference between class and crass in my book.

/also, still would with Martha.
 
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This sounds like stress/anxiety or very poor diet. Or poisoning...
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This causes me sadness that I find impossible to express...  between fits of giggling and periods of outright laughter.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Chompachangas: This sounds like stress/anxiety or very poor diet. Or poisoning...


Or not receiving adequate/appropriate medications.
 
1funguy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
B-b-but...
She's White...
What is America turning into...

For gods sake..!
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

GoodCopBadCop: Or she's being poisoned . . .


Polonium poisoning, too.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: She's lucky she hasn't met with an unfortunate accident.


Seems a good way to keep pesky scissors away from her, so bonus!
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
And the advert I see in the article is....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
recombobulator
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: I don't want to defend her or anythin' but this is a clear violation of the Geneva Conditions.


Could you refer to the specific section that forbids scumbag lawyers for child sex traffickers complaining about made up grievances in an attempt to get a new bail hearing?  Sure, that's pretty shiatty, but it's not exactly a war crime.
 
