Crocodile: See you later, alligator. Alligator: In a while, crocodile. Heron: *gulp*
common sense is an oxymoron
3 hours ago  
Dinosaur 1, crocodilian 0.

Always fascinating to watch an animal with no hands try to maneuver its catch into a swallowable position.

TotallyRealNotFake
1 hour ago  
LewDux
1 hour ago  
Diabolic
1 hour ago  
Wow. That is amazing. Those birds kick-ass. Love 'em. Feel real good now. Want more. I'm not a heron addict.
 
Axeofjudgement
1 hour ago  
Kinda wonder what heron tastes like. Not sure if its been the same one for 20 years or a different one decides to show up and eat the bait fish. But sping/summer there is always one heron at the folks pond. Only got concerned when the striper started floating ripped apart (think it was a snapper... we killed the snappers)
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
1 hour ago  
The Dog Ate My Homework
1 hour ago  
Seriously, I had no idea that herons are such monsters until I started photographing them here in Colorado. I swear they will devour any living creature that will fit down their gullets.
 
Jz4p
1 hour ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Seriously, I had no idea that herons are such monsters until I started photographing them here in Colorado. I swear they will devour any living creature that will fit down their gullets.


That heron is terrifying!
 
drjekel_mrhyde
56 minutes ago  
Honestly, it's mesmerizing and shocking, and many on social media agreed because his post went viral with more than 71,000 shares as of Tuesday morning.
One might think alligators have the upper hand and can stand up to anything, but the giant bird won this battle.

Have any of these people ever seen a nature documentary? Wait till they find out that alligators even prey on other alligators.
 
leviosaurus
54 minutes ago  
Remind me never to piss off a heron.
 
flypusher713
53 minutes ago  
I was up on the observation deck at the Aransas Wildlife Refuge once, looking through the telescopes to see the whooping cranes.  They were too far away to be anything but bright white dots (you really have to take the boat ride if you want a close  look at them), but scanning closer in I got to witness, a excellent detail, Great Blue Heron vs 5 ft + long snake.  That was impressive.  The snake tried wrapping itself around the heron's head, but the heron kept slamming it against the ground until it stopped moving.  Then it commenced the swallow.  It almost had the whole snake down when it decided something wasn't right and spat it back up.  It panted for a few minutes, then had a 2nd try, which was quick and successful.  I guessed that the bird didn't need to eat for a few days.
 
Farkn Yaj Yenrac
51 minutes ago  
First off, that is incredible. Secondly, you have to wonder if the gator is going to chew its way back out since it doesn't look very dead in the pictures.
 
stuartp9
50 minutes ago  
GoodDoctorB
45 minutes ago  

Farkn Yaj Yenrac: First off, that is incredible. Secondly, you have to wonder if the gator is going to chew its way back out since it doesn't look very dead in the pictures.


That was my thought. That heron better hope the asphyxiation takes a good, quick hold.
 
dstanley
41 minutes ago  

stuartp9: [i.pinimg.com image 301x301]


Heh, that's the cartoon that I thought of. *Knucks*
 
puffy999
32 minutes ago  
Pelican vs. Pigeon - St. James Park
Youtube phUs2kIGY9M
 
Chemlight Battery
26 minutes ago  

leviosaurus: Remind me never to piss off a heron.


Never piss off a heron.
 
Lochaber_Axe
25 minutes ago  

GoodDoctorB: Farkn Yaj Yenrac: First off, that is incredible. Secondly, you have to wonder if the gator is going to chew its way back out since it doesn't look very dead in the pictures.

That was my thought. That heron better hope the asphyxiation takes a good, quick hold.


Yeah I could not imagine being swallowed alive like that.  I assume the Heron has powerful stomach acid and the last gasp in the hole was a quick one.  Nature is hardcore.
 
common sense is an oxymoron
23 minutes ago  

GoodDoctorB: Farkn Yaj Yenrac: First off, that is incredible. Secondly, you have to wonder if the gator is going to chew its way back out since it doesn't look very dead in the pictures.

That was my thought. That heron better hope the asphyxiation takes a good, quick hold.


Once the gator's head is in the heron's gullet, game over. Unlike certain eels with abrasive snouts, the gator needs to open its mouth to do any damage, and the heron can just wait until it stops struggling.
 
some_beer_drinker
3 minutes ago  
Seagull Swallows a Whole Rabbit on Welsh Island
Youtube uSFPyACRXbk

biatch, please
 
