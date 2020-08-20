 Skip to content
(The Tennessean)   "$1,000 tip" Lexy Burke pays it forward. Cue Mr. Pink's violin   (tennessean.com) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I kept reading as if I would get a memory jog as to who she is, but then I realized I'm only supposed to know about her because I know about her.

It's the circular reference of celebrity.
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw the name and assumed "MyFreeCams" or "OnlyFans"
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
burninbeaver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See! No need for any relief package! Lexy just needs to go to the over 19,000 towns and cities in the USA and find people that are in need. I'm sure her followers will give enough donations to cover it.  I am not good at math so I don't know how long it will take her before the evictions start rolling it... but I feel deep down in my heart like she can do it. Bless her heart.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The one waitress was wearing her mask below her nose in the video, stone her!
 
undernova
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's cool, the rest of us who aren't asking for literal handouts while slugging it out on the day shifts on lower Broad for almost-minimum wage are fine. Buskers make for better influencer videos, I guess.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"pays it forward it a big way"

What?
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Ad blocked on a badly written story
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
 I think the one thing that sucks about these big tip videos is that you are just pointing the IRS at you. Pre AW social media times I wonder how many of these big cash tips ever got reported and not just stashed away in a mattress or coffee can.
 
whitroth
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The least stupid tik-tok challenge I've ever heard of - giving "essential personnel" something they should have been getting all along - more money for risking their necks.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

groppet: The one waitress was wearing her mask below her nose in the video, stone her!


Glue Gun. Soldering Iron.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

whitroth: The least stupid tik-tok challenge I've ever heard of - giving "essential personnel" something they should have been getting all along - more money for risking their necks.


There are stories like this all the time. They're presented as uplifting, inspiring stories of kindness and determination. They are really a glimpse into the dystopian nightmare that we live in.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
